New York Fed Becoming Concerned About Banks, And No One Is Paying Attention

A month ago, we published an article on consumer debt, which is becoming a big issue for the banks from a credit quality perspective, as both credit cards and auto loans have posted sharp increases in delinquency ratios.

Recent data published by the New York Fed shows that asset quality metrics have deteriorated even further in the first quarter, particularly in the credit card segment. Moreover, there was a big increase in the delinquency ratio among low-income borrowers, which looks especially worrisome given the reasons that led to the 2007–2009 GFC.

Despite the fact that forward-looking indicators have pointed to major asset quality issues in credit cards and auto loans for more than two years, the NY Fed has changed its rhetoric only now:

In the first quarter of 2024, credit card and auto loan transition rates into serious delinquency continued to rise across all age groups. An increasing number of borrowers missed credit card payments, revealing worsening financial distress among some households.

Approximately 8.9% of credit card balances and 7.9% of auto loans transitioned into delinquency in the first quarter. As the chart below shows, the transition rates in these segments have been increasing for several quarters.

And here’s the chart showing the percentage shares of 90-day plus delinquent loans. As you can see, there was a large increase in credit cards while car loans have almost reached their GFC peak.

In addition, this quarter, the NY Fed has disclosed very interesting data on the so-called maxed-out borrowers, or borrowers that have a high credit card utilization rate. As a reminder, a high credit card utilization rate is usually a sign that a borrower has a tight cash flow situation and financial issues.

As the chart below shows, there was a huge increase in the transition ratio among borrowers with a 90%-100% utilization rate and also quite a remarkable increase among borrowers with a 60%-90% utilization rate.

The 30%-plus transition rate looks really horrendous. In our view, these numbers completely refute the mainstream thesis that delinquency ratios “are simply normalizing” following the pandemic. As you can see, transition rates among borrowers with higher utilization rates have reached the peak level since the regulator started to collect this data.

The obvious question here is how high is the share of these maxed-out borrowers? As we can see from the chart below, the NY Fed discloses these numbers. It's important to note that delinquent borrowers (more than 10% of total loans) are excluded from the data shown below.

As shown, the shares are quite high, and these shares exclude delinquent borrowers and borrowers with a utilization rate of 60%–90%, which have transition rates of around 15%. Even if we simply approximate the current trends, then the delinquency ratio in the credit card segment is very likely to surpass the GFC level soon. Obviously, even a mild slowdown in the job market would make things much worse.

Notably, the NY Fed, which is usually very optimistic, draws the following conclusion based on all these numbers:

For a positive improvement in credit card delinquency, we would need to see the delinquency transition rate among maxed-out borrowers begin to decline and/or the share of maxed-out borrowers fall. So far, the data shows neither of these trends is moving in the right direction.

Bottom line

As a final note, we would like to remind you that the U.S. credit card market is oligopolistic as three banks control almost 50% of total outstanding credit card loans: JPMorgan ($181B), Citi ($165B), and Capital One ($142B).

