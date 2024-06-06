Rare Stock Picks In May 2024 - From 29 Discerning Analysts

The "buy the dip" crowd was vindicated given the sharp rebound from the lows at the end of April. With the S&P back near all-time highs, are there any compelling investment ideas out there that may have flown under your radar?

Below is a list of May Buy recommendations made by analysts who had no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months.

For your directory assistance, we've classified the opportunities by sector.

Healthcare

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH) - Longtime analyst Barbell Alpha says PRPH is a diversified biotech with profitable existing product lines and its Project ZenQ-AI aims to use AI to identify potential antibody drug candidates for cancer therapeutics, with the potential for significant revenue growth. - ProPhase Labs: Hidden Gem With An AI Kicker

Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) - Longtime analyst Tarun Chandra, CFA highlights the strong revenue growth, expanding product line, and imminent profitability in this speculative small-cap that can potentially double. - Evolus: Chiseling Away At The Aesthetic Market

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - Biotech investor Sage Advisors says ASND is expected to achieve cash flow break even by the end of 2024, driven by its core franchise of medicines for rare endocrinology conditions - and each may have the potential to be a blockbuster with greater than $1B in annual sales. - An Update On Ascendis Pharma's Path To Profitability

Financials

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) - Longtime analyst David Alton Clark says TROW is a dividend aristocrat trading at a low valuation while the recent earnings indicate strong fundamental performance and potential for future growth. - T. Rowe Price: A Dividend Aristocrat With 25% Upside Potential

Communications

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) - Longtime analyst Dylan Waller says the sell-off is a buying opportunity given the attractive valuation, leading market share, favorable growth prospects, and catalysts. - Telefonica Brasil: Poised For A Strong 2024

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) - Value investor Alejandro Cano says the market is pricing in the worst-case scenario (providing an asymmetric risk-reward given the expected re-rating of the stock) as WBD has valuable assets (including iconic franchises) and the valuation is compelling from a cash-generating perspective and on a relative basis. - Warner Bros. Discovery: The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) - Growth investor Erick Mokaya, CFA says the focus on three key areas (live programming, ad-tier growth, and expansion into emerging markets) promises to revolutionize audience engagement, diversify revenue streams, and capture new global user bases. - Netflix's Triple Play: Ad-Tier Boom, Live Sports And Global Expansion Fuel Future Growth

Technology

Karooooo Ltd. (KARO) - Growth Stock Prospector, who focuses on the micro - midcap space, highlights this growth at a reasonable price idea with an implied forward P/E of ~18x, strong revenue growth, and high margins, and a long runway for growth. - Karooooo: High-Quality SaaS At A Reasonable Valuation

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) - Value investor Jonquil Capital highlights the solid fundamentals and untapped potential and says the consistent recurring revenue and robust cash flow generation make it a great candidate for a private equity style take-out while the impressive user retention and "stickiness" factor gives it an edge over competitors. - Dropbox: Attractive Forward Returns With Upside

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) - Value investor Ryan Messick says UMC is trading at a cheaper price compared to other semiconductor companies, presenting an opportunity for value investors to gain artificial intelligence exposure at a reasonable price. - United Microelectronics: A Value Stock With AI Exposure

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) - Growth at a reasonable price investor Steven Bushong says the sell-off following earnings is a buying opportunity as it is a well-positioned, high-growth company, the core business is growing and the record cash flows and rising margins indicate strong business execution and potential for a quick rebound. - Fortinet: Market Overreaction Seems Unwarranted

Accenture plc (ACN) - Growth investor Beersheba Research says ACN is potentially attractive for long-term oriented investors, as its strong position in the AI technology race and loyal client base will benefit from the increasing demand for AI solutions, revenue growth has held up better than competitors, and its book-to-bill ratio remains strong, indicating future growth potential. - Accenture: The Pessimism May Be A Little Overdone

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) - Value investor HedgeMix says that ORCL is experiencing significant growth in its AI/Cloud business, the partnership with Palantir will create major synergies and improve their offering to enterprise clients, and the stock is trading at attractive multiples. - Oracle: A Perfect Stock For A Pure AI Play

Consumer Staples

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) - Mokapu Capital, who focuses on small-cap and emerging market stocks, says ASAI has significant growth potential (from aggressively increasing the store count and continued organic store growth) and while profitability has been impacted by investments in store conversions and store openings, it is expected to improve as the stores mature and SG&A costs decrease. - Sendas Distribuidora: The Costco Of Brazil

