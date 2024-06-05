The More They Drop, The More I Buy

z1b

Gold, silver, and copper have had a tremendous run to start the year.

However, in recent days, gold has pulled back slightly, and copper and silver prices have dropped even more sharply:

In this article, we will discuss why this is happening and why I view this dip as an excellent opportunity to further increase my already overweight exposure to these metals.

The Bull Case For Gold, Silver, and Copper

Gold prices have started the year strong due to very strong central bank demand, as central banks around the world increasingly seek to diversify their reserves away from just U.S. dollars. This move has been fueled in part by concerns about how the United States and Europe imposed sanctions on Russia's economy following their invasion of Ukraine, and also due to high inflation rates and runaway deficits in the U.S. government. Moreover, BRICS nations, spearheaded by China and Russia, are increasingly trying to move the world economy off the dollar standard to undermine U.S. geopolitical clout.

On top of that, Chinese consumers have been buying up gold aggressively since they lack attractive alternatives in their own country due to the weakness in the stock market and the imploding real estate bubble. Growing geopolitical concerns in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and especially the Far East are also driving growing demand for the yellow metal as a safe haven in the event that soaring geopolitical tensions escalate into a full-blown conflict that could set back the global economy and drive significant deficit spending, both of which would likely be bullish events for gold.

Silver, meanwhile, is also rising in tandem with gold, but also due to strong industrial demand. Silver plays a key role in the electrification of the global economy. On that same note, copper has been soaring due to strong demand given its key role in all sorts of electrification products. Both silver and copper production are not expected to keep pace with demand in the coming years, which should further drive pricing upside.

For these reasons, I have been aggressively accumulating exposure both directly to the underlying metals themselves, including stakes in the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) and the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), both of which I am holding and selling options against. I am also aggressively buying miners (GDX)(GDXJ) that have exposure to significant amounts of gold and copper. Some of my favorites at the moment are Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Newmont Corporation (NEM), as they trade at attractive prices relative to their underlying net asset values while also having strong balance sheets and returning significant capital to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. I also previously owned Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) and made a large gain on it, though I have since sold to lock in my attractive returns and may buy back if the current pullback continues. Meanwhile, the current pullback, in our view, provides a very attractive opportunity for us to further increase our holdings. As a result, we are very thankful for it.

Why Are Gold, Silver, and Copper Dropping?

What is the driver behind it? Well, the gold pullback has been minor so far and is likely driven purely by profit-taking, as well as some concerns about the Fed keeping interest rates higher for longer, which is a headwind for the gold price. Additionally, Chinese gold demand is likely receding somewhat due to elevated gold prices, making it less attractive for Chinese consumers to purchase gold jewelry.

Meanwhile, copper prices are pulling back due to increases in global inventories, despite this typically being a time of year when stockpiles are declining. In particular, the London Metal Exchange headline inventory has increased from an early May low of 103,100 tons to 116,000 tons. Additionally, the Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses hold a whopping 321,695 tons of copper, the most since April 2020. This is due to the usual seasonal buildup during the Chinese New Year holiday season, but there has not been the typical post-holiday drawdown in copper stocks. Instead, copper has continued to accumulate at the Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses, increasing by a whopping 20,731 tons over the last week alone. Until these stocks are drawn down, it will be hard for the copper price to push higher, given that China is the world's biggest buyer and consumer of copper.

Meanwhile, silver is likely selling off in sympathy with copper, given that it is also used for electrification purposes, and is also trending down due to profit-taking and concerns about higher for longer interest rates since silver also doubles as a monetary metal.

Investor Takeaway: Buy The Dip!

The pullback is likely warranted and even healthy for the long-term demand story for these metals, especially copper and silver. However, given that we still see a long-term shortage in copper and silver as a highly likely scenario, we are also greatly concerned about the geopolitical risks facing the world, especially concerning the Chinese Communist Party's ambitions for Taiwan, and also believe that the U.S. dollar will likely continue to lose significant value over time as a result of runaway deficit spending by the U.S. government and world central banks increasingly moving away from it, we think that the current dip is an incredible buying opportunity for silver, copper, and gold. As a result, we plan to continue to buy more and more of these metals in all forms, including physical, ETFs for options trading purposes, as well as mining stocks.