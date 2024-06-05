What Increasing Power Demand Could Mean For Data Center REITs

Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Artificial intelligence continues to drive demand for electricity and those poised to deliver are positioned to capitalize on a once-in-a-lifetime gold rush. In addition to increased demand, AI is instigating a deceleration in gains of energy efficiency causing forward projections around electricity usage to deviate from historical trends. Data centers are one of the most highly impacted segments of this increased demand.

Global data center power demand could more than double by 2030 after stagnating over the past ten years. A large portion of this increased demand stems from the introduction and adoption of generative AI. According to research from EPRI, a typical Google search uses 0.3 watt-hours while a search using ChatGPT requires 2.9 watt-hours. The report goes into further detail:

One key uncertainty that could change the trajectory of data center load growth is the use of generative AI models. Both public and corporate imaginations were triggered by the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT on November 30, 2022. Evidence about how widely these tools will be used and how much they will change computational needs is just starting to emerge. These early applications were estimated to require about ten times the electricity—from 0.3 watt-hours for a traditional Google search to 2.9 watt-hours for a Chat- GPT query—to respond to user queries. Creation of original music, photos, and videos based upon user prompts and other emerging AI applications could require much more power. With 5.3 billion global internet users, widespread adoption of these tools could potentially lead to a step change in power requirements. On the other hand, history has shown that demand for increased processing has largely been offset by data center efficiency gains.

Demand for digital services continues to grow across the globe supported by an increasingly connected global population. Over the past fifteen years, the number of people connected to the internet more than doubled. Among those using the internet, participation exploded expanding 25x over that time period. Coinciding with expanding participation came exponential increases in energy efficiency, led by chipset manufacturers. Improvements in energy efficiency helped moderate growing energy demand from data centers. As of 2023, data centers around the world account for 1.0%-1.5% of global electricity consumption, according to IEA.

Domestic utilities providers (XLU) predict a tidal wave of new demand from increasingly power hungry data centers housing and facilitating technology like generative AI. Utility companies that contract with data centers must prepare to provide an unprecedented level of power. According to Reuters, some power companies are projecting power sales growth several times higher than historical growth rates. According to their research, nine of the top ten utility companies said data centers were the primary source of sales growth.

Data Center Power Demand Is Growing

Research from Goldman Sachs (GS) forecasts a 15% forward compound annual growth rate in data center power demand through 2030. Assuming their estimates are correct, data centers will make up 8% of total US power demand up from current estimates of approximately 1.5%. The elevated demand predicts to a significant shift in overall power demand across the United States. Over the past ten years, demand was offset by increasing efficiency with a net growth rate of around 0%. As one of the largest forward demand drivers, data center demand is poised to increase the net growth rate to 2.4%. GS estimates that data centers alone account for 90 bps of this net increase.

Goldman Sachs

GS estimates 47 GW of new power generation capacity will be necessary to facilitate projected US data center power demand growth cumulatively through the end of the decade. Based on the current energy mix, this could be met by 60% gas and 40% renewables. GS anticipates the additional demand to drive substantial capital investment by utility providers. GS estimates up to $50 billion of combined investment in US power generation capacity through 2030.

US power demand could experience a generational trend, unseen since the modernization of industry around the turn of the century. According to GS, the average growth rate of power demand in the United States has been less than 1% over the past 20 years. The United States has not seen a 2.4% average growth rate over a ten year period in the past century.

Growing adoption of AI combined with broader data center demand is leading the surging power demand from data centers across the nation. The deceleration in net efficiency gains means electricity use is expected to more than double by 2030, pushing data centers to nearly 10% of US power demand.

What Will Dictate Growth?

New growth in AI power demand will be met by constraints. However, constraining factors remain to be seen. Amid the AI renaissance, companies are adopting a “spare no expense” mindset with AI growth, funding ambitious projects. If the tide around new investment begins to turn, budgetary constraints could limit demand for new AI assets, hence limiting data center demand. Modern AI equipment and servers consume more electricity than ever, contributing to the exponential demand growth. Should demand for new AI remain virtually unlimited, the demand for electricity will follow as a requirement to power innovation. This would be a major upside for demand. However, the thesis could fall apart if there is an unexpected major shift in either power production or power efficiency.

S&P Global

The growing requirement for electricity also adds weight to another contributing factor for future data center development. Pricing could become an increasingly important consideration. As electricity becomes a larger and larger piece of the puzzle, the associated costs are similarly increasing. As such, cost of electricity becomes an important factor for data center developers and operators.

Who Is Leading The Way?

Northern Virginia remains the data center capital of the world. Northern Virginia, specifically Loudoun County, has more data centers than the next five markets combined and houses around half of total data center capacity. The growth of data centers in Loudoun County stems from a variety of factors including availability of land and low cost of energy. Additionally, proximity to Washington, D.C. and national security interests most likely influenced the location of the data center Mecca.

These intensive facilities are a boost for the local economy, providing jobs and extraordinary property tax revenue. However, they present challenges for local utility providers, such as Dominion Energy (D). D provides electricity to Loudoun County and reported that electricity demand from data centers in Virginia increased nearly 5x over the past decade. According to research from S&P, 81 data centers with a combined capacity of 3.5 gigawatts have connected to D’s utility network over the past five years.

