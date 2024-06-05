Wand_Prapan

Structure Therapeutics Overview

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) was in the news yesterday after a Phase 2a (randomized, placebo-controlled) obesity study of their "orally available, small-molecule agonist of the glucagon-like-peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor," GSBR-1290, caused statistically significant placebo-adjusted mean weight loss after 12 weeks. The company is targeting an obesity treatment market that is expected to reach $130 billion in 2030. Current leaders, Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY), offer subcutaneous GLP-1 agonists, Wegovy and Zepbound (GLP-1 and GIP), respectively.

In March, I provided an overview regarding the clinical landscape for obesity, which focused on the many companies targeting varying MOAs and administration methods (subcutaneous and oral). While I covered most of the companies vying for relevancy in obesity, Structure was one I didn't touch on. So, let's take a closer look at the data for GSBR-1290.

Key points:

Placebo-adjusted mean weight loss was 6.2% (p<0.0001) after 12 weeks.

33% of patients achieved at least 10% weight loss, compared to 0% for placebo.

The AE-related study discontinuation rate was 5.4% for drug and 0% for placebo.

Side effects included nausea (89.2%), vomiting (62.2%), and constipation (43.2%).

For reference, a close comparison for an oral GLP-1 agonist would probably be Viking Therapeutics' (VKTX) VK2735. Below is a table comparing the two oral GLP-1 agonists.

Parameter Viking's VK2735 Structure's GSBR-1290 Study Type Phase 1 (28 days), n=47 Phase 2a (12 weeks), n=64 Dosing Oral, daily, MAD (2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg) Oral, daily, 120 mg Placebo-adjusted Mean Weight Reduction Up to 3.3% (at 28 days), 5.3% for 40 mg cohort (n=7) 6.2% (at 12 weeks) ≥5% Weight Loss Achieved Up to 57% of subjects 67% of subjects achieved ≥6% weight loss Common Adverse Events Mild nausea (14%), no vomiting, mild diarrhea (3%) Mild and moderate Nausea (89.2%), vomiting (62.2%) Future Plans Phase 2 trial in obesity planned for 2H 2024 Phase 2b obesity study expected to begin in Q4 2024 Click to enlarge

Obviously, there are numerous flaws when comparing two trials. In the preceding example, Structure has determined the optimal dose, whereas Viking is still experimenting. As a result, the tolerability data is skewed in Viking's favor, as doses as low as 2.5 mg and 5 mg are not expected to be the preferred maintenance dose.

What is most striking is the amount of nausea and vomiting caused by 120 mg of GSBR-1290. Perhaps dose titration can help alleviate this (as Zepbound is prescribed). Also, noteworthy is VK2735's unusually rapid and robust weight loss results in just four weeks. In the 40 mg cohort (n=7), patients lost an average of 4.9 kg (nearly 11 pounds) from baseline after only 28 days of daily dosing. The number of participants in both trials is still minimal, so caution should be exercised when drawing conclusions from either.

Whether it is luck, trial design, or something else, one thing is clear when comparing the two trials: Viking's drug appears to be superior. And bear in mind that Viking is one of many competitors Structure will face.

GPCR Stock Financial Health

Following the Phase 2a data, Structure announced its intention to offer 8 million shares. This should raise ~$400 million, assuming pricing near $50/share. So, this will strengthen their cash and short-term investments, which totaled $97.8 million and $338.6 million, respectively, as of March 31. Structure has only $27.4 million in total liabilities.

R&D and G&A expenses for Q1 were $20.679 million and $11.336 million, respectively. Because Structure is not yet profitable, I will estimate cash runway based on their historical cash burn. If we divide their most liquid assets ($436.4 million) by their quarterly cash burn ($32.015 million), this suggests over three years of cash runway. This is expected to extend considerably if and when the public offering is completed.

Risk/Reward Analysis and Investment Recommendation

When I am evaluating biotechnology stocks, I ask myself five key questions to guide decision-making.

However, while Structure has many hurdles to cross, it's difficult to bet against any GLP-1 oral/subcutaneous candidate. This landscape is likely to consolidate, and I anticipate merger and acquisitions to persist in the coming years. Moreover, Structure has other obesity candidates in its pipeline (in the "discovery" phase) that target other incretins, like amylin. This diversity in targets reduces operational risk. So, while I am not bullish on Structure, relative to, say, Viking, it could still be a part of a barbell portfolio, where the majority of funds are allocated to low-risk assets, like Treasuries and broad market ETFs, with the remaining portion left for speculation.

As for financial risk, an opportunistic capital raise will significantly extend their cash runway. This is important, as advancing GSBR-1290 to late-stage trials will be quite costly. However, as with any clinical-stage biotech, Structure's long-term financial outlook is quite hazy.

All things considered, Structure is a hold and certainly merits a close watch moving forward.