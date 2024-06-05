S&P 500 Q1 2024 Earnings Review: A Good Start To The Year

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.69K Followers

Summary

  • 2024 earnings are off to a strong start with a resilient Q1 earnings season which exceeded analyst expectations for the fifth consecutive quarter.
  • The current earnings growth rate of 8.0% surpassed the start-of-quarter estimate of 5.0%.
  • The Magnificent-7 continues to play a significant role, whose aggregate earnings growth rate was 51.7% this quarter.

Film debut concept. Top view of moviemaker"s clapperboard, and tasty striped popcorn container on soft blue backdrop with room for your message or advertisement

InspirationGP/iStock via Getty Images

By Tajinder Dhillon

As earnings season concludes, we review the S&P 500 2024 Q1 earnings season in more detail, providing both aggregate and company-level insights using data from I/B/E/S, StarMine, and Datastream, which are all found in the desktop solution

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.69K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VO--
Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares
MDY--
SPDR® S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust
IJH--
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
IWR--
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF
BMVP--
Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News