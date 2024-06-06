Rare Stock Picks In May 2024 - From 29 Discerning Analysts

Summary

  • Welcome to another installment of our monthly Rare Stock Picks series. Today, we're highlighting May 2024 investment picks you may have missed.
  • As you know, some Seeking Alpha analysts are more discerning by nature. Others are finding compelling ideas hard to come by in today's market environment.
  • The following new investment ideas were made by analysts who have NO OTHER Buy/Strong Buy recommendations in the past 3 months, making them rare selections.

The "buy the dip" crowd was vindicated given the sharp rebound from the lows at the end of April. With the S&P back near all-time highs, are there any compelling investment ideas out there that may have flown under your radar?

Below is a list of May Buy recommendations made by analysts who had no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months.

For your directory assistance, we've classified the opportunities by sector.

Healthcare

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH) - Longtime analyst Barbell Alpha says PRPH is a diversified biotech with profitable existing product lines and its Project ZenQ-AI aims to use AI to identify potential antibody drug candidates for cancer therapeutics, with the potential for significant revenue growth. - ProPhase Labs: Hidden Gem With An AI Kicker

Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) - Longtime analyst Tarun Chandra, CFA highlights the strong revenue growth, expanding product line, and imminent profitability in this speculative small-cap that can potentially double. - Evolus: Chiseling Away At The Aesthetic Market

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - Biotech investor Sage Advisors says ASND is expected to achieve cash flow break even by the end of 2024, driven by its core franchise of medicines for rare endocrinology conditions - and each may have the potential to be a blockbuster with greater than $1B in annual sales. - An Update On Ascendis Pharma's Path To Profitability

Financials

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) - Longtime analyst David Alton Clark says TROW is a dividend aristocrat trading at a low valuation while the recent earnings indicate strong fundamental performance and potential for future growth. - T. Rowe Price: A Dividend Aristocrat With 25% Upside Potential

Communications

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) - Longtime analyst Dylan Waller says the sell-off is a buying opportunity given the attractive valuation, leading market share, favorable growth

