Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) $2.25B Roundup verdict cut to $400M by Pennsylvania judge. (00:23) United Airlines (UAL) expected to cut staffing needs this year as carrier faces shortage of planes. (01:01) Nike (NKE) cuts jobs at its European headquarters as part of $2B cost-cutting plan - report. (03:21)

A Philadelphia court on Tuesday slashed a $2.25B verdict against Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) in the case of a man who said he developed cancer from exposure to the company's Roundup weedkiller.

Instead of $2.25B the judgment is now $400M.

Bayer-owned (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) Monsanto will now be required to pay $350M in punitive damages and slightly more than $50M in compensatory damages in the case, according to court documents.

The company said it continues to disagree with the ruling on the liability verdict and will seek an appeal at the Superior Court of Pennsylvania.

With fewer Boeing (BA) aircraft to fly, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is trimming its staffing needs for the year and will not hire as many workers as previously announced.

According to Reuters, United (UAL) is now planning to hire close to 10,000 new employees in 2024 versus earlier plans of as many as 15,000. Last year, United hired 16,000 new employees.

After a cluster of safety mishaps in early spring, the Federal Aviation Administration initiated an investigation into United (UAL) and limited the carrier from adding more routes to its schedule, and discussed other potential options that would include preventing passengers from flying on new Boeing (BA) jets and withdrawing United’s (UAL) ability to approve and promote pilots to fly on planes made by Boeing’s competitors.

At the same time, increased FAA scrutiny and difficulty certifying new planes left Boeing (BA) unable to complete orders for the MAX 10.

This left carriers like United (UAL) with fewer planes and too many employees despite what industry experts said would be a very busy summer travel season.

This forced the carrier to furlough pilots and offer others unpaid leave. United was looking to fill the gap left by Boeing (BA) with comparable models from Airbus (EADSY, EADSF) and Embraer (ERJ) as well as Boeing’s (BA) smaller jet, the 737 MAX 9.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has cut positions in its European headquarters as part of a multiyear cost-cutting plan.

The exact number of positions is unclear but according to the Bloomberg report, the Nike campus in the Netherlands is home to more than 2,000 employees.

Separately, Nike (NKE) filed notice with the state of Oregon that the company will be permanently reducing its workforce at its World Headquarters located in Beaverton, Oregon.

Earlier in the year, Nike (NKE) CEO John Donahoe told employees that the company will lay off 2% of its workforce, a figure that suggested the company could eliminate as many as 1,500 jobs.

Converse, which is owned by Nike, has also reportedly cut jobs.

Catalyst watch:

Notable investor events include Hamilton Lane's (HLNE) Investor Day, US Foods' (USFD) Investor Day and AMC Entertainment's (AMC) annual meeting.

Walmart's (WMT) high-profile annual meeting in Bentonville, Arkansas is also today. Walmart (WMT) shareholders will vote on proposals covering executive compensation, employee wage policies, gestation crates, and financial sustainability.

GreenPower Motor Company (GP) will unveil a new, state-of-the-art, all-electric refrigerated truck at Home Delivery World.

The European Association for the Study of the Liver conference will begin. Analysts have Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), 89bio (ETNB), Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), and Eli Lilly (LLY) circled as some of the healthcare companies to watch for notable presentations.

Wall Street's major market averages concluded Tuesday's trading session slightly higher as investors pushed through a choppy day of trading activity.

The Dow (DJI) finished ahead by 0.3%, the S&P 500 (SP500) ended in the green by 0.1%, and the Nasdaq (COMP:IND) closed on top by 0.1%.

From a sector point of view, six of the 11 S&P segments rounded out the day higher. Leading the pack was Real Estate and Consumer Staples. On the flip side, Energy was the worst performer.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is up 0.1% at $73 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 3.1% at more than $70,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.1% and the DAX is up 0.5%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares plunged more than 20% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted against a therapy based on the mind-altering drug MDMA for patients with post-traumatic stress disorder, marking a setback to the nascent field of psychedelic treatments.

On today’s economic calendar:

8:15 ADP Employment Report

10:00 ISM Services Index

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.