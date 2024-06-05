Allkindza

Shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) have been an underperformer over the past year as elevated interest rates have weighed on real estate stocks. I last covered REG in January, rating shares a “buy,” but performance has been disappointing with the stock losing 7% while the market has rallied by 11%. Interestingly, the current FFO analyst estimate of $4.18 is slightly above my $4.15 forecast, meaning underperformance has been driven by multiple compression rather than poor operating results. This raises the question of whether this valuation pressure will persist or if ongoing results can gradually lift shares.

Seeking Alpha

In the company’s first quarter, it generated $1.08 of funds from operations (FFO), as revenue rose by 14% to $364 million. FFO/share was flat as higher revenue was offset by the fact property operating expenses rose by 24% to $63 million. The share count was also 8% higher due to M&A. Same property net operating income rose by 2.1%. A key feature of Regency’s leasing practice is a 2% annual rent increase, on average, which helps to protect the company from operating cost inflation and drive ongoing NOI growth.

While brick-and-mortar retail has faced significant structural challenges, Regency has been fairly immune from these pressures because it operates open-air locations with over 80% anchored by a grocery store. Grocery stores face less e-commerce pressure, all else equal, and help to drive ongoing foot traffic, boosting the fortunes of other stores at the center. Regency gets about 20% of its base rent from grocers, 19% from restaurants; and just 5% apparel, which faces the most e-commerce pressure.

As you can see below, it has a well-diversified list of tenants with no tenant accounting for more than 3% of rent. Its tenants are also high quality, reducing the risk of bankruptcy and lease rejection. Not only are these large tenants important to Regency, but Regency is important to them. It has 68 Publix locations, 52 Kroger (KR), and 39 Whole Foods (AMZN) locations, making it the top or the second-largest counterparty to each grocer. These are strategic partners, which is useful in renegotiations or signing anchors in new projects, as Regency has $547 million of development work ongoing as part of a five-year $1 billion plan.

Regency Centers

Beyond tenant diversity, Regency is fairly diverse across key markets with 23% in California, 23% in the Northeast, and 19% in Florida. This provides Regency access to high-growth markets in the Sun Belt as well as high-earning legacy markets. The New York City metro area is 12% of its business followed by Miami at 10%. The average household income around its locations is $152k, and its locations are 18% denser than the national average. Higher density should support more foot traffic, all else equal. I also view the fact nearby consumers are relatively high-earning as a positive as their spending patterns should be more resilient during economic downturns than lower-income consumers who likely have less savings.

Regency Centers

The desirability of Regency’s locations continues to be apparent in results. Its leased rate rose by 80bp over the past year. Its shop leased rate rose 150bp to a record 93.5%. As a reminder, shops are locations that are less than 10,000 square feet whereas anchors are over 10k. Shop lease rates are generally higher per square foot with anchors getting a discount for taking so much space and hopefully helping to drive traffic to the center. Shop leases tend to roll more frequently and have somewhat lower occupancy as a result. We have all likely noticed how at nearby grocery centers, the grocery store may stay there for years and years, but local businesses surrounding it change, opening and closing, indicative of this lower shop occupancy.

Regency gets about 43% of its rent from anchors and 57% from shops, providing a nice business mix. Its largest “shop” tenant is JPMorgan Chase (JPM), as most bank branches are below 10k square feet, qualifying as “shop” not an “anchor,” though this is among the highest quality counterparty one could have. It is also a reminder that shops are not simply local businesses.

Importantly, even with leased rates high, I see a path of meaningful growth over the next two years. First, 95.8% of its space is leased but just 92.1% of leases are commenced. While its leased rate is just 50bps below peak levels, commenced is 240bps below the peak. This outsized gap is partially due to the Bed Bath and Beyond bankruptcy last year. This increased vacancy, and thanks to its in-demand locations, Regency quickly signed new leases with the likes of TJ Maxx (TJX). However, these stores need to be updated and refurbished, which takes several months.

Over the next year, as we see locations open, REG will see a convergence between its leased and commenced rate, driving incremental revenue. Indeed, it currently has $50 million of signed-not-occupied base rent; 90% to be realized by the end of next year. This could be an over $0.25/share benefit to FFO from its current run-rate. On top of this, it benefits from 2% annual rent increases.

Over the past year, base rents rose by 2.7%, outpacing this 2% level, because it continues to renew leases at higher rates. New and renewing leases had a blended cash rent spread of 8.5%, down a bit from the 10.3% over the past year. Because rents have been rising by over 2%/year, existing leases are below market rates, causing an uplift when leases renew. 8.5% remains a very healthy rate, but this slowing is one item to monitor. I believe prior quarters’ renewal gains were unusually high because REG saw outsized increases on its former BBBY locations. With that benefit fading, we are now operating at a more normalized high-single digit increase, which I expect to persist.

Finally, I would also note that Regency has a strong balance sheet; indeed, last quarter, Moody’s upgraded it to A3. Debt to EBITDA (inclusive of preferred stock) is 5.2x, in the middle of its 5-5.5x target. Moreover, it can fund its development program out of retained cash flow thanks to its 1.5x dividend coverage. This not only provides security for its 4.4% dividend yield but reduces its interest rate risk. Its debt maturities are also fairly well laddered.

Regency Centers

Given the solid Q1, Regency slightly raised its FFO forecast. My $4.15 forecast is within the FFO guidance range, but the midpoint is slightly higher, aided by slightly better renewal rates than I assumed. Overall though, the company is performing largely in-line with my forecast, which makes sense, as given its multiyear leases, cash flows should be fairly predictable. With slightly higher NOI growth, I now look for FFO of about $4.18.

Regency Centers

When looking at valuation, it is clear that the prevailing level of long-term interest rates (TLT) is a significant driver of Regency’s stock performance. The correlation was perhaps a bit tighter in H2 2023 than in H1 2024, but still, there is clearly a tight relationship, as investors use long-term yields to discount the present value of future cash flows, the key underpinning of real estate valuation. As such, if an investor expects yields to rise back towards 5%, I would not rush to buy REG—or most real estate stocks. While I do not expect the Fed to aggressively reduce rates, the argument for higher rates does appear to be weakening, given weak new orders on Monday and a softer JOLTS report Tuesday. Stable-to-gradually lower interest rates should enable REG’s underlying business growth to lift shares in my view. Still, higher rates remain a key investment risk.

Seeking Alpha

Regency is unlikely to be the most exciting stock in your portfolio; I do not see it as a stock that can rise 20% or 30%, but I view is as an attractive dividend growth story, providing less volatility and rising income to investors. With 1.5x dividend coverage, REG has plenty of capacity to grow its payout. Over the longer term, with about 1-2% location growth and 2-3% NOI growth, FFO can grow about 4%. In the near term, I see faster growth, aided by the convergence of its leased and commenced rate, which can provide an additional 5-6% tailwind to 2025 results.

That provides a recipe for about 6% medium-term FFO growth over the next 3-5 years. With solid dividend coverage, I would expect at least as fast dividend growth. A 4+% yield with ~6% annual growth is a recipe for ~10% medium-term returns. Assuming interest rates do not rise further, I believe the pressure we have seen on Regency’s valuation can diminish over time, and it can regain lost ground. With a ~10% multiyear return potential, REG is an attractive investment for long-term income-oriented investors. As we see it execute on closing its leased/commenced gap, I expect shares to migrate to ~$67 or a 4% dividend yield, and 15x my $4.40-4.45 2025 FFO estimate.