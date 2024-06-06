JamesBrey/E+ via Getty Images

The ocean makes up about 70% of the Earth's surface. Humanity has long had a love to explore the ocean, jumping aboard ships of various sizes to hit the open seas. Yet, below the often tumultuous surface is a realm that is dark and mysterious. Even with our rapidly advancing technology, only 24.9% of the global seafloor has been mapped. The surface and ocean floor are only part of the equation. When we factor in the total volume of the ocean and its varied depths, only 5% of the ocean is considered explored.

Why is so much of the ocean unknown and unreached? Because it's extremely difficult and dangerous. Humans cannot breathe underwater, so we need equipment to survive any length of time below the surface. To go deeper, you must contend with perpetual darkness and massive crushing pressure from the water weight above you. If you ascend too rapidly, you can suffer from nitrogen bubbles in your tissue; if you descend too deeply, your vessel will be crushed. The world was rocked by the failure of a deep-sea vessel last year when it imploded while visiting the Titanic.

So, how does this relate to investing? I'm glad you asked.

When it comes to the market, we all have a limited circle of competence. We can only know so much by reading, experiencing, and investing in our brokerage accounts. Yet, outside that circle exist many exotic, unknown investments that are creations of the behemoth financial institutions making up our economy. You don't have access to these investments due to your limited tools. You need to have exacting tools and expert skills; otherwise, you may see your results being disastrous.

To reach these mysterious streams of income, I employ CEFs (Closed-End Funds) and their expert management teams. It allows me and other investors to pool our resources, place them in the hands of an expert, and tap into these income streams.

Today, we're going to dig deeper into one of these opportunities.

Let's dive in!

Utilizing Experts To Reach Hard Places

Closed-end funds typically don't report "earnings." They update their NAV daily, publish their holdings, and maybe have a quarterly update released with very little fanfare. CEFs that focus on the CLO (collateralized loan obligation) sector have taken a different approach. Like many other companies, they release earnings presentations and have conference calls. They elect to be taxed as funds, but they operate much more similarly to an investment company like a REIT or BDC. Like real estate or private loans, CLO equity is illiquid. It is an asset that CLO funds buy, typically with the intent to hold until it matures.

Eagle Point Credit Co LLC (NYSE:ECC), yielding 16.9%, is one such fund that focuses on the equity of CLOs. A CLO is a securitized portfolio of senior secured loans. "Securitizing" is a practice where a bundle of loans is sold to investors in pieces based on a priority basis. Institutions will pay a hefty premium for the "senior" tranches, which get first dibs on the cash flow. In exchange for receiving a much lower yield than the underlying portfolio, the senior tranches get a lot of safety.

The subordinated debt tranches take on more risk and get a little bit more of the reward. Who gets the benefit of the hefty premiums that the senior lenders are willing to pay? The equity. The equity tranche gets "whatever is left." Source.

ECC Q1 2024 Presentation

As the recipient of "whatever is left", the equity tranche exists to insulate the debt tranches from credit losses. If a borrower defaults, the equity tranche absorbs the loss and has lower returns. If the borrower doesn't default, the equity tranche collects a lot of interest payments and gets repaid the principal at maturity.

Have you ever gone to a potluck or a wedding where those who are cleaning up are just handing out piles of food because there is way more than was needed? That's what is happening to CLO equity right now – "whatever is left" is turning out to be massive piles of cash.

Since inception, ECC has paid out $20.47/share in distributions.

ECC Q1 2024 Presentation

It has extended its supplemental distribution of $0.02/month through September because the 16.5% yield from their "regular" distribution hasn't been enough to keep up with its taxable income.

In Q1 2024, ECC did see a decline in recurring cash flows, to "only" $0.70/share.

ECC Q1 2024 Presentation

This is where having an earnings call is useful because management explained the low quarter:

We received recurring cash flows in our portfolio in the first quarter of $56.2 million or $0.70 per share. We previously noted that recurring cash flows in the first quarter were impacted by higher loan prepayments in the fourth quarter of 2023, which led to a bit of cash drag within many CLOs. This has since normalized. Indeed, during the month of April, we received recurring cash flows of $65.7 million well in excess of the recurring cash flows received in each of the two prior quarters."

So, in April alone, ECC received nearly 17% more recurring cash flow than in all of Q1. ECC did issue a lot of equity in Q1, increasing the share count from 76.9 million to 85.3 million. Even adjusting for that new share count, recurring cash flows in April are $0.77/share, with more cash due in May and June.

Additionally, management stated in the earnings call that the price of the CLO debt they hold has gone up, and they have been selling in Q2 to reinvest in higher-yielding CLO equity positions.

The bottom line is that ECC's cash flow is already high relative to its NAV and its share price, and it is going to get higher.

The main threat to ECC's returns is defaults. After all, in exchange for the massive cash flow that ECC is receiving, it is taking on the role of cushioning the debt investors from default risk. As we predicted several years ago, defaults remain extremely low this cycle, with a 12-month default rate of 1.14%, well below the historical average of 2.7%. On selection, ECC is beating the average, reporting a rate of only 0.68% defaults in ECC's portfolio in the trailing 12 months.

High interest rates are straining some companies. However, during the global pandemic, many companies took steps to shore up their balance sheets. The uncertainties surrounding the economy encouraged conservative balance sheet management. So even as interest rates rise, the majority of borrowers are strong enough to manage the impact. For debt investors, this reality, combined with high interest rates, creates a situation where we can get fantastic returns.

ECC is paying a sky-high yield, and the indicators for the immediate future are that earnings will continue to be higher. The major risk is that we see a spike in corporate defaults and losses. ECC's management stated in the earnings call that they expect defaults to rise – from nearly 0%, there is really only one direction to go. However, they remain well below historical averages, and they expect that rising defaults will continue to be much lower than many are expecting. We agree.

Conclusion

CLOs constitute a massive part of the U.S. economic debt, but most investors have no direct access to this ocean of income. To access it, we must use funds like ECC. CLOs are often confused with other exotic and more dangerous inventions of the financial sector, and this confusion leads many to avoid them altogether. I instead chose to invest in solid income-providing funds like ECC, and allow their management to unlock massive income from the ocean of CLOs and reap the rewards. Do they get paid for it? Definitely. If you're skilled and knowledgeable, you rarely do your work for free.

When it comes to retirement, you don't need to take up a career of exploring the depths of the U.S. debt markets and digging into its trenches. Instead, you can benefit from the expertise of others and reap massive income in your account. To this day, the ocean continues to be a place where many people travel and visit to enjoy the freedom of the open seas and the thrill of exploration. If that is something you love and enjoy, you can use our unique income method to be able to take care of your finances. This way, you just have to worry about where you want to take your next trip without a care in the world.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of my income investing.