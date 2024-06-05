Morsa Images

During the height of the pandemic work from home boom in late 2020, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) saw its Class A common stock quote reach $560 per share. It marketed "the" cloud-centric, local device-loaded tool to keep businesses, vendors, workers and customers in touch without meeting in public settings. Fast-forward to June 2024, with a share price of $62, after most investors have moved on to greener pastures.

Nevertheless, with the current low Wall Street valuation on its operating business, and fully 40%+ of the equity market cap ($19 billion) represented in cash and investments on the balance sheet ($7.8 billion including both short and long-term holdings), all kinds of positive action for remaining investors and new buyers of the stock could be approaching into 2025.

YCharts - Zoom, Weekly Price Changes, Since April 2019 IPO

Amazingly, $62 a share is about the same as its 2019 IPO quote of $36 and first public trades around $65, despite the fact revenues have risen from $300 million to $4.5 billion annually, with income jumping from breakeven in fiscal 2019 to $838 million over the trailing four quarters.

You could say 2019-20 witnessed an extreme in overvaluation vs. today's ultra-cheap setup. All a function of sentiment, the main difference is everyone wanted to own the company four years ago, while few have any interest presently.

The good news is Zoom sports a "fortress" balance sheet with roughly $10 billion in hard assets (mostly cash and investments) vs. just $2 billion in total liabilities. And, with some of the highest profit margins (78% gross and 18% final after-tax) in the technology sector or anywhere else for that matter, there's plenty to get excited about if you are a shareholder.

In the end, I am confident Zoom's simple application format, excellent features (vs. competitors), and cutting-edge inventions to promote new uses (like the recently released AI Companion in September 2023), may keep operating results on a higher growth path than now estimated by Wall Street. Historically, Zoom already has a history of outperforming expectations, even after the pandemic faded in importance, perhaps by keeping the guidance bar low.

Seeking Alpha Table - Zoom, Cash EPS Suprises vs. Start of Year Forecasts, Since FY 2020

The Business

According to an early 2024 report by Demand Sage,

Zoom had 300 million daily active users entering 2024.

The number of annual meeting minutes on Zoom is now over 3.3 trillion.

The Zoom mobile app was downloaded over 81.48 million times in the first half of 2023.

Zoom had 504,900 business customers worldwide as of 2023.

As we entered 2024, Zoom owned a 57.24% market share of the worldwide video conferencing software market.

89% of users utilize the software for business meetings.

Zoom's new AI Companion works like your personal assistant. It can help write emails, letters and memos. AI can dial calls for you, answer questions, help generate lists for research & comparisons, and translate nearly 40 languages into captions on your video conferencing to international locations (various translators have been in use for several years).

Zoom Website - June 4th, 2024

In addition, OpenAI technology improvements in real-time language translations could be incorporated into Zoom's AI Companion for turbocharged efficiency, productivity, and communication between different parts of the planet, with advantages for both individuals and big business. Seeking Alpha analyst Noah's Arc Capital Management discussed this revolutionary possibility last week here.

However you look at it, Zoom's future in the world of delivering live, interactive, personal communication tools still has enormous long-term potential. The business model upside is Zoom takes a monthly fees (raising prices over time) for hosting its service to an ever-wider audience of users. In terms of scalable (SaaS) point of access charges, cloud computing power, AI advances in technology, from a company already flush with cash, earning very high profit margins as a starting base, Zoom may be an investment worth contemplating for your portfolio regardless of its valuation.

Zoom Website - June 4th, 2024

Valuation Flip Flop

While 2020 proved an outsized overvaluation problem for long-term shareholders, the current setup can only be described as extremely undervalued. It's kind of the exact opposite sentiment and valuation setup witnessed during the height of the COVID pandemic, where analysts and investors now believe Zoom's best days have passed.

You can review the massive difference in valuation over four years on the graphs drawn below. From price multiples on trailing cash flow, sales, and tangible book value ABOVE 100x in October 2020, each will be trading under 10x later in 2024. The present 10.8x cash flow, 4.2x sales, and 2.4x tangible book numbers are actually close to S&P 500 averages (P:S above; P:CFO and P:TBV below).

