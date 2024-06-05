Buy 1 June Dow Dog, And Watch 3

Stephanie_Zieber/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

While most of this collection of Dow Industrials (DJI) is too pricey and reveals only skinny dividends, one of the five lowest priced Dogs of the Dow is ready to buy. Again, this month, only Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), lives up to the dogcatcher ideal of annual dividends from $1K invested exceeding its single share price.

In late February, Dow Jones replaced the low-priced high-yield dividend payer Walgreens (WBA), with Amazon (AMZN), a high-priced non-dividend payer.

There are, however, four more in June showing prices within $47 or less of meeting the dogcatcher ideal of annual dividends from $1K invested exceeding the single share prices: Dow Inc. (DOW), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Coca-Cola Co (KO), and 3M Co (MMM).

With renewed downside market pressure of 70%, it would be possible for all ten to become elite fair-priced dogs, with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices.

[See a summary of top ten fair-priced March Dow Dogs in Actionable Conclusion 21 near the middle of this article.]

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Expect 18.71% To 32.71% Net Gains From Top-Ten Dow Dogs By July 2025

Three of ten top dividend-yielding Dow dogs (tinted gray in the chart below) were among the top ten price gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So, this June 2024 yield-based forecast for Dow dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizard estimates, was 30% accurate.

Estimated dividend-returns from $1000 invested in the ten highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2024-25 data points for the projections below. (Note: one-year target-prices estimated by lone analysts were not applied.) Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to June 2025 were:

Intel Corp (INTC) was projected to net $327.07, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 39 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 7% over the market as a whole.

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) was projected to net $266.35, based on the median of target price estimates from 45 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 25% greater than the market as a whole.

McDonald’s Corp (MCD) was projected to net $218.63, based on the median of target price estimates from 30 analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

Amazon, Inc (AMZN) was projected to net $215.75 based on the median of target price estimates from 27 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 14% greater than the market as a whole.

The Walt Disney Co (DIS) was projected to net $215.11 based on the median of target prices estimated by 27 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 40% greater than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp (CVX) was projected to net $201.22, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 23 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) was projected to net $194.73, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 34 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 5% greater than the market as a whole.

Boeing Co (BA) was projected to net $192.80, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 26 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 55% greater than the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems Inc was projected to net $190.43, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 22 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 14% under the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was projected to net $187.13, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 22 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 22.09% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these top ten Dow Index stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

The June 2024 Dow 30 By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Dow Dividend Stocks By Yield Ranged 0.52% To 6.49% Per YCharts

Top ten Dow dogs as of 6/3/24 represented nine of eleven Morningstar sectors.

A lone communication services dog placed first, Verizon [1], to lead the pack. Then, in second place was the lone basic materials dog, Dow Inc [2]. Another loner from the energy sector was third, Chevron [3].

Then, two technology sector dogs took the fourth and fifth positions: International Business Machines (IBM) [4], followed by its compatriot techno firm, Cisco Systems [5].

Two healthcare stocks placed sixth and eighth, Johnson & Johnson [6], and Amgen Inc. (AMGN) [8]. Sandwiched between the Health pair, in seventh place, was the lone consumer defensive stalwart, Coca-Cola Co [7].

There followed the lone industrials sector member in ninth place, 3M Co [9], and, finally, the lone consumer cyclical member placed tenth, The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) [10] to complete the June Dogs of the Dow by yield.

Dividend Vs. Price Results

A graph above shows the relative strengths of the top ten June Dow dogs by dividend and price as of market close 6/3/2024.

This month, nine of the top-ten Dow dogs show a less than ideal status because the prices of those nine exceed projected annual dividends from $10k invested (at $1k each).

A dividend dogcatcher priority is to select stocks whose dividends from $1K invested are greater than their single share price. As mentioned above, that condition was reached by just one of the five lowest priced Dogs of the Dow. Only Verizon Communications, lived up to the dogcatcher ideal of annual dividends from $1K invested exceeding their single share prices.

However, four more, Dow Inc, Cisco Systems, Coca-Cola Co, and 3M Co showed prices within 47% of meeting that goal.

