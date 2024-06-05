BigCommerce: Solid Value Proposition But Revenue Growth Slowing (Rating Downgrade)

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

BigCommerce Holdings' (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares have greatly disappointed since the company’s IPO in 2020 and the company’s top line growth has decelerated to the single digits. However, the e-Commerce platform has a strong position in the enterprise market and is seeing improvement in its gross margin picture. With e-Commerce volumes projected to rise, I believe BigCommerce is on the right track, but the company needs to improve its profitability situation. From a valuation point of view, BigCommerce is a very good deal, in my opinion, and BIGC compares very favorably to Shopify (SHOP).

Previous rating

I rated shares of BigCommerce a strong buy in February 2024 because the company made progress in improving its operating margins: 2024 Could Be Breakout Year. Weak top line growth continues to be an issue for the company, but the market is set to grow, and the company has recently made significant progress correcting its cost structure, which should improve BigCommerce's earnings outlook.

Growing e-Commerce industry, improving cost structure

The proliferation of technology is making online shopping easier than it has ever been, with the consequence that e-Commerce volumes are rising and that retail e-Commerce is growing rapidly as well. As an enterprise-focused e-Commerce company, BigCommerce is focused on bringing online store solutions to large brands. The majority of BigCommerce's customers achieved at least $1M annually in gross merchandise value, a key metric for online retailers. BigCommerce recently had success in signing on two major fashion and jewelry brands, MUJI and L’azurde. The first is using BigCommerce to leverage its growth in Europe, while L’azurde is driving its expansion in the Middle East using BigCommerce's online shopping tools. Growth in customer accounts is still the biggest revenue driver for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce is an open SaaS e-Commerce platform that competes with Shopify in the market for online stores. BigCommerce came to market in 2020 during the pandemic-induced boom in e-Commerce, but the company has so far failed to meet high expectations. In fact, its enterprise annual recurring revenue growth has slowed consistently since Q3’21 and the platform’s top line growth slowed to just 8% in Q1’24. Enterprise revenues in the first fiscal quarter hit $248M, showing a $3M increase compared to the quarter before. While BigCommerce is still growing, the slowing revenue growth in the 2-3 years can be chiefly blamed on the pandemic fizzling out.

With growing top line pressure, BigCommerce has turned to cost cuts and aggressive saving initiatives, which has improved its gross profit outlook, especially in the last year. The e-Commerce platform generated $63M in non-GAAP gross profits in the first fiscal quarter, showing $7M year-over-year growth, while the gross profit margin improved 1 PP to 78%.

The improvement in the gross margin is driven by a correction in the company’s cost structure. BigCommerce especially scaled back aggressive marketing promotions, which have been the biggest expense category for the e-Commerce firm in recent years. In Q1’24, sales and marketing expenses accounted for 38% which compares to a 3-year average revenue percentage of 43%.

3 catalysts for an upside revaluation

I see three ways for BigCommerce to drive a share price revaluation to the upside:

1. Continual progress in signing on large enterprise customers in Europe, the U.S. and the Middle East

2. Improving operating leverage as the company further scales back aggressive sales and marketing expenditures

3. BigCommerce is on track to achieve positive operating income in the near future (possibly FY 2025) as the company continues to control its costs. Achieving positive operating income would be a major milestone for the e-Commerce company, as well as a revaluation catalyst.

BigCommerce’s valuation

The sharp downside revaluation of BigCommerce in the last three years has made shares of the e-Commerce platform significantly more attractive, from both a rebound and a risk profile perspective. Currently, shares of BigCommerce are valued at a price-to-revenue ratio of 1.8X, which is way below the longer term (3-year) average P/S ratio of 5.1X. Investors can now get a 65% discount to the 3-year average price-to-revenue ratio. Shopify, the biggest rival for BigCommerce, is trading at a P/S ratio of 7.6X and shares of the company have also drastically corrected lately... which I figured could be an attractive entry opportunity for investors. Amazon (AMZN) is trading at 2.6X FY 2025 revenues, but has increasing exposure to the Cloud business.

I continue to believe that BigCommerce could trade at 3.0X revenues under the consideration that the company can achieve positive operating income in the near future and improve its cost profile. With a 3.0X revenue multiplier, BigCommerce would have a fair value of $14 per-share (down from $15 per-share last time due to slowing top line growth).

Risks with BigCommerce

The biggest risk for the e-Commerce platform is that the company is losing customers to Shopify, which has a very strong position in the retail e-Commerce market, but also targets the enterprise segment with its product offers. If BigCommerce continues to see a revenue growth slowdown and fails to achieve its target of positive operating income in FY 2025, shares could be set for another down-leg. What would change my mind about BigCommerce is if the company saw a decline in its gross margins while at the same time continuing to lose top line momentum.

Final thoughts

BigCommerce has seen a consistent deceleration of its growth since 2021, in large part because the pandemic faded out, and which provided initially solid tailwinds for BigCommerce's business. However, the company is making progress on other fronts, such as signing on large, expanding fashion and jewelry brands MUJI and L’azurde and continuing to improve the cost structure. Big Commerce, from a valuation point of view, appears to be greatly undervalued, and I would not be surprised if the low valuation ultimately attracts a take-over offer from another e-Commerce company, such as Shopify. The risk profile remains skewed to the upside, and I believe BIGC stock is worth doubling down on in case the share price dips again.