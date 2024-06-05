Rising Retail Headwinds? Clues From Victoria's Secret And GameStop Preliminary Earnings Announcements

Jun. 05, 2024 8:50 AM ETXLY, NVDA, XRT, XLP, ROST, LVMUY, VSCO, LVMHF, GME
Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
161 Followers

Summary

  • April U.S. Retail Sales were below estimates, but other macro data show decent spending trends.
  • After issuing preliminary earnings reports in May, Victoria’s Secret and GameStop hint at differing consumer vibes.
  • The two firms also host shareholder meetings next week, potentially drawing further volatility.

Supermarket Shopping Rise

sefa ozel

It's hard to paint the American consumer using one broad brush. Upper-end households seem to be doing fine, helped by strong stock prices and rising real estate values. And while low-end workers benefit from robust real wage gains at the moment, along

This article was written by

Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
161 Followers
Wall Street Horizon provides institutional traders and investors with the most accurate and comprehensive forward-looking event data including earnings calendars, dividend dates, option expiration dates, splits, investor conferences and more. Covering 9,500 companies worldwide, we offer more than 40 corporate event types via a range of delivery options. By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving events and event revisions, our data empowers financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLY--
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
XRT--
SPDR® S&P Retail ETF
XLP--
Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
ROST--
Ross Stores, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News