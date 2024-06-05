Matteo Colombo

Investment Summary

Companies in the basic material sector have delivered surprisingly good market returns across the first half of 2024. Given our thesis on the material sector first presented back in Q3 2023, this has been pleasing to see.

I advocated allocating to the materials domain back then, as it looked attractively positioned on the price/value matrix. At the time, the sector held just 2% of the notional value of the market cap-weighted S&P 500 Index and was projected to grow earnings by 10% over the fourth to coming 12 months. This - followed by the utilities sector - presented an attractive composite, as seen in Figure 1.

Figure 1. Note: Chart is retrieved from previous analysis in Q3 2023.

Author, from previous analysis in Q3 2023

It has been pleasing to observe a number of companies in the sector track higher, even as broad equity markets have begun to show signs of exhaustion at this point of the year.

The paper and plastic packaging products industry is one undercover pocket within the materials domain. The relatively small group operates on average gross margins of 26% and pre-tax margins of about 10% (Figure 2). It produces fairly lackluster returns on capital of 6 to 7%.

Figure 2. Plastic and packaging products industry key statistics

Author, data retrieved from Seeking Alpha

Within the industry sits WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), currently trading at 26x forward earnings with a forward dividend yield of 2.2%.

WRK is in the fibre-based paper and packaging business. Its mission is to provide its customers with sustainable paper and packaging. The company says that by 2025, all its products will be "recyclable, compostable or reusable." The images below show examples of some of its products.

The company reports operations across 4 businesses - (i) corrugated packaging, (ii) consumer packaging, (iii) global paper, and (iv) distribution. The two divisions I am most interested in are (i) and (iii). The corrugated packaging segment books revenues from the sale of corrugated containers and products. Whereas its consumer packaging operation sells products such as folding cartons. This is a fairly specialized field. WRK consequently serves numerous domains, including the food + beverage, healthcare, home + beauty, processed food, industrial and e-commerce markets. This breadth of coverage means it has >300 production facilities located across the globe.

Figure 2a. The "Bio-Plus Earth" food containers; part of the folding cartons line in "consumer packaging".

Source: Retrieved from WestRock website. See: "folding cartons".

Figure 2b. Examples of the "EnduraLiner" product line in the "global paper" division.

Source: Retrieved from WestRock website. See: "Paper solutions"

In the first half of the company's fiscal 2024, it booked $4.8 billion in corrugated packaging sales and $2.2 billion in consumer packaging revenues (note: Q2 FY 2024 corresponds with Q1 CY 2024 for WRK). It also clipped $1.9 billion in global sales, and its distribution segment did $561 million worth of business during the year. In total, it put up $9.48 billion of revenues in the six months ended March 31, 2024, down from $10.36 billion during the same time in 2023.

Long-term performance has been steady and as expected for a company of this maturity. In 2014, the company put up $9.89 billion in revenue on $955 million of operating earnings. It had grown to $16.2 billion in top-line sales on $1.66 billion of operating income four years later. Last year, this stretched to $20.3 billion on $1.2 billion of operating income. In the last 12 months of trade, it has done $19.5 billion worth of business and $1 billion of operating earnings.

In this time frame, sales have grown at a compounding rate of 7% per year on flat earnings growth of 100 basis points (earnings are to be found here as operating income).

Figure 3.

Author, data from Bloomberg Finance LP

One of the key things that stood out to me when analyzing the company initially was the section of its reports titled "strategic portfolio actions. "Take a look at this, from the Q2 FY 2024 10-Q: "We are committed to improving our return and invested capital as well as maximizing the performance of our assets."

This immediately jumps out to me as it aligns explicitly with my core investment tenants. I like high returns on invested capital, too. And, I like companies that maximize the performance of their assets. So this was immediately a standout.

Based on my analysis, WRK presents with compelling business economics that suggest it is a buy on medium to long-term value. Here I will run through my findings under our "performance, health, valuation" ("PVH") framework. This links to intrinsic valuation through return and invested capital and growth. Rate buy.

Q2 2024 earnings insights

It was a reasonably flat quarter of business for the company in Q2 fiscal 2024. WRK put up $4.7 billion of revenues, down from $5.3 billion the year prior. The decline was underlined by an 8.7% pullback in the corrugated packaging segment, compounded by a 13% decline in global division sales. Both were driven by a combination of lower average realized prices and weaker customer volumes. I suggest that top-line growth was impacted by the company's decision to divest its interior partition business in 2023. It may take a year or 2 to digest this outcome fully.

It pulled this to adjusted EBITDA of $170 million, down 22% year-over-year due to the softer top line. It left the quarter with net debt of $8.4 billion and $3 billion in available liquidity. It also produced $37 million in operating cash flows, and whilst this is down substantially on the prior year, it is still enough to fund operations internally. For instance, the company still invested $301 million toward capital expenditures and paid $78 million to shareholders by way of dividends during the quarter.

My analysis of the second quarter results shows that they were largely in line with expectations, and the market had already digested the outcome prior to the release. This is evidenced by the continued post-earnings drift in its stock price. Looking out to 2025, consensus projects 4% to 5% top-line expansion for the company, on 67% bottom-line growth, stretching up to 17% growth in earnings the year after. In my opinion, investors are looking to this earnings ramp favourably, which could net $3.50 per share in 2025.

Business economics supporting buy rating

In a commodity-like industry where substantial or excess capacity exists, I am immediately drawn to one of two factors for each business. These are post-tax margins and capital turnover.

I have already demonstrated the tremendously thin operating margins the companies in this industry do business on. This is due to the commodity-like economics - products are not differentiated in any custom important way, such that those with production advantages (like operating efficiencies or highly talented human capital) are the standouts.

