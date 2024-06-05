JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In our previous analysis of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI), we expected its revenue growth to slow down in 2023, attributing it not primarily to external factors like China's market dynamics, inflation, or supply chain issues, but mainly due to its exposure in the MCU market, facing tough competition and market growth headwinds. However, we expected its revenue growth to recover in 2024 positively (8,19%), driven by automotive radar solutions and BMS.

Following its latest earnings, we examined the company’s financial performance in this analysis. Despite flattish revenue growth TTM (0.04%), lower than our forecast and its historical average, there was a notable surge in the gross margin, reaching 57.1%, which surpassed our initial forecast of 51.7% and even exceeded the historical average. Furthermore, while the actual gross margin was 5.4% higher than our forecast, the company’s TTM EBIT Margin stood impressively at 28.4%, which was a 10.7% increase from our forecast of 17.7%. Similarly, the TTM net margin reached 21.2%, exceeding our forecast by 9.1%. However, the free cash flow margin (capex only) of 23.4% aligned closely with our projections and historical averages. Thus, we analyzed the factors contributing to these deviations and subsequently assessed the sustainability of the current margins.

Gross Margin Our Forecast 2024F Actual (TTM) 5Y Average 10Y Average Revenue Growth 8.19% 0.04% 7.95% 11.98% Gross Margin (%) 51.73% 57.09% 54.02% 51.48% EBIT Margin 17.67% 28.36% 18.48% 14.90% Net Margin (%) 12.18% 21.24% 12.49% 14.65% Free Cash Flow Margin (Total Investing Cash Flow) 25.26% 18.65% 18.20% 24.41% Free Cash Flow Margin (Capex Only) 25.26% 23.38% 23.76% 24.76% Click to enlarge

Gross Margin Analysis

In the first section, we examined the company’s gross margin and identified reasons for its increase over the past 5 years.

Breakdown of Margin (% of revenue) 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM COGS (excluding D&A) 24.97% 28.05% 34.14% 33.72% 34.84% 35.12% Depreciation & Amortization 22.97% 22.60% 11.02% 9.38% 8.18% 7.79% Gross Profit Margin 52.06% 49.35% 54.84% 56.90% 56.97% 57.09% Click to enlarge

From the table, COGS as % of revenue increased by 10.15% over the past 5 years. Conversely, D&A as % of revenue declined by 15.18% during the same period. Additionally, the surge in 2021 gross margin was due to “improved factory utilization and higher revenues”, as highlighted by management. Hence, we believe the decrease in the D&A margin has helped offset the increase in COGS, resulting in a higher TTM gross profit margin of 57.09%, which was 5.03% higher than its 2019 gross margin of 52.06%.

COGS

Expense Margin (% of Revenue) Our Forecast 2024F Actual (TTM) 5Y Average 10Y Average COGS 32.60% 35.12% 31.15% 33.03% Click to enlarge

The company’s COGS TTM margin stood at 35.12%, exceeding our forecast by 2.52% and surpassing the 5-year average margin by 3.97%. Our forecast was based on a 4-year average, thus we believe it was pulled down by the low margin of 28.05% in 2020.

Management highlighted its increased pricing strategy by 8% in 2023 to offset “our higher input cost to maintain our gross profit percentage.” Despite the effort, the company’s COGS margin in 2023 (34.84%) was still higher than in 2022 (33.72%). Thus, we believe the increase in product prices was not enough to offset high input costs.

Another reason for the increase in gross margin, as highlighted by management, was an increase in distributor sales over the years.

And you could see that the mix of distribution, which drives higher gross margin because it's a long tail of customers, thousands of customers. – Bill Betz, CFO

Revenue Breakdown By Sales Channel ($ mln) 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Q1 2024 Distributors 49.7% 54.8% 57.2% 55.0% 54.2% 55.6% OEM/EMS 49.0% 43.3% 41.5% 43.7% 44.9% 43.3% Other 1.3% 1.9% 1.4% 1.3% 0.9% 1.0% Breakdown % 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Click to enlarge

In the past 5 years, distributors’ share of revenue has increased by 4.5%, whereas OEM/EMS’s share of revenue has decreased by 4.1%. However, while we observed that this trend continued in Q1 2024, as reported in the latest earnings result, it did not help offset the high COGS margin, with the margin increasing over the years.

