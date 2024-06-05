Wall Street Breakfast: Oil Slick

Oil slick

A big announcement from OPEC+ on Sunday has been rattling through the energy sector over the past several days. The group detailed a series of production cuts and extensions, giving participants a clearer tapering schedule through the end of 2025. Despite the proclamation, oil prices have struggled in recent sessions, with Brent crude (CO1:COM) falling under $80/bbl for the first time this year and WTI (CL1:COM) moving closer to $70, which is way off the $100 mark that OPEC+ is targeting with its new roadmap.



What's going on? When delving deeper into the details of the agreement, there is a lot to consider aside from the headlines. Collective group cuts of 3.7M barrels per day were extended by a year until the end of 2025, but additional cuts of 2.2M bpd - which were supposed to expire this month - were only extended until Q3 of 2024. The latter grants OPEC+ the leeway to roll additional barrels back into the market, giving the group flexibility to restore more supply when conditions warrant their release.



It also means the market is only a quarter away from potentially higher output, which comes at a time when there are already concerns about the oil demand growth outlook. While OPEC+ has very bullish forecasts, many other agencies and analysts are bearish, especially given fading geopolitical risk premiums, which previously failed to generate any significant reaction despite tensions in the Middle East. Many big nations like China and India are also getting their crude from shadow fleets, while the output roadmap from OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia may buy some political goodwill in Washington by helping the U.S. craft its own energy policy.



Cartel no longer? OPEC+ is pulling off a delicate balancing act, aiming to preserve its unity at a time when some in the group are building out production capacity. Two-thirds of the latest cuts are voluntary from individual nations, with members like the UAE feeling that it has to do more of the heavy lifting amid campaigns for higher quotas. Also remember that the total amount of current OPEC+ cuts is about 5.9M barrels per day, or 5.7% of global demand, which can somewhat be made up for by countries outside of the group like the U.S., Canada, Brazil and others. (5 comments)

Thumbs down

A panel of advisors to the FDA has declined to endorse Lykos Therapeutics' application to market psychedelic drug MDMA, also known as ecstasy, as a treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder. The panel voted 9-to-2 against the treatment when asked if data showed MDMA's effectiveness, and 10-to-1 against when asked if the benefits of MDMA outweighed its risks. Lykos had proposed three sessions of MDMA administration along with psychotherapy for a single four-month course of treatment. Related movement in the alternative therapy space was seen following the decision, with MindMed (MNMD) plunging 15% in premarket trading. (2 comments)



Testing, testing

China has approved nine local automakers to test their self-driving tech, including BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) and NIO (NIO), marking the first time that the country has cleared testing of level 3 and level 4 autonomous technologies. The pilot program will cover passenger cars, buses and trucks, with testing to be carried out in seven cities including Beijing and Shanghai. The approved automakers must first refine their testing and safety plans, which need to be green lit by authorities, after which they can carry out testing on roads. The approval follows reports of Tesla (TSLA) nearing the registration of its Full Self-Driving software in China.

AI spending

Tesla (TSLA) is also looking to take robotaxis to the next level in the U.S., revealing the south extension of Giga Texas is almost complete, which will house 50,000 Nvidia (NVDA) H100s for Full Self-Driving training. In fact, CEO Elon Musk expects the electric vehicle company to spend around $3B-$4B this year on Nvidia's (NVDA) AI chips. Musk also clarified a recent media report that revealed H100 chips booked for Tesla were being sent to xAI. The automaker "had no place to send the Nvidia chips to turn them on," he tweeted, "so they would have just sat in the warehouse." (93 comments)