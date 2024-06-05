Gold: Reversal Signals Are Increasing

Florian Grummes
  • Gold prices have reached new record highs above USD 2,450 per ounce due to heightened geopolitical tensions and robust central bank buying.
  • The safe-haven demand stemming from conflicts and physical buying in Asia are driving the gold bull run.
  • In the short term, the gold bull seems to be getting a bit tired and might soon need a breather to recharge for the next ascent.
  • A potential head-and-shoulder topping pattern could first bring another bounce starting from around USD 2,280 - 2,300 and targeting approx. USD 2,400. However, once support between USD 2,280 and 2,300 is broken, gold prices likely will correct back towards the former support around USD 2,100.

Just a few weeks ago, we published an update of our quantitative Gold Model as our contribution to the yearly "In Gold We Trust Report 2024". Based on a lot of data, we came to the conclusion that gold might have

Florian Grummes
Florian Grummes is an independent financial analyst, advisor, consultant, trader & investor as well as an international speaker with more than 25 years of experience in financial markets. Via Midas Touch Consulting he is publishing weekly gold, silver, bitcoin & cryptocurrency analysis for his numerous international readers. Florian is well known for combining technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis into one often accurate conclusion about the markets. www.midastouch-consulting.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XAUUSD:CUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