Demand for electricity from data centers in D’s service territory increased at a 24% compound annual growth rate between 2017 and 2023. Forecasts imply just under a 10% forward growth rate. Increasing AI demand is expected to accelerate the growth of data centers over the next five years. Some of D’s forecasts estimate power demand from data centers will increase by 109% by 2030.

What Does This Mean For Data Center REITs?

Data centers are thought to be the next big thing in commercial real estate. As the demand drivers outlined above continue to propel the asset class forward as one of the highest performing property sectors, investors are looking to capitalize on the opportunity. Blackstone (BX) has pushed further and further into development of new data centers as a capital provider through funds like Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust or BREIT. For most investors, looking to public REITs is an alternative to private funds like BREIT. There are two public REITs dedicated to building and investing in data centers, Equinix (EQIX) and Digital Realty Trust (DLR).

Data by YCharts

Data centers have outperformed broader real estate (VNQ) over the past two years. As rising interest rates have ravaged the commercial property sector, data center demand powered through the headwinds. Increasing “rent” and demand for new assets continues to drive significant earnings growth while other asset classes tread water.

EQIX and DLR are both major owners, operators, and developers of data centers meaning they participate in the real estate lifecycle. These REITs are large with enterprise values over $50 billion, owning global portfolios of data centers. Their portfolios have been built over decades. Each REIT owns assets across vintages including older, legacy assets.

Data by YCharts

As power constraints emerge as a critical factor in data center development, there are concerns about the power requirements of modern data centers. More specifically, there are concerns related to the costs or feasibility of adding sufficient power to older, existing data centers to meet the specification required by a modern data center operator. Again, as the technology stands today, Gen AI queries require more horsepower than traditional search engines. This corresponds to more electricity required within the data center.

The Impact For Equinix

Most recently, Hindenburg Research’s short report on EQIX identified ongoing capital expenditure associated with the portfolio as a critical expense for the REIT. Capital expenditure is a critical issue for EQIX and other data center owners. It could be a significant headwind for data center owners over the next five to ten years as older assets become obsolete at an accelerating pace. Specifically, the report detailed problems around the feasibility of upgrading existing data centers regardless of cost. Anonymous EQIX executives and engineers were quoted on the issue of increasing power demand and upgrading existing assets.

That’s a big problem because every single site in the estate is oversold by 25% and there’s no easy way of fixing that. You can’t just inject capital to fix it. So I think that again, one of the challenges that they’re going to struggle with is how they now reel back some of those contracts to be able to support the capacity they actually have… I think Equinix is going to have a very, very hard time retrofitting the data centers to get that kind of output in their existing sites… I would say many of the sites that were built prior to 2019, probably, will be very hard to retrofit for liquid cooling or for any kind [of upgraded cooling]… Let’s just say anything that’s at least ten years old is going to have its challenges handling any of this stuff.

Whether sites are oversold remains to be seen, but the concerns around whether or not existing data centers can be upgraded to modern standards is a critical issue.

We’ve Seen This Before

Modern specifications drive demand for commercial real estate occupants. Over time, preferences change across different categories. For example, industrial buildings have largely remained the same over time. How much diversity can you build into a large concrete rectangle located on 100 acres? As it turns out, quite a bit.

Over the past ten years, ceiling heights, or “clear heights”, emerged as a critical consideration for industrial tenants such as third party logistics firms or companies with large scale e-commerce footprints like Amazon (AMZN). Buildings with clear heights of 30’ or higher became desirable since modern storage racks could take advantage of the additional volume above the ground. Owners of buildings with lower clears saw significantly lower demand for their product across the country.

The important similarity for this example is the inability to adapt the asset to meet a new standard. In the case of these shorter industrial buildings, the assets simply underperformed. Landlords and owners cannot increase the height of the building without costs comparable to complete redevelopment. Similarly, owners of obsolete data centers, like some owned by EQIX, may be stuck owning product with little demand. Should these facilities be unable to meet minimum power requirements, top tier tenants may not be interested. In this case, these buildings could be left with few viable tenants forcing a costly repurposing campaign or vacant disposition.

Conclusion

Commercial real estate is always evolving and changing whether investors are prepared to handle the impacts or not. As data centers emerge as the clear winner over the past several years, emerging issues around power demand could be a critical consideration for data center REITs including EQIX and DLR. For these landlords, the feasibility of upgrading existing assets within their portfolios could be a major determinant of performance over the coming years.

Most recently, these issues were identified as a critical issue in a short seller report on EQIX issued by Hindenburg Research. The report outlined a variety of issues including the feasibility of adapting certain older assets to the power requirements of modern data centers. As engineers voice their concerns around the costs or possibility of upgrading these facilities to meet the needs of modern operators, investors continue to show their enthusiasm for the asset class.

While institutions including BX push deeper into the asset class, the owners of older assets are left exposed to the downside of an increasing supply. Landlords like EQIX and DLR are most likely to suffer from the ripple effects of these changes. As both REITs have continued to hold on to their legacy assets to gain scale, they will be forced to reconsider the true value of certain assets within their portfolios.

For investors, these risk factors are larger than are being recognized. Data centers are hard to call an emerging asset class, but their growth trajectory smells of a modern gold rush. These risks could prove harmful to investors down the road when they are forced to confront the reality of upgrading sophisticated, specialized assets.