Yen Unwinds Yesterday's Gains, While The Mexican Peso And Indian Rupee Stabilize

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.41K Followers

Summary

  • The yen, which rallied, yesterday, has given back most of its gains and the wage data gave the market second thoughts about next week's BOJ meeting.
  • The Mexican peso, which has been sold aggressively in the face of the strong election showing of the Morena party and allies, is the strongest currency today, though the greenback is holding above yesterday's lows.
  • The Indian rupee is the second strongest and its stock market is recouping more than half of yesterday's steep losses.

Yuan symbol on futuristic background. Digital connection and data transfers with defocused lights.

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

The foreign exchange market is calmer today than Monday and Tuesday, and the dollar (DXY, USDOLLAR) is mixed. The yen, which rallied, yesterday, has given back most of its gains and the wage data gave the

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.41K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News