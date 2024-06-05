DKosig

In this article, we discuss the latest quarterly results from the Business Development Company ("BDC") Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC). The company delivered a strong 4.1% total NAV return over the quarter, once again beating the average BDC in our coverage.

ARCC trades at a 9% dividend yield and has a core earnings yield of 10.3%. Its price trades at a 9% premium to book, in line with the average in our coverage, though above the median.

The portfolio sector allocation is fairly typical of BDCs, with software and healthcare being the key areas. It has a lower first-lien portfolio than the average BDC, with a focus on larger companies than the traditional middle-market BDC borrowers.

Quarter Update

Core net investment income came in at $0.59, versus $0.64 in the prior quarter.

ARCC is a good example of a broader sector seasonality in fee income, which tends to be highest during the December quarter as private equity investors race to ink deals before year-end. Fee income fell off substantially in Q1, though not as much as in the previous year.

Another reason for the fall-off in net income is idiosyncratic to ARCC and has to do with the conversion of the company's $400m convertible bond to common shares. The company issued 20m additional equity shares during the quarter - an increase of 3.5%. Once that equity capital is put to work and leveraged, we expect net income to make up the drop, at least in part.

ARCC declared a dividend of $0.48 - unchanged from the prior quarter. Coverage remained high at 123%. The estimated spillover was $1.05 per share, or more than 2x the base dividend. This, along with a high level of coverage, supports the dividend. Management implied that they would try to keep the dividend stable even once short-term rates finally head lower.

The NAV rose to $19.52 - a record and the fifth quarterly rise in a row.

Income Dynamics

Net new investments were relatively flat.

Leverage fell, largely due to the convertible bond conversion. Net leverage level hit its lowest level since 2019.

There was a slew of financing-related news during the quarter.

The $400m of convertible notes that matured in Q1 carried an interest rate of 4.625%. The bond has been refinanced with a new one carrying a coupon of 5.95%. This will be a marginal headwind to net income going forward - a theme we are seeing in the sector.

ARCC also lowered the pricing on its BNP facility to SOFR + 2.5% from + 2.8%. This will be a slight net income tailwind.

Finally, the company priced an on-balance sheet CLO with blended pricing for the AA tranche on the $476 million of notes was SOFR + 1.86%. On-balance sheet CLOs have two advantages for BDCs. One, they offer diversification to the traditional secured bank facilities / unsecured bond financing profile. And two, they are often the lowest cost of capital for BDCs. For instance, this CLO is cheaper than the company's bonds on a credit spread basis and cheaper than 3 of its 4 bank facilities.

Management said that there has been pressure on upfront fees in new deals, with borrowers asking for lower fee levels. This is consistent with overall tighter lending spreads across both public and private markets and is an income headwind.

New commitments have been predominantly in first-lien loans. This has increased the company's first-lien allocation, creating a slight drag on income.

On net, we expect a small bounce in net income in the following quarter, however, a longer-term downtrend remains our base case.

Portfolio Quality

Non-accruals on a fair-value basis rose slightly to 0.7% and remain below the sector average.

Portfolio quality, as gauged by internal risk ratings, improved slightly with a reduction in the lowest-rated buckets.

PIK increased somewhat but remains around the sector average level.

There was a small net realized loss.

The first-lien loan allocation has trended higher at the expense of second-lien loans, which appears to be due to a lack of borrower interest. The company's first-lien allocation is well below the sector average, so this up-in-quality shift is good to see.

A number of other factors were positive. One, the weighted-average loan-to-value in the portfolio was 43% - fairly conservative and similar to other higher-quality BDCs. And two, portfolio companies delivered EBITDA growth over the last year exceeding the S&P 500 (SP500). Interest coverage remained stable and improved in spots as leverage fell.

Return And Valuation Profile

ARCC continues to generate above-sector total NAV returns.

Its outperformance has been very consistent, with a rare off quarter.

Although ARCC looks rich on an absolute basis, relative to the sector its valuation is very modest, trading less than 2% above the average in our coverage, below its longer-term valuation premium (blue line).

Systematic Income

Stance And Takeaways

ARCC remains an attractive hold in the sector for several reasons. It is highly diversified with 490 companies - well above a median of around 130. It is also focused on larger companies which provide good diversifiers to the traditional middle-market BDC borrowers. Its portfolio quality has also remained strong despite the steady rise in borrowing costs over the last couple of years.

Ares Capital stock looks attractive on a relative basis, however rich on an absolute basis, for the simple reason that the overall BDC sector is trading at elevated valuations. We would look to add on a moderate sell-off with the valuation closer to par.