The second point to consider is that because of the excess capacity, growth by means of additional market share or dollar volumes is not necessarily achievable. What that means is, I'm looking for a combination of high returns on legacy capital - that is, the existing-invested capital - with exceptionally free cash flow for us to feast on as the investor.

My view is that WRK fits this bill. It achieves this through a number of mechanisms. Firstly, it has a tremendously high rate of turnover on working capital, particularly inventory.

As seen in Figure 4, inventory turnover has 6-7x rolling 12-month period since September 2021. This is a highly efficient use of capital and ensures cash is coming in the door quickly and in large sums. If the inventory turns are 7x every rolling 12 months, it implies the company is selling out its inventory 1.7 times every month of the year. This means a $1 investment in the company's inventory is recycled back to cash in around 17-18 days. This is tremendously attractive in my view, and fits the bill of what we are trying to look for - companies that are rotating capital back to cash at a fast pace.

Figure 4.

Author, company filings

Figure 5 shows the effect of this on a rolling 12-month basis since 2021. Here, I have shown the free cash flow attributable to shareholders and/or for reinvestment after all "growth investment". Growth investment is defined as all capital invested above the "maintenance capital charge", including acquisitions. The maintenance capital charge is approximated as the level of depreciation and amortization each period. Dividends are included in the final calculation of free cash flow. Only that investment above the maintenance capital charge is considered here.

As observed, the company has not deployed substantial amounts of growth capital over this period. I am not surprised about this, given the lack of investment runway mentioned earlier.

But what I am tremendously pleased to see is the fact that WRK is throwing off anywhere from $1.5 billion -$2 billion dollars in free cash flow every period on this rolling twelve-month basis.

I find it hard to argue against a company that can throw off $1-$2 billion in free cash flow after all incremental capital required to maintain its competitive position and grow is considered. This is the kind of company I am attracted to, and deserves a high valuation, in my opinion, given the high "cash earnings" of the business. As I will demonstrate later, this is tremendously conducive to my views on the company's valuation.

Figure 5.

Author, Company filings

This is demonstrated on a per-share basis in Figure 6. Only once in the last 2 to 3 years has the company thrown off less than $5.00 per share in trailing free cash flow.

Figure 6. Trailing FCF per share

Company filings, Author's chart

Projections of corporate value at steady state

The fact that WRK is not expanding the business at a rapid pace is certainly not a deterrent, in my opinion. My constructive views on the company are built on its ability to throw off exceptional degrees of free cash flow each period on an ongoing basis. If the value of a financial asset is the present value of its future cash flows - which we firmly believe it is - this is precisely the kind of company that fits in well to a long-term equity portfolio in my best estimation.

In that respect, I want to get a really good understanding of what the company can produce at its steady state of operations-that is, if it continues dancing to the same tune as it has recently. Figure 7 illustrates management's allocation decisions from 2021 to 2024 on a rolling 12-month basis. It also exhibits the company's financial performance. As expected, sales have been flat, expanding just 40 basis points per period. Pre-tax margins are slightly above the industry at 9%.

Interestingly, there have been major divergencies in where capital has flown to and from. Following the divestiture of the partition business in 2023, capital allocation to acquisitions and intangibles has dropped significantly. To produce a new dollar of revenue, the company has needed to invest around $0.57 in working capital (mainly inventory and receivables) along with $0.84 in fixed capital. The total investment of ~ $ $1.40 per dollar of revenue growth has been methodically rotated into free cash flow, as I demonstrated earlier.

Figure 7. WRK capital allocation & financial performance, 2021-2024 rolling TTM

Author, company filings

If it continues along these lines, my numbers project the company to hit $1.75 billion to $1.8 billion in pre-tax income this year. Critically, my numbers also suggest it could throw off $1.7 billion in free cash flow after additional divestments. I would also project gross investment of $45 million-$50 million each year out to 2025 to produce these figures, and that it could produce anywhere from 8% to 9% return on capital over this period. This is tremendously conducive to valuation, as discussed below.

Figure 8. Projections at steady state of operations

Author's estimates

Valuation

Investors are paying a premium to buy the company today at 22x trailing EBIT and about 24x trailing earnings. WRK also sells at just at market at 1.4 times the company's net assets. This is a dislocation in my opinion-on the one hand, it is priced high relative to the earnings, but it is priced low relative to the business's assets.

This is precisely why linking the analysis to intrinsic value-that is, looking at discounted cash flows-is important, and not just multiples of book value for example, which look at assets without any context of cash flows.

Projecting my estimates of free cash flow out over the next 10 years using the steady state model from above, and discounting these back at a 12% hurdle rate, the outcomes are shown below. I use that 12% rate because it is the long-term market average and the opportunity cost of not holding the broad indices.

Doing so in discounting back at this rate gets me to a valuation of $98 per share, or $25.3 billion in market value. Critically, a good chunk of the value is in the steady state period, not the continuing value period (after the forecast period). Combining this with a model that discounts the return on capital and reinvestment rates (ROIC x reinvestment rate), I end up with a blended valuation of $70 per share, or 29% upside potential from the time of writing.

Figure 9.

Author's estimates

Conclusion

One of the things I really like about this valuation is that even at these questionable multiples, there appear to be relatively soft assumptions baked into the current stock price. There are certainly no growth assumptions, for example.

The economic data, however, support the idea that this company is highly productive on the free cash flow side and supports a long-term valuation above where it trades today. In that vein, I rate WRK a buy with a $70 per share starting valuation, looking to $95 per share as a second objective over the 3 to 5-year period. Rate buy.