From Scrap To Riches - Copart Is An Amazing American Growth Story

Jun. 05, 2024 9:40 AM ETCopart, Inc. (CPRT) Stock
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Copart shares have increased by 24% since my prior article was published, with a 10-year return of 1,090%.
  • Copart is a successful American company founded by Willis Johnson, with a market cap of over $50 billion.
  • The company operates in 11 countries and is a leading provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. These operations come with strong tailwinds.
  • However, as elevated as growth expectations may be, investors have priced in a lot of growth in recent years.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »
Auto aus us-Dollar

duuuna/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

On October 3, I wrote an article titled "Copart: A Top-Tier Compounder I'm Buying On Weakness."

Well, that didn't work out as I expected.

Since then, Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) shares are up 24%, bringing the 10-year return to a staggering 1,090% - more

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
32.3K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ODFL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CPRT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CPRT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CPRT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News