Thus, it prompted us to look at the company’s cost structure. Management highlighted its change in cost structure by reducing fixed costs from 70% to 30% over the past 10 years and increasing variable costs as it purchased 60% of its wafers from third-party foundries. We believe that this strategy was not effective, as costs would increase at the same rate as revenue increases.

However, in the Q1 2024 Earnings Briefing, management mentioned using local foundries in China (the largest revenue contributor), such as TSMC’s Nanjing factory, to achieve the same cost base as local competitors.

According to the Reshoring Institute, in 2022, manufacturing labour costs in China were half the cost compared to those in the US.

Reshoring Institute

In addition, KPMG in 2020 reported China as the second-cheapest manufacturing cost country under the Primary Cost Index (including labour, utilities, lease expenses, interest rate, and tax rate). We believe this aligns with management's use of local foundries in China to lower costs.

KPMG

Despite this, management highlighted that this localization would not affect the margin but rather improve the company’s competitiveness.

You will not see any impact on the margin from doing this but it keeps us competitive. […] we can leverage the same cost competitiveness, which they have in the local manufacturing environment. - Kurt Sievers, President and CEO

Therefore, we believe that NXP is effectively reducing costs in China while simultaneously passing these savings to customers while maintaining a stable margin.

The company highlighted a potential increase in internal wafer production to drive the gross margin higher in the long run, but more information regarding the wafer production cost is needed to be certain that its cost margin would decrease going forward since its TTM margin of 35.12% was still higher than the margin in 2023 (34.84%).

At a certain point, we're going to have to start wafers again in our internal factories…that's the way to kind of think of the drivers that could drive gross margin higher over the long-term. – Jeff Palmer, Director & IR

D&A

Expense Margin (% of Revenue) Our Forecast 2024F Actual (TTM) 5Y Average 10Y Average Depreciation & Amortization 15.67% 7.79% 14.83% 15.49% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

The company’s D&A TTM margin stood at 7.79%, lower than our forecast and 5-year average by a significant 7.88% and 7.04% respectively. We examined the D&A breakdown by Depreciation margin and Amortization margin separately.

D&A Breakdown (% of Revenue) 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Q1 2024 Depreciation of PPE 518 547 551 605 652 145 Depreciation of PPE Margin 5.8% 6.4% 5.0% 4.6% 4.9% 4.6% Amortization of Intangible Assets Margin 1,529 1,441 711 645 454 90 Amortization of Intangible Assets Margin 17.2% 16.7% 6.4% 4.9% 3.4% 2.9% Total Revenue 8,877 8,612 11,063 13,205 13,276 3,126 Total Depreciation & Amortization 23.1% 23.1% 11.4% 9.5% 8.3% 7.5% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

From the chart, it was clear that the declining trend of total D&A margin was driven by the decrease in Amortization of Intangible Assets margin by 14.3%, from 17.2% to 3.4% in 5 years. Meanwhile, despite some fluctuations, the Depreciation of the PPE margin was relatively stable within the range of 4.6-6.4% during the same period. However, as the company announced its increase in the useful lives of PPE, we anticipate its depreciation margin to be slightly lower than the current margin, which has been seen in Q1 2024 result of 4.6%.

NXPI

In the latest annual report, the company reportedly estimated the amortization expense from 2024 onwards, with smaller amounts compared to the expenses in previous years due to the effect of fully amortized intangible assets from the acquisition of Freescale in 2015. These assets include In-process R&D, Marketing-related, Technology-based, and identified intangible assets). Thus, we believe the total D&A margin will continue to be lower over the next few years.

NXPI

Source: NXPI

Outlook

Overall, we believe the surge in gross margin in recent years was mainly driven by the declining D&A margin offsetting the higher COGS margin. However, the sales channel shift and increased pricing strategies have also helped offset total costs. We forecasted the D&A margin in 2024 to be 7.2% and decline to 6.9% going forward as it reaches a similar level of Capex/Revenue margin with a lower amortization margin. Furthermore, our forecast showed that the company will reach the highest gross margin in 2025 with 58.6% and continue to maintain that level due to a stable D&A margin as the Freescale acquisition becomes fully amortized.