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) - Longtime analyst Integrator says that while a first look at the recent earnings report may have concluded the growth story was finally done, the underlying momentum remains strong and there are multiple catalysts (Pepsi increasing the number of locations where Celsius is available, international expansion and margin expansion). - Celsius: 5 Reasons I Remain Bullish

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) - Gabriel Romano, CFA, who advises ultra-high net worth individuals on how to construct their long-term portfolios, says buying KOF gets you a predictable company trading below fair value in a defensive sector with a high-quality brand and management with a great track record. - Coca-Cola Femsa: A Great Brand At A Great Price

Consumer Discretionary

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) - Value investor Pragmatic Value Investing says the current valuation gives a good opportunity to invest in a name with great brands, an amazing track record of growth and solid historical profitability. - Fox Factory: M&A And Cyclical Headwinds Providing An Interesting Opportunity

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) - Paul Dutz, who focuses on value and growth at a reasonable price ideas, says the strategic initiatives and strong brand positioning suggest upside potential for long-term investors and notes the sound financial results and discounted valuation. - Ermenegildo Zegna: Rising Clouds Above The Luxury Oasis

Industrials

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) - Longtime analyst Chris Wallendal CFA says HLMN is undervalued despite solid execution and that a much-improved balance sheet has created the opportunity to pursue tuck-in acquisitions that fit its wide-moat strategy. - Hillman Solutions: Ready For Tuck-In Acquisitions

Deere & Company (DE) - Growth investor Best Anchor Stocks says Deere is undergoing a transformation from a good to a great business, and highlights multiple positive factors, including a significant growth opportunity, a strong moat and management team, and reasonable valuation. - The Deere Investment Thesis

Materials

AMG Critical Materials N.V. (OTCPK:AMVMF) - Longtime analyst Security Analysis says the stock decline since mid-2023 due to lower lithium prices is a buying opportunity, as it has a strong liquidity position and growth prospects, and it might be the best way to play a potential rebound of the lithium and vanadium market. - AMG Critical Materials: Stronger Than Ever In The Lithium Bear Market

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) - Subrato Roy, who invests in value and growth ideas, says the long-term outlook is positive for this leading producer of iron ore and copper, driven by the low-carbon transition, and it pays a decent dividend. - Rio Tinto: A Long-Term Dividend Play

Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) - Longtime analyst Burt Rothberg says the opportunity exists due to temporary headwinds, the global coal industry is stable (and it is a low-cost producer), it is trading at dirt cheap valuations, and has strong FCF. - Consol Energy: Short-Term Problems, Long-Term Value

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) - Quality Dividend Growth, who focuses on dividend growth investing, says the 6% dividend looks safe and the stock is trading at an attractive valuation that provides a margin of safety. - Kinder Morgan: Attractive Dividend, Valuation And Outlook Make It A Strong Buy

Real Estate

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) - Beyond Saving, a professional in commercial real estate, says BDN is a distressed office REIT trading at a low valuation with development plans for two major projects that could lead to substantial upside and a return to growing FFO. - Brandywine Realty Trust: A Diamond In The Rough, +12% Yield

Income Investing and ETFs

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) - Value investor Blake Downer says the industry stands to benefit as the federal government changes the laws around cannabis, and companies in the industry are expected to receive tax relief and become more profitable. - MSOS: The Dominos Are Falling

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NTG) - Longtime analyst George Spritzer, CFA says energy MLPs and pipeline companies can be a valuable addition to a bond portfolio or a substitute for bonds and highlights the opportunity in NTG with a discount to NAV. - NTG: An MLP Closed-End Fund With Attractive Low-Cost Leverage

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) - Macro investor MTS Insights says this ETF is a way to play the bullish outlook for oil prices and the energy sector's relatively cheap valuation compared to its historical average and the broader market. - FENY: Still Cheap And Well Supported By Energy Commodity Prices

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) - Six-Five Research, a value and contrarian investor, says KOMP is a unique opportunity to participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, focusing on themes such as alternative finance, digital health, and electric vehicles. - KOMP: Add This ETF For Technology Themed Exposure

Inclusion Criteria: The above ideas were objectively compiled based on the set criteria. Exclusions include new Seeking Alpha analysts, broad market calls, crypto ideas, leveraged ETFs, and stocks that were repeat recommendations by the analyst.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.