YCharts - Zoom, Basic Fundamental Valuations, Since 2019 IPO

The price to earnings ratio has experienced an even larger compression. Falling from 10,000x earnings in 2019, GAAP earnings around 23x, and cash earnings projected for calendar 2024 (FY 2025 approximately) closer to 12x are both lower than S&P 500 equivalents.

YCharts - Zoom, Price to Earnings, Since 2019 IPO

When we properly account for ZERO financial debt ($68 million in total lease obligations) and $7.4 billion in current investments plus cash, the enterprise valuation on sales has collapsed from over 100x in late 2020 to 2.4x on a forward 1-year forecast basis.

YCharts - Zoom, Enterprise Valuation on Sales, Since 2019 IPO

EV to EBITDA has imploded from over 1000x in the middle of 2020 to 14x on a trailing 12-month basis and estimate closer to 6.4x over the next 12 months. (Note: both cash earnings and EBITDA totals are being aided by interest on cash approaching 5% annually, in addition to $1 billion per year in non-cash stock grants to employees in lieu of wages.)

YCharts - Zoom, Enterprise Valuation on EBITDA, Since 2019 IPO

The most fascinating data set to me is Zoom's free cash flow yield. Rising from near zero in early 2019 to 8.58% today, shareholder returns may be mathematically forced into overdrive given any uptick in the operating business, as cash is now rushing into company coffers. Even more bullish for investors, the FCF yield "relative" to CPI inflation has become increasingly attractive, to say the least. Remaining in negative yield-adjusted territory to general price increases in the macroeconomy, I didn't have any desire to own Zoom before 2023.

Flipping the FCF script over the past year, cash returns have jumped to a positive +5.29% yield above the prevailing CPI rate. This number is quite bullish vs. most U.S. equities in the S&P 500 trading at minor yields vs. inflation, and tremendously better than U.S. Big Tech winners still generating relative FCF yields in negative territory vs. CPI calculations during June 2024.

YCharts - Zoom, Free Cash Flow Yield vs. CPI Inflation Rate, Since 2019 IPO YCharts - Zoom vs. U.S. Big Tech, Free Cash Flow Yields, Since 2019

Technical Chart Trading Pattern

For sure, technical trading momentum has become quite exhausted on the downside. Price has been basing since April 2023, with valuations improving all the while. October and April both saw low trades around $59. The Accumulation/Distribution Line bottomed in November (circled in green below), and On Balance Volume has been trending higher since February (blue circle). The 14-day Ease of Movement reading has flatlined since the middle of April (yellow box). My readout of the whole chart setup is price could be primed to jump above the 200-day moving average around $65, beginning a multi-year bull move back above $100.

StockCharts.com - Zoom, 18 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes, Author Reference Points

Final Thoughts

Heaven forbid - what if the Bird Flu or another global catastrophe forces workers back home? Who knows what the future holds. For me, it's comforting to know I own a piece of the leading business offering the world a comprehensive and inexpensive work-from-home tool, if new types of rotten appear again soon.

Little optimism by investors, low growth expectations by analysts, super-cheap valuations, tons of cash on the balance sheet (to create value through share buybacks or a major takeover of AI communication assets), and a year-long technical trading base pattern could be the perfect setup for a contrarian multi-year upturn in the share quote.

What could go wrong? Competition is one risk. Microsoft (MSFT) Teams is a comparable product with large-dollar marketing supporting its use, and large scale enterprise/business adoption in the world waiting for any missteps by Zoom management. Of course, new entries with novel AI inventions could hurt demand for Zoom video conferencing.

What about potential upside vs. downside stock price projections? With 40% of company value backstopped by cash holdings, and free cash flow rates spiking, I doubt price can fall greater than -25% to -30% anytime soon, even under severe recession and stock market crash scenarios.

For best-case reward potential, if cash EPS surprises with a $6+ number during calendar 2025 (FY 2026), while investor sentiment turns more optimistic, a P/E ratio of 20x gets you to $120 per share in 12–18 months. Such an outcome would generate price appreciation in the neighborhood of +100%.

Zoom - Q1 FY2025 Earnings Release, Full Year Management Guidance

Yet, flat $5 EPS over the next 12 months and a slightly higher P/E of 15x would bring a price projection of $75, good for an investment return conservatively above +20%. My guesstimate is Zoom will fluctuate somewhere between $75 and $100 during 2025, which translates into my Buy rating for the stock today.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.