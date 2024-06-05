Buy 1 June Dow Dog, And Watch 3

Jun. 05, 2024
Summary

  • "The Dow® [adds a stock] if the company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth, and is of interest to a large number of investors... Sector representation...is also a consideration.”–Dow Jones & Co.
  • The highest-yield 10 stocks are June’s Dogs-of-the-Dow: HD, MMM, AMGN, KO, JNJ, CSCO, IBM, CVX, DOW, and VZ. They now average only a 3.80% annual yield, as prices rose in May.
  • Thirty Dow stocks represent nine-of-eleven sectors. Dow Jones tracks utilities as a separate index and omits real estate. Broker top-ten target-estimated June net gains ranged 18.71%-32.71%, topped by INTC as of 6/3/24.
  • Dow Industrial Index top-ten firms by broker target-price upside, MSFT, CSCO, CVX, NKE, BA, MCD, DIS, AMZN, CRM, and INTC averaged 21.18%.
  • Analyst one-year targets showed ten highest-yield Dow stocks producing 16.29% LESS gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from the same investment in all ten. Higher-priced (“big” Dow dogs) lead the pack by about one and two-thirds lengths into June.
Cool Summer Holiday Dog Sign

Stephanie_Zieber/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

While most of this collection of Dow Industrials (DJI) is too pricey and reveals only skinny dividends, one of the five lowest priced Dogs of the Dow is ready to buy. Again, this month, only Verizon Communications

