June 4th ended up being a really bad day for shareholders of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM). Shares of the company, a firm that engages in the distribution of hundreds of thousands of SKUs (stock keeping units) of products such as pipes, valves, fittings, storm drainage products, fire protection products, and more, plunged, closing down 14.5%. This move lower came even after management reported revenue that exceeded expectations for the first quarter of its 2024 fiscal year and narrowed guidance in a positive way for 2024 in its entirety.

This is the problem with buying shares of companies when those shares are not exactly the cheapest. The only substantive issue reported by management was that earnings fell short of expectations. Had this been a value play, a move lower like this may not have occurred at all. But as I detailed in my last article about the enterprise in March of this year, further upside from what the company had experienced leading up to that point would be unlikely. Since the publication of that article, shares are now down 12.7%. That compares to the 2.1% increase seen by the S&P 500. Though to be fair, when I rated it a ‘hold’, and if we exclude the drop experienced on June 4th, shares would have largely tracked the broader market, rising by 1.9%.

Given where things are at the moment, I would argue that there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic in the long run. The company has faced some problems on its bottom line. However, management remains optimistic about the new guidance for this year. Shares are also getting cheaper. I wouldn't go so far as to upgrade it to a ‘buy’ just yet. But if we see any further pullback, or if guidance is increased further, such a move could very well be justified.

An interesting quarter from Core & Main

From a revenue perspective, things are going quite well for Core & Main. But before we get to that, it probably would be helpful to provide an update on the firm's operations. Back when I wrote about the company previously, it boasted 335 branches in operations spread across 48 states. Using products from roughly 5,000 suppliers, it provided over 200,000 SKUs to more than 60,000 customers. In such a short window of time, not much of this has changed. The number of suppliers, SKUs, and customers have all remained more or less the same. However, the firm now has no fewer than 350 branches spread across 49 states. While the company does look for opportunities to grow organically, management is very active in making acquisitions. In fact, in the first quarter of this year alone, the company spent $564 million on acquiring other businesses.

With investments like this, it should come as no surprise that revenue for the company would grow at a rapid pace. Sales for the most recent quarter totaled $1.74 billion. That is 10.6% above the $1.57 billion generated one year earlier. Revenue actually exceeded analysts' forecasts to the tune of $20 million. According to management, this growth came from three different product groups. Revenue associated with pipes, valves, and fitting products increased by 8.8% from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. Storm drainage products revenue grew a whopping 17.7% from $215 million to $253 million. And lastly, meter products revenue shot up a shocking 31% from $116 million to $152 million.

On the bottom line, the picture was a bit more complicated. Earnings per share declined from $0.50 to $0.49. But this was because of a 16.9% drop in share count. This also fell short of analysts’ expectations to the tune of $0.04 on a per share basis. But actual net profits for the company happened to rise from $86 million to $95 million. This is a bit deceptive, however. This is because, in the first quarter of last year, the company saw $47 million worth of profit that was attributable to non-controlling interests. That number this year was only $6 million. If we ignore these differences, actual net income for the company would have fallen from $133 million to $101 million. This can be attributed to rising costs. Selling, general, and administrative expenses, for instance, rose from 14.2% of sales to 14.8%. Interest expense exactly doubled from $17 million to $34 million.

Unfortunately, the net income for the company was the bright spot when it came to profitability. Cash flow figures actually worsened year over year. Operating cash flow, as an example, fell from $120 million to $78 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the decline was smaller, with the metric dropping from $172 million to $154 million. Even EBITDA saw some contraction, declining from $220 million to $217 million.

Despite these issues, management remains optimistic for 2024 as a whole. They said that organic revenue should grow at a low single digit rate. However, overall sales for the year should be between $7.5 billion and $7.6 billion. This represents an increase of between 11.9% and 13.4% year over year. That is largely the result of acquisitions that the company has made and intends to continue making. What's really impressive about this is that it represents an increase for the bottom end of the range for guidance that was previously set at $7.4 billion.

On the bottom line, the only substantive guidance that the company provided involved EBITDA. This was previously expected to be between $925 million and $975 million for this year. Now, however, the bottom end of that range has been pushed up to $935 million. If we assume that other profitability metrics will rise at the same rate that EBITDA is expected to, at the midpoint, we would anticipate net profits of about $389 million and adjusted operating cash flow of roughly $737 million.

With these figures, valuing the company becomes a simple task. In the chart above, you can see how shares are priced on a forward basis and how they are priced using historical results from last year. Relative to earnings, I would say that the stock looks pretty pricey. But on a cash flow basis, it is what I would consider to be fairly valued. This sentiment is echoed by the fact that shares look to be about fairly valued compared to similar enterprises. In the table below, I compared Core & Main to five similar companies. On a price to earnings basis, I found that three of the five businesses are cheaper than it. But when it involves the other two profitability metrics, only two of the five are.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Core & Main 26.0 13.8 13.3 WESCO International (WCC) 14.4 6.0 9.0 SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) 39.6 17.7 20.3 Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) 19.5 16.9 13.6 Watsco (WSO) 35.7 23.7 24.0 Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) 15.3 11.3 9.9 Click to enlarge

It is worth mentioning that, in the long run, potential for Core & Main looks solid. Management highlighted that the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act that was passed by the current Presidential administration has it opened up around $240 billion worth of critical investment opportunities involving things like clean drinking water accessibility, flood and wildfire protection, repair work for roads and bridges, airport infrastructure, and more. Obviously, Core & Main does not expect to be able to benefit from every penny of this. But they do think that the serviceable opportunity that they are presented with is worth around $17.2 billion. The largest chunk of this, about $13.5 billion in total, should involve the sale of pipes, valves, fittings, and meters. So on that basis alone, investors should look for growth over time.

Takeaway

The way I see things, Core & Main is doing quite well for itself. It is a shame that management fell short on the bottom line. But outside of that, the picture looks quite solid. If this were a value candidate, I would certainly be interested in picking up shares. But because I think that the company is more or less fairly valued, even after the current decline, I think that keeping it rated a ‘hold’ makes a lot more sense. If we see another 10% to 20% drop in price, or if guidance continues to increase, my thoughts on the matter could evolve. But for now, a ‘hold’ rating is what makes the most sense to me.