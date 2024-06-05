MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) is an online apparel retailer. The company is famous for using the innovative subscription box system, in which clients subscribe to receive a box (called a Fix) with pieces chosen by a stylist and can later decide which ones to buy and which ones to return.

This article covers the company's 3Q24 results and earnings call. The results were not good, with active clients down 20% YoY, revenues down 13% YoY, and operating losses of $25 million (-7.7% margin). However, results were expected to be worse, and therefore, SFIX beat consensus, generating a rally with the stock opening 35% higher.

I started covering SFIX in March 2024 with a Hold rating. The reasons for the Hold were the company's consistent operating losses (masked by enormous amounts of stock-based compensation) and the fact that the model seems to have fundamental challenges.

After the results, I do not believe the fundamentals have changed. The stock is up around 50% from my last article, so the valuation (adjusted for the enormous dilution generated by share-based compensation, or SBC) is still not attractive. I believe SFIX is still a Hold.

Not great 3Q24 results

SFIX posted negative results across all lines of the income statement (YoY): revenues down 13%, customers down 20%, gross profits down 11%, and operating losses up 21%. EPS for the quarter was -$0.18, up 12.5% (negatively).

However, the stock rallied after the results were released. The reason is the results were less bad than expected, with the company beating on revenues, EPS, and rising guidance.

SFIX has been posting terrible results for over two years, with revenues and customers down after the post-pandemic. The company has never been operationally profitable after the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

There were some positive data points. First, gross margins increased almost 300 basis points YoY, driven by freight costs. Second, the average customer revenue increased by about 2% to $525. These numbers might indicate that the customers SFIX is losing are the less profitable ones. In my previous article, I commented that SFIX might be profitable at a lower scale without so many low LTV customers. Third, SG&A decreased 7% YoY, decreasing the company's high fixed-cost base.

Reforming the model

In my original coverage article, I commented on SFIX's model challenges. The main challenge is that SFIX's target customer (someone who can't buy apparel by him/herself) is not interested in clothing to begin with, which means the customer has a low LTV. This generates high churn, implying a high dependence on advertising. This problem was aggravated by high fixed investments in personnel and distribution centers, which require volume to be justified, driving a higher need for advertising.

The current CEO team has been with the company for a year. During that time, the company has been restructuring. This includes laying off employees in styling, migrating styling employees from full-time to part-time status to avoid paying benefits, and leaving the UK market. The goal has been to reduce the fixed component of costs to make SFIX profitable at a lower scale. Both gross margins and EBITDA margins improved.

Data by YCharts

The new CEO also commented on reimagining the customer experience. The 1Q24 call mentioned advances in this respect.

For example, the company reduced the number of clients to which it offers a Quick Fix, a smaller batch on top of the usual five-piece batch. The Quick Fix was generating losses for many customers because of the cost of sending a few pieces back and forth. The company made the product more profitable by reducing the number of clients to whom the product was offered.

Another change mentioned was in merchandising, with algorithms helping in inventory decisions. Inventories are down 20% YoY, and the recovery in gross margins indicates promotional activity has been lower, indicating better merchandising decisions.

During the call, management discussed the possibility of changing the number of pieces sent in a Fix for different types of clients and increasing the contact between clients and stylists. These model changes might increase the customers' LTV, which is the key to making SFIX profitable.

Valuation is still unattractive

In my previous article, I adjusted the company's published market cap to account for the enormous dilution generated by SBC (running at $20 million in the last quarter alone). This dilution is not accounted for today because the company generates losses, so more shares would be anti-dilutive. However, if the company became profitable, the diluted share count would suddenly increase. As of the latest 10-Q, from 2Q24, the company's shares, including all options and RSUs, are close to 325 million. The number is probably higher as of 3Q24, but the 10-Q has not been published yet. At a share price of $3.5, SFIX has an (adjusted) market cap of $1.14 billion.

SFIX also has $245 million in cash and no debt. This has been possible thanks to SBC, despite the enormous operating losses (above $100 million TTM). Therefore, the company's (adjusted) EV is around $892 million.

Against this valuation, SFIX offers FY24 guidance of revenues around $1.33 billion (down 19%) and adjusted EBITDA of $25 to $30 million. Considering TTM D&A of $40 million and TTM SBC of $90 million, this would still represent an operational loss of $105 to $110 million.

So, adjusted for future dilution, SFIX valuation is an EV/adj-EBITDA multiple of 32x on the mid-point of the guidance. No EV/EBIT or P/E multiple exists because the company is still highly unprofitable. The losses are decreasing (last year's operating losses were $170 million), but mainly because the company has reduced costs, not because it has increased its top-line or gross profits. I believe the challenges to the company's model are still valid.

Conclusion

SFIX is restructuring its operations to reduce fixed costs and improving its model to increase customer LTV. These movements address my three main concerns about the company's model: customer LTV is low, churn is high, and the company has a high fixed cost base that requires volume.

The 3Q24 results showed some signs of improvement on these fronts: lower SG&A, higher gross margins, and higher average customer revenue. Unfortunately, Stitch Fix, Inc. is still churning customers quickly, losing revenues, and generating massive operating losses.

I believe all of this does not justify the company's recent rally. When adjusting for potential dilution, the company's EV/adj-EBITDA of 32x seems exceptionally high for a company that is losing revenues at a 13% YoY rate and that has not evidenced that it can operate profitably.

Therefore, I believe Stitch Fix, Inc. stock is not an opportunity at these prices and maintain my Hold rating.