ASML Stock Reversed Most Of Its April Losses

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) investors still hanging on to their positions likely brushed off the initial post-earnings selloff attributed to weak bookings performance at its recent earnings report in late April 2024. Accordingly, ASML's Q1 earnings release indicated net bookings of €3.6B. Of which, €656M was linked to ASML's EUV lithography systems. However, ASML's net bookings metric fell markedly short of Wall Street estimates of €5.10M. ASML Management acknowledged its bookings weakness, pointing out the "lumpiness of order intake and highlighting the significant orders received in the past six months, totaling €13B."

However, ASML didn't change its medium-term outlook, suggesting it needs to achieve a more robust bookings performance in the second half of 2024. Some analysts on ASML's Q1 earnings call were palpably concerned about potentially increased execution risks attributed to ASML's forward outlook.

Notwithstanding the market's initial pessimism, ASML stock has recovered most of the losses linked to its selloff in April, underscoring the confidence of ASML's robust dip-buying momentum. ASML's momentum grade of "A-" corroborates the market's confidence in the Dutch company's ability to navigate near-term headwinds. Given the dramatic surge in demand for AI chips, I assess that investors have remained confident that ASML's logic and memory customers are expected to ramp up their technological transition and capacity expansion. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reportedly "proposed a collaboration with TSMC to build approximately three dozen factories" to meet underlying demand.

The AI Gold Rush Benefits ASML

ASML's high-NA EUV roadmap could face near-term challenges given its high cost, as TSMC (TSM) highlighted. However, Intel's (INTC) commitment to regain process and chip manufacturing leadership is expected to keep TSMC on its toes and spur the necessary investments to maintain TSMC's technological leadership. In addition, TSMC seems ready to make sure it has the capacity to capitalize on the AI upcycle as AI adoption broadens "across various industries."

Nvidia's (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang unveiled its next-gen AI chips, which also led to similar announcements by arch-rivals AMD (AMD) and Intel. AMD must maintain its AI competitiveness, while Intel must ensure it remains relevant in the AI race. Notably, Nvidia is ramping up its ambitions to increase AI adoption beyond the hyperscalers. The King of AI chips seeks new growth imperatives in enterprise and commercial demand with AI factories. As a result, I assess that the semiconductor value chain could see renewed enthusiasm in AI growth momentum as AI infrastructure companies seek to mine the gold rush.

Underpinning the AI infrastructure value chain is ASML's EUV monopoly, necessary for its memory and logic customers to fulfill their AI ambitions. HBM leader SK Hynix's partnership with TSMC to "collaborate on HBM4 development and next-generation packaging technology" highlights the complexity of staying at the top of their game. As a result, I assess that ASML's EUV dominance is likely to persist, which should also benefit its installed base management business as such complexities increase over time.

EUV revenue potential (Reuters)

China's Chips Self-Sufficiency Should Benefit ASML

When discussing ASML's thesis, we cannot ignore China's role in ASML's business model. EUV systems are expected to be increasingly crucial to ASML through 2030, necessitated by the AI gold rush. As a result, ASML's EUV revenue split is expected to reach 45% of its total revenue base by 2025.

Despite that, it's also clear that non-EUV sales are expected to remain a critical revenue and profit driver for ASML in the short- and medium-term. China's production is also expected to continue ramping up for China to achieve semiconductor self-sufficiency. Therefore, China must ensure it has sufficient chips across its supply chain, particularly in the mature process nodes. Therefore, assessing the implications of the geopolitical headwinds is much more complex than commonly understood as China looks to untether itself from Western chips, potentially improving the demand dynamics for ASML.

I also assess the recent report about ASML and TSMC having a "kill switch" to remotely disable ASML's machines in TSMC's Taiwanese factories as a huge plus point. Investors have been concerned about the "worst-case" scenario of a Taiwan invasion by China. However, knowing China will likely not have access to TSMC's machines could lower China's incentive to retake Taiwan by force. Notwithstanding my optimism, a more profound discussion in understanding the complexities of China's relationship with Taiwan is likely necessary to assess the overall geopolitical context. However, it's beyond the scope of my article. Still, I believe the market would likely still reflect such risks when assessing the bullish thesis of ASML, suggesting investors must monitor the cross-strait developments closely.

ASML PEG Valuation Not That Expensive

ASML Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

ASML's "F" valuation grade suggests its valuation is relatively expensive compared to peers. However, there's only one EUV monopoly (for now, at least). Bullish ASML investors will likely point to the unlikelihood of ASML giving up their dominance as critical foundry customers depend on ASML to make their most advanced chips. Hence, a premium valuation is arguably justified.

Furthermore, ASML's "A-" growth grade suggests the market is confident about a growth inflection moving ahead. ASML management highlighted that 2024 is expected to be a reset year as ASML seeks a return to growth from 2025. Management also articulated that it's still trying to understand the developments from the surge in HBM on its demand dynamics. As a result, I urge investors to keep a close watch on these developments as ASML could unveil more information at its upcoming Investor Day in November 2024.

Moreover, ASML's forward adjusted PEG ratio of 2.09 indicates a mere 8.3% premium over its sector median when considering its robust growth potential. Therefore, it likely justifies ASML's consistently strong bullish momentum as dip-buyers reversed most of the losses in April.

Is ASML Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

ASML price chart (monthly, long-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

As seen above, ASML seems to have overcome the selling pressure at the $875 level. In other words, I don't assess a bull trap at the current levels, as buying momentum has remained incredibly resilient.

As a result, a decisive breakout seems imminent, suggesting ASML's long-term upward bias could resume after the consolidation over the past four months.

If you have not added one of the most important companies in the semiconductor value chain, you should consider doing so before the potential breakout arrives.

Rating: Upgrade to Buy.

