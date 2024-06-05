Smile

We have had a hold rating on Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) for several months given the growth and valuation mix combination, while the stock had been moving sideways. But today we are upgrading the stock to a buy, as it is looking set to break out. Should there be a reversal, weakness should be bought in our opinion.

In the past, Ollie's operationally has had mixed performance, but in this environment, they are delivering. We cannot rule out future volatility, as quarterly performance depends on its merchandise buyout strategy and how well it is received by consumers. But in the just reported Q1 earnings, which were dazzling, it is evident the consumer is trading down and looking for a bargain. Ollie's discount pricing has worked, and the company has grown its market share. We view it as a buy. Let us discuss the most recent performance.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings' Q1 performance dazzles

In the just reported first quarter, OLLI reported net income that rose 49.6% from a year ago to $46.3 million from $31.0 million. Net income on an EPS basis rose to $0.73 on an adjusted basis, which was a beat of $0.08 versus consensus, and up from $0.49 last year. This is outstanding growth. EBITDA was up 40.3% to $69.4 million, while margins increased 280 basis points to 13.6%. By all accounts, this was a strong quarter. The strong outperformance came on the back of an eye-popping sales figure. Q4 sales were up 10.8% to $508.8 million, and this was a mild beat of $2.6 million. This was driven by a nice increase in comparable sales. As our followers and investing group members know, the most critical metric we watch for in retail is comparable sales. These increased 3.0% from the prior year. Sales also got a boost from new store openings.

Updated guidance for 2024

Given the performance, we saw a beat and raise in the quarter. In the press release, CEO and President John Swygert commented about the growth ahead:

We are extremely pleased with our performance this quarter. Our team is executing at a very high level, offering amazing deals to our customers, delivering consistent financial results, and investing in future growth. Our first quarter comparable store sales, total revenue, gross margin, and expenses were all better than expected, demonstrating the strength of our business. Consumers clearly remain under pressure and are seeking value in their purchases. Our unique business model is delivering exceptional values on the branded merchandise that our customers want and need, at prices 20 to 70 percent below the fancy stores. Everyone loves a Bargain and Bargain is our middle name.

So as we look to 2024, the company indicated a net 48 new stores being opened, and two will be closed. Comparable sales growth was raised from 1.0% to 2.0%, up to 1.5% to 2.3%. Total net sales were increased from $2.248 to $2.273 billion, up to $2.257 to $2.277 billion. Operating income is now seen at $254 million at the midpoint for the year, up from $248 million previously. EPS is guided at $3.18 to $3.28, an $0.08 increase on both ends.

This is strong. The stock's valuation has improved modestly, though it remains still a touch expensive. But the company is growing into this valuation as it continues to execute with a stellar performance. Further, the balance sheet is strong, and the company is buying back shares.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings' balance sheet

Ollie's balance sheet is rock solid. Cash and cash equivalents balance as of the end of Q1 was $341.5 million, up from $275.5 million at the end of Q1 2023. Ollie's had no borrowings outstanding under its $100 million revolving credit facility and $92.0 million of availability under the facility as of the end of the quarter. Essentially, the company is debt-free, less leasing obligations. Capex was $26.9 million in Q1 and will be about $92 million this year. $25 million worth of shares have been repurchased in fiscal 2024 thus far. There remains $60.6 million on the repurchase authorization.

Take home

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. stock has been good for trading $1-$2 swings for many months, but now with the earnings growth and clear execution, we upgrade to a buy. We think shares will break out of the range and move higher as the Street recognizes the performance and the reality of cash-strapped consumers seeking a bargain. We have no debt here and strong cash flows, so a dividend could be in the future. However, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. shareholders are getting the benefit of added value from the buybacks.