Actionable Conclusion (21): Three of Twenty-Eight Dow Dividend Dogs Are Overbought

A negative gap between dividend yield and free cash flow yield defines an overbought (or oversold) stock. That is, their dividend payout exceeds their cash on hand to pay dividends. The June failing three are Intel, The Goldman Sachs Group, and JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

Two cut their dividends in the 2020 Ides of March depression times, Boeing, and The Walt Disney Co. One more snuck onto the Dow index without a dividend.

However, in March Salesforce declared its first-ever quarterly payout and Disney in January rejoined the dividend paying ranks. However, five (three short on cash) and two non-dividend payers —Amazon and Boeing — cast a pall on the Dow by being not stockholder-friendly.

Remember, this dogcatcher yield-based stock-picking strategy is contrarian. That means rooting for (buying) the underdog is productive when you don't already own those stocks. If you do hold those stocks, then you must look for opportune pullbacks in price to add-to your position to best-improve your dividend-yield. Plenty of pull-back opportunities appear to be ahead.

Price Drops or Dividend Increases Could Get All Ten Dow Dogs Back to "Fair Price" Rates For Investors

The charts above retain the current dividend amount and adjust share price to produce a yield (from $1K invested) to equal or exceed the single share price of each stock. As the top illustration shows, one is already ideally priced. Besides Verizon Communications, already in the ideal zone, nine more low-priced stocks are within $234 of getting there.

The alternative, of course, could be that these companies raise their dividends. That may be too much to ask in these highly disrupted, inflationary, recessionary, yet cash-rich, and volatile times. Mr. Market is far more effective at moving prices up or down to appropriate amounts, just watch and buy when the targeted stock price moves to a sweet spot.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Broker 1-Yr. Targets Showed 16.57% To 2.06% Top Ten Dow Index Upsides To June 2025; (32) One -0.46% Downsider Emerged

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst median price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 16.29% Disadvantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced of 10 Dow Dogs As Of June 3, 2025

Ten top Dow dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results as verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, the top-ten Dow dogs, selected 6/3/24 by yield, represented nine of the eleven sectors. (Real Estate is not reported by the Dow, and Utilities has its own Dow Index.)

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Ten Highest-Yield Dow Dogs (34) To Deliver 11.7% Vs. (35) 13.98% Net Gains by All Ten Come June 3, 2025

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dow Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 16.29% LESS gain than from $5,000 invested in all ten. The seventh lowest-priced top ten yielding stock, Chevron, showed top analyst-estimated gains of 20.12%.

The five lowest-priced Dow top-yield dogs for June were: Verizon Communications Inc; Cisco Systems; Dow Inc; Coca-Cola Co; 3M Co, with prices ranging from $40.98 to $99.76.

Five higher-priced Dow top-yield dogs as of June 3 were: Johnson & Johnson; Chevron Corp; International Business Machines Corp; Amgen Inc; The Home Depot Inc, whose prices ranged from $147.74 to $328.01.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market.

Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 15% to 85% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 15% accurate on the degree of change. (In 2017, the market somewhat followed analyst sentiment. In 2018, analysts estimates were contrarian indicators of market performance, and they continued to be contrary for the first two quarters of 2019 but switched to conforming for the last two quarters.) In 2020, analyst projections were quite contrarian.

The first half of 2021, most dividend stock price actions exceeded all analyst expectations. The last half of 2021 was still gangbusters. The 2022 September-December slump freed-up five or more Dow dogs, sending them into the ideal zone where returns from $1k invested equal (or exceed) their single-share price. 2023 continued the slide. A Santa Claus rally staved off the eventual 2024 depression. 3M might have joined the “ideal” four or five but for its decision to cut its dividend in half.

As the dithering Fed-fueled slide gains momentum in 2024, look for at least half of the ten Dow Dogs to become Fair-priced… slowly, but surely.

Afterword

Lest there be any doubt about the recommendations in this article, this month there was just one Dow Index stock showing dividends (from $1k invested) exceeding single share price: Verizon Communications. On the downside, three overbought Dow Index members are Intel Corp, The Goldman Sachs Group, and JPMorgan Chase.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dow dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.