Gross Margin 2023 2024F 2025F 2026F Total Revenues ($ mln) 13,276 13,579 14,714 15,820 Growth (%) 0.5% 2.3% 8.4% 7.5% COGS (excluding D&A) ($ mln) 4,626 4,769 5,070 5,451 % of Revenue 34.8% 35.1% 34.5% 34.5% Depreciation & Amortization, Total ($ mln) 1,086 976 1,015 1,091 % of Revenue 8.2% 7.2% 6.9% 6.9% Gross Profit ($ mln) 7,564 7,835 8,629 9,278 % of Revenue 57.0% 57.7% 58.6% 58.6% Click to enlarge

Expense Margins Analysis

In the second section, we looked at the company’s expense margins to identify the reasons for the improved EBIT and net margins from 2021 onwards.

From the chart, there was a significant difference between 2020 and 2021 expense margins, mainly driven by a higher COGS margin and lower D&A and Other expense margins. R&D margin increased slightly over the past 10 years, while SG&A saw a gradual decline in its margin.

Operating Expense Margin (% of Revenue) Our Forecast 2024F Actual (TTM) 5Y Average 10Y Average Gross Margin 51.73% 57.09% 54.02% 51.48% Research and development 17.07% 17.75% 17.89% 16.69% Selling, general and administrative 8.46% 8.84% 9.19% 10.39% Other Expenses (Income) 8.52% 2.15% 8.47% 9.51% EBIT Margin 17.67% 28.36% 18.48% 14.90% Interest -2.41% -1.78% -3.11% -3.15% Other non-operating expenses (income) 0.55% 1.05% 0.65% -3.11% Earnings Before Tax 15.82% 25.52% 14.72% 14.85% Tax Rate 21.00% 16.11% 563.47% 294.06% Net Earnings 12.49% 21.41% 12.79% 15.22% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

The company’s EBIT TTM margin stood at 28.36%, exceeding our forecast and 5-year average margin by 10.69% and 9.88% respectively. Though the R&D and SG&A TTM margins were quite in line with our forecast, we believe it was the decline in Other Expenses margin and increase in gross margin that could explain the discrepancy. Additionally, lower interest margins and tax rates compared to our projections led to an 8.92% difference between our forecasted net earnings margin (12.49%) and the actual TTM net earnings margin (21.41%).Top of Form

Other Expenses 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM Other Expenses (Income) 1430.0 1292.0 557.0 506.0 316.0 285.0 Other Expenses (Income) as % of Revenue 16.11% 15.00% 5.03% 3.83% 2.38% 2.15% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

We compiled a table of Other Expenses in both dollar value and % of revenue. Over the past 5 years, its margin has been gradually declining from 16.11% to 2.15% in TTM. From the annual report, we identified that the “Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets” accounts mainly for this segment (94% of the segment in 2023), while the other amount came from “Other Income (Expenses)”.

NXPI

NXP completed a merger with Freescale in December 2015 with management aiming to increase its presence in the automotive semiconductor market. Upon completing the acquisition, it recorded total goodwill of $7.4 bln and intangible assets of $8.5 bln. Over the past 9 years, its acquisition-related intangible assets were amortized; and we believe the company has almost reached the end of the amortization cycle with its amortization margin declining over the years (from 15.4% in 2018 to 2.3% TTM)

NXPI

Source: NXPI

Interest expense

Interest Expense 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM Financial Income ($ mln) 57 13 4 61 187 195 Financial Income (% of Cash) 5.5% 0.6% 0.1% 1.6% 4.4% 5.9% Interest Expense ($ mln) -370 -362 -369 -427 -438 -432 Interest Expense (% of Debt) 4.2% 4.2% 4.3% 3.7% 3.6% 3.8% Net Interest Expenses ($ mln) -313 -349 -365 -366 -251 -237 Net Interest Expenses (% of Debt) 3.3% 3.6% 2.8% 2.6% 1.8% 1.8% Net Interest Expenses (% of Revenue) 3.5% 4.1% 3.3% 2.8% 1.9% 1.8% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

From the table, NXP’s interest income has increased since 2021 in both dollar values and % of cash due to higher interest rates, offsetting the increase in interest expense in dollar value. However, the company’s interest expense as % of debt slightly declined from 4.3% in 2021 to 3.6% in 2023 and slightly increased by 0.2% in TTM. This indicates that the company is benefiting from a lower interest rate. The net interest expense margins of both % of Debt and % of Revenue also decreased over the years; thus we anticipate the margins would maintain this low range (1.8% Debt and 1.8% of Revenue TTM) or decrease further.

