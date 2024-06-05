Luis Alvarez

I added aggressively to my position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) last week as the stock went through a short period of unearned selling weakness.

Kimco Realty profited from strong lease activity in the first quarter and continued to exhibit very health pay-out metrics as far as the real estate investment trust’s dividend is concerned.

Kimco Realty's low pay-out variability and favorable leasing spreads make the trust a compelling buy from a cash flow and dividend growth angle.

My Rating History

Kimco Realty’s net operating income growth and robust FFO were good reasons for me to recommend the shopping center-focused real estate investment trust to passive income investors a few months back.

Kimco Realty continued to profit from strong leasing activity (higher rents, higher net operating income on a same store basis, higher releasing spreads) in the first quarter and the outlook is positive here as well as Kimco Realty felt comfortable enough to raise its forecast for funds from operations by 2 cents per share.

Portfolio Review

Kimco Realty’s primarily owns shopping center real estate that is leased to grocery-focused retail chains such as Aldi, Trader’s Joe, CostCo and WholeFoods. The shopping center-focused real estate investment trust profits from healthy fundamentals in its segment. The trust same store net operating income accelerated from 2.4% in 2023 to 3.9% in 1Q24 amid strong releasing demand for Kimco Realty’s shopping center space.

Strong Fundamentals (Kimco Realty)

Kimco Realty profits primarily from its ability to raise rents on its tenants in its shopping centers. The leasing spread, presently 330 basis points above current occupancy, indicates a trust’s potential to increase its rents in the market by releasing shopping center leasing space. In simple terms: Releasing spreads capture the incremental upside in cash flow once real estate gets released to the next tenant.

Positive leasing spreads, which Kimco Realty presently sees in the market, reflects healthy demand for shopping center space. Leases that have already been signed, but not started to pay yet, as of 1Q24, reflected $63 million upside in the trust’s annualized base rent.

Future Cash Flow Growth (Kimco Realty)

A measure of success for real estate investment trusts is their ability to turn rental income into distributable funds from operations. In 1Q24, Kimco Realty produced $261.8 million in funds from operations, up 10% year-over-year thanks to tailwinds related to higher new lease rates as well as growing net operating income for existing stores.

In 2024 and 2025, if interest rates start to come down, I can see an increased interest in acquisitions, which in turn could be a driver of funds from operations growth in subsequent quarters.

Taking into account that the dividend is well-covered and releasing spreads are looking robust, I think that the dividend value of Kimco Realty, as well as the dividend potential, is substantial.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Kimco Realty)

Favorable Supply Dynamics Could Support NOI/Rent Per Square Foot Growth

The industry presently does not invest a lot of capital into the development of open-air shopping centers, which creates a favorable outlook for owners of such real estate. This is in part due to changing shopping trends as more people buy products from eCommerce sites like Amazon. Since Kimco Realty’s shopping centers are mostly anchored with grocery stores, the outlook for same store net operating income growth is very favorable. Another reason is that COVID negatively impacted the building of new shopping centers amid uncertainty during the pandemic. All of these trends led to a situation in which there is no meaningful growth in strip center supply, which in turn should put pressure on rents and lead to sustained rent per square foot growth in the next couple of years for Kimco Realty. Since both NOI and rent per square foot are already growing, I anticipate continued tailwinds for these two key metrics and, possibly, even an improvement in the trust’s long-term occupancy rate.

Supply Growth (Kimco Realty)

Dividend Coverage Remains Healthy, Despite Dividend Raise

Kimco Realty raised its dividend to $0.24 per share in the fourth quarter and has maintained very healthy dividend pay-out metrics since. The dividend pay-out ratio in the first quarter was only 62%, the same as it was in the prior quarter, which means Kimco Realty produces more than enough funds from operations on a recurring basis to afford its dividend.

This low pay-out ratio, which I consider to be a core strength of Kimco Realty’s investment proposition, gives the real estate investment trust a substantial amount of leeway to invest excess cash into new property acquisitions, development projects or other strategic initiatives.

In the last twelve months, Kimco Realty paid out a little less than 60% of its funds from operations. The dividend pay-out ratio calculated based on Kimco Realty’s 2024 FFO outlook implies a 61% pay-out ratio. The trust’s very low volatility in the pay-out ratio is, I think, what provides a lot of value for risk-averse passive income investors that value a low-risk dividend more than anything.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

Kimco Realty Guidance And FFO Multiple

Kimco Realty raised its forecast for 2024 funds from operations from a range of $1.54-1.58 to $1.56-1.60 per share amid strong leasing activity in its portfolio. The range translates into funds from operations multiple, at a present stock price of $19.36, of 12.3x. I think that the multiple is a compelling reason to add the stock to a passive income portfolio, particularly under consideration of the trust’s low FFO pay-out ratio, which translates into a high margin of dividend safety.

Realty Income, which I often hold up as a standard-bearer of quality in the real estate investment trust segment, paid out 75% of its funds from operations in the first quarter which means that Kimco Realty offers a better-covered dividend for passive income investors. With that said, Realty Income’s stock is selling for 12.5x funds from operations.

Though Realty Income is more focused on retail properties and Kimco Realty on shopping centers, I think that the quality of Kimco Realty’s earnings and funds from operations is underpriced in the market.

Why The Investment Thesis Might Be Wrong

Just because a real estate investment trust presently performs well, doesn’t mean it always will. A potential headwind for Kimco Realty relates to the trust’s concentrated strategic exposure to shopping centers. The pandemic of 2020, for instance, revealed some previously unrecognized weaknesses of the shopping center REIT model in times of pandemics.

My Conclusion

Kimco Realty is profiting from strong lease activity, upside momentum in leasing spreads as well as moderate mid-single digit growth in same store net operating income.

These trends are positive and fundamentally back the shopping center real estate investment trust’s funds from operations and low dividend pay-out ratio.

Kimco Realty slashed its dividend during the pandemic, but the fact that the shopping center trust is growing its dividend quite consistently since the end of 2020 is encouraging and bodes well for passive income investors that appreciate a trust that is focusing on returning excess cash flow to shareholders.

The stock is reasonably cheap and the dividend is quite safe, so I am prepared to double on Kimco Realty every time it takes a dip.