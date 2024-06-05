Top 5 Takeaways From May's Global Survey Data As Manufacturing PMI Hits 22-Month High

Jun. 05, 2024 9:40 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, XLI, VIS, FIDU, IYJ, FXR, UXI, RSPN, SIJ, AIRR, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, EWU, EWUS, FKU, FLGB, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, EPP, GMF, AIA, FPA, AAXJ, ASEA, DVYA, EEMA, FLAX, BBAX, HAUZ, ADIV, VPL, IPAC, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHIQ, CQQQ, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, KSTR, KFVG, RAYC, KTEC, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON
Markit profile picture
Markit
3.09K Followers

Summary

  • At 50.9, the Global Manufacturing PMI recorded above 50.0 neutral mark for a fourth straight month in April.
  • The latest data signalled an ongoing steady improvement of the global manufacturing economy so far in 2024 after almost one and a half years of decline.
  • The production improvement was again led by Asia, but is becoming more broad-based.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

At 50.9, the Global Manufacturing PMI, sponsored by JPMorgan and compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, recorded above 50.0 neutral mark (and therefore in expansion territory) for a fourth straight month in April, the rate of growth gaining ground to the highest since July

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
3.09K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News