Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) recently reported strong data from the Phase I portion of an ongoing Phase I/II study for NTLA-2002, an in vivo CRISPR-based gene editing therapy for hereditary angioedema (HAE). I have previously written about CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) and rated the company a strong buy due to its progress in the commercialization of Casgevy, an ex vivo CRISPR-based gene editing therapy. While CRISPR Therapeutics remains a strong buy, certain advantages of Intellia's therapy, particularly its impressive progress toward in vivo treatment, present a distinct competitive advantage. CRISPR/Cas9 represents a transformational technology for the editing of human DNA, the code of life. Companies that can successfully commercialize therapies may transform the landscape for treatment of genetic diseases, a huge advance for human health.

Both Casgevy and NTLA-2002 are therapies that utilize CRISPR/Cas9 as a biological mechanism to edit errant genes, which cause genetic disorders. The key difference between these therapies is that Casgevy is ex vivo and treatment of cells occurs outside the body. In contrast, NTLA-2002 is an in vivo therapy where gene editing via CRISPR is performed following single dose intravenous infusion followed by gene editing within the patient's body.

NTLA-2002 - Phase I/II Progress

Intellia has overcome significant technological limitations, as described in its recent investor call. Intravenous infusion presents NTLA-2002, formulated in a lipid nanoparticle, to the patient's blood stream. Upon selective uptake in liver hepatocytes, the active components of NTLA-2002 are released, including single guide RNA (sgRNA) and Cas9 mRNA. The sgRNA is a guiding sequence recognizing the gene to be edited, in this case KLKB1, while the Cas9 mRNA makes a precise cut in the DNA sequence to edit the KLKB1 gene. Through editing KLKB1, production of kallikrein protein is prevented and the biochemical cause of HAE is permanently blocked.

Updated interim results from the first 10 patients dosed with NTLA-2002 were presented over the weekend. These patients suffered from a diagnosis of Type I or Type II HAE and had suffered a minimum of three attacks from the disease in the three months prior to initiation of treatment. Three cohorts of patients were arranged in ascending dose of NTLA-2002 from 25mg to 50mg and finally 75mg. After a median follow-up time of 20 months, the most common treatment-emergent adverse events were mild infusion-related reactions in 7/10 patients. However, all patients received the full course of treatment and no serious adverse events were reported.

Over the course of treatment follow up, plasma kallikrein protein levels were recorded for each patient. Kallikrein is recognized as the primary mechanistic pathway causing HAE with its production dependent upon the KLKB1 gene. NTLA-2002 targets and inactivates the KLKB1 gene, which encodes the precursor to kallikrein. As such, kallikrein represents an ideal target engagement biomarker. Robust and permanent knockdown of kallikrein levels demonstrates target engagement through genetic editing of the KLKB1 gene. As such, these levels being lowered in a dose-dependent manner demonstrates the power of Intellia's gene editing technology and greatly improves the chances that continued exploration of NTLA-2002 in Phase II will lead to the desired primary endpoint of clinical efficacy versus placebo.

Consistent with the data above, 8/10 patients have been attack free since the end of the primary observation period, a 98% reduction in the mean monthly HAE attack rate following 20 months of follow-up and a 99% reduction in moderate to severe HAE attacks. HAE is characterized by severe and potentially life-threatening swelling attacks and patients who did suffer attacks commented that their attacks were far lower in severity than before engaging in treatment. 100% of patients were able to discontinue prophylaxis treatment after NTLA-2002 dosing and remain free of chronic prophylaxis treatment.

Moving forward, Intellia continues full enrollment of its Phase II study with 25 patients enrolled. The Phase II trial is expected to read out by the end of 2024, paving the way for a pivotal Phase III study toward the end of 2024. This larger study, if successful, will precede commercialization of NTLA-2002 by some time in 2026, potentially paving the way for the first ever in vivo CRISPR gene editing therapy.

While HAE is a rare genetic disorder, current treatment options are both expensive and chronically administered, with most patients still suffering from attacks and requiring recurring treatment. Approximately 6,000 patients suffer from HAE in the United States and 150,000 worldwide. The market for HAE is growing rapidly and expected to reach $6 billion in annual sales by 2029. Following Intellia's groundbreaking publication regarding NTLA-2002 in the New England Journal of Medicine earlier this year, patients and doctors have significant enthusiasm for the prospects of one-time treatment as opposed to chronic treatment.

Intellia is pursuing a paradigm shift, a one-time safe and effective treatment for HAE that has the potential to completely disrupt the current market. Intellia estimates that 15-20% of patients are inadequately managed on current treatments, with 40-55% of patients well managed but with a strong desire to switch to a more efficacious and/or less burdensome treatment. Finally, 25-30% of patients currently avoid treatment due to burdensome administration, but would consider improved treatment options. As such, a potentially huge market could be upended relative to Intellia's market capitalization if NTLA-2002 proves successful.

Additionally, long-term treatment is very expensive, $450k - 650k annually in the U.S. or $140 - 450k annually in European markets. There is thus significant interest among payers for a treatment that presents a functional cure for HAE. The current expense of chronic treatments establishes that Intellia would provide substantial value via a single course of treatment that is an effective cure for HAE.

Risks

Intellia comes with a variety of risks, foremost that the company has not yet commercialized any of its products and remains unprofitable. As such, Intellia must successfully complete clinical studies to support the commercialization of NTLA-2002 and other products, requiring successful execution on a number of fronts.

A number of risks exist for the company, including:

Safety and efficacy of NTLA-2002 must prove sufficient for FDA approval through the filing of a biologics license application (BLA)

Intellia must manufacture sufficient quantities of drug candidates to implement its clinical strategy

Intellia must identify correct doses to establish drug safety and efficacy

A sufficient number of patients with HAE must be found for trials

The marketplace acceptance to support reimbursement for the company's drugs must be in place

The intellectual property of Intellia's drugs must be supported by litigation and patent filings

In all, Intellia is a speculative bet on the performance of its in vivo gene editing therapies. The potential for disrupting vast markets is huge, but uncertain. As such, the company is an intriguing investment that may be highly disruptive in the coming years, but could also flounder if commercialization is not efficiently realized.

Conclusion

In business and life, rivalries can fuel innovation through relentless competition. In the race for CRISPR based therapeutics, Intellia's co-founder Jennifer Doudna shared the 2020 Chemistry Nobel Prize with CRISPR Therapeutics co-founder Emmanuelle Charpentier. They have separate companies pushing the frontiers of science with different competitive advantages. While CRISPR Therapeutics has reached commercialization of its ex vivo therapy Casgevy first, Intellia is demonstrating remarkable progress toward in vivo gene editing. This is highlighted by unprecedented data, which strengthens the path toward more cost-efficient and convenient gene editing therapies.

While Intellia is a speculative bet, the myriad possible applications for gene-editing present a disruptive opportunity for early investors. The competitive advantages Intellia has developed for in vivo gene editing could present numerous applications in the field of genetic diseases. For patients, the promise of a cure through a single course of treatment may make a lifetime of less-effective, chronic and expensive treatments unnecessary. As such, these potential therapies make Intellia a speculative buy.