Tax

Tax 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM Tax ($ mln) 20 -83 272 529 523 546 Tax as % of Revenue 0.2% -1.0% 2.5% 4.0% 3.9% 4.1% Effective Tax Rate (%) 6.8% 2766.7% 12.5% 15.7% 15.6% 16.1% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Though the tax rate fluctuated during 2019-2021, it has been relatively stable from 2022 to TTM, with a slightly higher rate in TTM (16.1%). Similarly, its margin as % of revenue saw an increase during the same period to 4.1% TTM. We anticipate the company’s tax rate to maintain this level going forward.

Outlook

From 2021 to 2023, NXP experienced improved gross profit margins with steady R&D and SG&A margins. We believe its R&D and SG&A margins to continue going forward and forecasted them based on their 4-year average margins. Additionally, we identified its acquisition-related intangible assets' amortization cost with the Freescale acquisition in 2015 coming to an end, resulting in a lower % of revenue over the years. We then based our forecast of other expenses on the 5-year average growth and determined its margin as % of revenue to gradually decrease from 1.6% in 2024 to 0.4% by 2028. In addition, we identified that NXP benefited from lower interest expenses and lower effective tax rates, leading to higher net earnings margins of 21.24% TTM. Thus, we forecasted the company’s interest expense as % of debt to decline gradually to 1.46% by 2026F and maintain this rate going forward. The effective tax rate in 2024 was based on the TTM rate, while in 2025 onwards based on its past 3-year average rate. Overall, we expect its margins to increase gradually from 23.79% to 25.13% by 2028.

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Free Cash Flow Margin Analysis

In the third section, we examined the company’s free cash flow margin, as its margin (capex only) was in line with our previous forecast, even though our forecasted net income margin was almost 9% lower than the actual TTM margin. Meanwhile, its FCF margin (total investing cash flow) was slightly lower than our forecast but in line with the 5-year average. Excluding capex, the other investing cash flow was from different activities, such as investing in marketable & Equity security or sale (purchase) of Intangible assets. We could not predict the company’s intention to use its cash, thus we only looked at operating cash flow components and capex.

Cash Flow Margin Our Forecast 2024F Actual (TTM) 5Y Average 10Y Average Operating Cash Flow 4,303 3,732 3,068 2,726 Capital Expenditure -953 -802 -723 -584 Other Investing Cash Flow 0 -629 -556 -45 Free Cash Flow Margin (%) (Capex Only) 25.3% 23.4% 23.8% 24.8% Free Cash Flow Margin (%) (Total Investing Cash Flow) 25.3% 18.6% 18.2% 24.4% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

From the first and second sections, we identified that net earnings margin exhibited an increasing trend of 4.2% in 2021-TTM while D&A margins exhibited a declining trend of 3.2%. Despite that, the Operating cash flow margin did not increase consistently compared to the increase in net earnings margin. We identified that the working capital change margin and other cash transaction margins have been fluctuating.

Free Cash Flow Margin (% of Revenue) 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM Net Earnings 3.1% 0.9% 17.2% 21.5% 21.3% 21.4% Plus: Depreciation & Amortization 23.0% 22.6% 11.0% 9.4% 8.2% 7.8% Less: Changes in Working Capital -1.8% -1.3% 0.5% 5.3% 2.3% 1.2% Less: Other Cash Transactions 1.1% -4.0% -0.1% -3.9% 0.7% -0.1% Cash from Operations 26.7% 28.8% 27.8% 29.5% 26.5% 28.1% Capex 5.9% 4.6% 7.2% 8.1% 6.2% 6.0% Other Investing Cash Flow 19.8% 0.3% 1.2% 1.4% 5.1% 4.7% Cash from Investing 25.7% 4.9% 8.4% 9.5% 11.4% 10.8% Free Cash Flow Margin (Capex Only) 23.4% 27.3% 23.0% 23.5% 21.6% 23.4% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Changes in Working Capital

