Don't Worry, Be Happy

It is getting very difficult to make the consensus happy, as we balance economic strength with weakness to arrest the rate of inflation and achieve a soft landing. It is as though the airplane has touched down on the landing strip two or three times only to bounce off it, which should be normal, but we still have passengers who think that the plane might crash or be forced to lift off again and never make a landing. The fact that this is an election year makes interpreting the high-frequency economic data even more challenging, as both sides are biased with their own agendas. I am not worried at this stage because I think we are realizing just the right balance to achieve a soft landing later this year or early next. Be happy because this bull market is still young, and opportunities abound in the sector rotation that lies ahead. The stock and bond markets agreed with me yesterday, as the major market indexes all rose, while short- and long-term interest rates edged lower.

The number of job openings in April fell more than expected in the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report released yesterday morning. This would have been extremely bullish news just a couple of months ago, but now it raises the specter of a severe slowdown in economic activity that could lead to a recession. I don’t see it. Openings fell 296,000 to 8.05 million, but more importantly, the ratio of job openings to unemployed workers has returned to its pre-pandemic levels. This is what Chairman Powell indicated he needed as a precondition to rate cuts.

The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow tracker lowered its expectation for growth in the second quarter from 2.7% at the end of May to just 1.8% yesterday. This was due to recent reports for personal spending report and the ISM Manufacturing Index, which both fell short of estimates. Again, 1.8% is the level of sub-trend (2%) growth we need to see to arrest price increases. We can’t have it both ways folks! This is soft landing stuff. While I think the GDPNow estimate will increase modestly between now and month end, this is not negative news. Coupled with the JOLTS report, it is the kind of softening that the Fed wants to see before embarking on a rate-cut cycle.

Lastly, considering the recent weakness in high-frequency economic data, it was good to see gasoline demand rebounding in the latest EIA report to levels closer to what we saw last year. There was a meaningful drop-off from last year’s levels during April and May, but now we are moving closer in line with last year’s consumption. Perhaps the consumer is not in as dire straits as some contend. If you are an investor, don’t worry, be happy.

The bottom line is that all the conditions are falling into place for the rate of inflation to fall within the range of 2%, which should allow the Fed to begin moving to a neutral rate. That should also reverse the inversion of the yield curve, as short-term rates fall, and instigate flow from money market accounts to stocks, bonds and other risk assets. Lower short-term rates should also help to stem the deceleration in the rate of economic growth, which is likely to fall well below trend during the next four quarters.