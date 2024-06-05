Dividends By The Numbers In May 2024

Images By Tang Ming Tung

May 2024 was a solid month for the dividend-paying firms of the U.S. stock market.

The best evidence of that assessment can be found in the number of favorable dividend changes recorded by Standard & Poor's for the month. S&P counted 245 positive changes during May 2024, which is up significantly over the previous month's total and is also up year-over-year, though by a small amount.

Meanwhile, the number of unfavorable changes came in at 11, which is lower than it did in May 2023 but slightly higher than April 2024's total. That small cloud in an otherwise silver lining, however, is well within the typical level of month-to-month noise we see for unfavorable dividend changes.

The net month-over-month change is +234 and the net year-over-year change is +6. These net favorable outcomes are what makes May 2024 a solid month for dividend-paying firms. The following table tallies up the underlying numbers for these measures.

Dividend Changes in May 2024 May-2024 Apr-2024 MoM May-2023 YoY Total Declarations 4,419 5,367 -948 ▼ 4,093 326 ▲ Favorable 245 181 64 ▲ 230 15 ▲ - Increases 155 124 31 ▲ 140 15 ▲ - Special/Extra 90 57 33 ▲ 87 3 ▲ - Resumed 0 0 0 ◀▶ 3 -3 ▼ Unfavorable 11 6 5 ▲ 20 -9 ▼ - Decreases 11 6 5 ▲ 20 -9 ▼ - Omitted/Passed 0 0 0 ◀▶ 0 0 ◀▶ Click to enlarge

The following chart visualizes the monthly counts of dividend increases and decreases from January 2004 through May 2024.

In next month's edition, we'll dive into the numbers for the second quarter of 2024.

References

Standard & Poor's. S&P Market Attributes Web File. [Excel Spreadsheet]. 31 May 2024. Accessed 3 June 2024.