Working Capital Schedule 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM Accounts Receivable 667 765 923 960 894 881 Inventory 1,192 1,030 1,189 1,782 2,134 2,102 Accounts Payable 944 991 1,252 1,185 1,164 954 Net Working Capital (NWC) 915 804 860 1,557 1,864 2,029 Change in NWC (157) (111) 56 697 307 165 Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Examining the working capital schedule, while the change in net working capital (NWC) was negative in 2019 and 2020, it started to increase in 2021 and became positive in the following years. In particular, the change in NWC surged in 2022 with $697 mln, which we believe could be attributed to the surge in the inventory of $593 mln. Additionally, the inventory continued to increase, while receivables and payables started to decline after 2022. Management attributed the increase in inventory to the “increased production levels” in 2022 and “improved supply capabilities” in 2023. In Q1 2024 Earnings Briefing, they highlighted inventory digestion occurring in the first half of 2024 due to softness in the automotive market. In our previous analysis of Microchip (MCHP), we anticipated a recovery in the automotive end market in the second half of 2024. Given the mix in the supply and demand environment, we believe the current inventory could be maintained to support growth going forward.

Capex

The company’s Capex as % of Revenue has been fluctuating over the past 5 years, averaging 6.4%. In August 2023, the company announced its collaboration with TSMC, Bosch, and Infineon to establish a joint venture called European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company ('ESMC') in Germany to build “a 300mm fab to support the future capacity needs of the fast-growing automotive and industrial sectors”. NXP holds a 10% stake and could use 10% of its capacity (4,000 wafers monthly). However, this is not the first time NXP has collaborated with TSMC. Previously, these two companies had a joint venture called SSMC, with NXP holding a 61.2% stake, allowing it to produce 53,000 200mm wafers monthly. In our previous analysis of TSMC, we highlighted the company as the leader in the foundry market, taking 61.2% of the market share in Q4 2023. With the advanced technologies from TSMC, we believe this joint venture and the latest collaboration could benefit the company with shared advanced technologies and increased production capacity, supporting management guidance of the company’s capex to “stay within the long-term model of 6% to 8% of sales.”

Outlook

Overall, we expect NXP’s FCF margin to sustain strong going forward and reach 25.13% by 2028F. The increase in net earnings would help offset the decline in D&A costs, thus improving the operating cash flow margin. In addition, we anticipate stable working capital management in relation to revenue growth. For Capex, we based our forecast for capex as % of revenue on TTM (6.0%) and a 4-year average for 2025 onwards (6.9%), which aligns with the management's long-term guidance.

Risk: Rising Cost of Goods Sold

In the first section, we discussed the company’s increasing COGS margin over the years from 24.97% to 35.12% TTM. While management has implemented several strategies to offset the high cost, they were not effective. Moreover, the company intends to once again increase its internal wafer production, although the potential impact on the COGS margin remains uncertain. Nevertheless, given that we anticipate the D&A margin to stabilize from 2025 onwards, reaching a similar level with capex as % of revenue, it could no longer help offset the rising COGS margin, which could potentially lower the gross margin for the company.

Verdict

Khaveen Investments

All in all, NXP’s financial performances in the past three years seem robust with high net margins and stable FCF margins, despite declining revenue growth. Margins are most impacted by the decline in amortization expenses, where the acquisition of Freescale is coming to an end of the amortization cycle. Therefore, we expect its net margins to continue to improve, reaching 25.31% by 2028F. Furthermore, we expect the increase in net earnings to offset the D&A expense, leading to a higher operating cash flow margin. Lastly, we forecast the company’s average capex as % of revenue to be 6.7%, in line with management guidance, as the company expands its production capacity through collaborations.

We updated our DCF valuation and our assumptions accordingly. Based on a discount rate of 7.9% (company’s WACC) and terminal value based on the company’s historical 5-year average EV/EBITDA of 15.49x, we derived an upside of 26.6% with a target price of $337.02, thus upgrading to a Buy rating.