ImagineGolf

Article Thesis

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is a Canadian energy company that has just raised its dividend by a hefty 29%. But due to declining debt levels and very strong free cash generation, it is very likely that we are in the early innings of a very long dividend growth story. Cenovus is far from expensive and could be attractive for total return and dividend growth investors.

Past Coverage

I have covered Cenovus Energy Inc. in the past here on Seeking Alpha, most recently in 2022, in this article called Cenovus: Buy Now For A Likely Much Higher Dividend Yield In 2023. I argued that Cenovus would increase its dividend in 2023, and that has indeed happened: The dividend rose from CAD$0.105 per share per quarter in 2022 to CAD$0.14 per share per quarter in 2023, making for a nice 33% increase. In 2024, Cenovus Energy increased its dividend again, raising it by another 29% to CAD$0.18 per quarter, which pencils out to a little more than USD$0.13 and which makes for a dividend yield of 2.8% at current prices. Since my most recent article, Cenovus Energy has delivered a total return of 8%, including the share price drop of close to 10% over the last month. In today's article, we will take a look at what has been going on at Cenovus in the recent past while also taking a look at what investors can expect going forward.

Macro Picture

Oil prices did rise nicely for the first three to four months of 2024, but have leveled off since then. Peaking at $87 per barrel of WTI (CL1:COM), oil prices have pulled back, especially over the last couple of days, with WTI dropping to the lower $70s per barrel, meaning oil prices are now up only slightly when compared to the beginning of the year. There are several factors at play when it comes to the recent oil price decline, with anticipations of higher OPEC+ oil production being the most important one. While OPEC+ has recently extended its agreement, voluntary cuts will be lower during the second half of the year, as 2.2 million barrels of oil per day in voluntary cuts are only running until the end of the second quarter. Supply from OPEC+ could thus increase in the foreseeable future, although some cuts will remain in place -- supply will thus not explode upwards in a massive way. Still, even a moderate supply increase could result in the market being oversupplied -- the market seems to account for that fact right now, as oil prices have pulled back over the last couple of days.

An uncertain macroeconomic picture also could play a role in the recent oil price pullback. US GDP growth during the first quarter was just revised downwards, suggesting that the economy isn't in an especially strong spot. Oil demand is driven by economic growth, so slower economic growth could impact oil demand negatively.

At least in the very near term, the outlook isn't too strong when it comes to oil prices. That being said, oil prices are still at a very solid level and producers with low break-even costs, such as the Canadian oil sands players, should be generating attractive cash flows even with WTI trading in the $70s instead of the $80s.

Cenovus: Strong Cash Generation

Cenovus' main oil-producing assets are its oil sands operations. These have high upfront costs, as it takes a long time and a lot of cash to build new mines and all necessary infrastructure. But once these assets are running, they can produce oil for a very long time. The upfront costs have already been paid in the past, meaning Cenovus now only has to pay the ongoing maintenance costs and the operating costs, e.g. for energy and employees. These ongoing costs are rather low, however, meaning break-even prices for up-and-running oil sands assets are pretty low. A nice spread between the price of oil and the company's production costs means that it can generate attractive cash flows in the current environment.

Cenovus reported its most recent quarterly earnings results in May, showing adjusted funds from operations of CAD$2.24 billion, or CAD$9.0 billion annualized. Adjusted funds from operations include operating cash flows and changes in working capital, as working capital being up or down during a quarter can impact reported operating cash flows. Backing out those working capital changes gives us a better view of the underlying cash flow trend. Cenovus has to invest some money in its existing assets, e.g. for upgrading its refineries (most of them are in the US) and for maintenance across its asset base. Cenovus Energy also invests in new assets, however, e.g. the West White Rose project in the Atlantic Ocean that is now 80% complete and will start generating positive free cash flows in 2026, according to management.

During the first quarter, these capital investments totaled CAD$1.04 billion, which means free funds flow -- what is ultimately available for debt reduction, dividends, and buybacks -- totaled CAD$1.2 billion, or CAD$4.8 billion annualized. Cenovus Energy is currently trading with a market capitalization of CAD$50 billion, translating into a 10x free funds flow multiple, or a 10% free funds flow yield, which is quite attractive.

Cenovus Energy's capital return framework states that all of the company's excess free funds flows will be returned to shareholders once the company hits a net debt level of CAD$4.0 billion -- which should happen soon. At the end of the first quarter, net debt totaled CAD$4.8 billion, down from CAD$6.6 billion at the end of the previous year's quarter. It thus took Cenovus Energy one year to reduce its net debt by CAD$1.8 billion, making for a quarterly debt reduction pace of CAD$450 million. Of course, this number will be somewhat uneven from quarter to quarter, depending on working capital movements, commodity price movements, and so on, but it gives us a good hint about how long it could take for Cenovus to hit its net debt target. Paying down CAD$800 million in additional debt would thus take a little less than two quarters, thus Cenovus Energy could hit its net debt target towards the end of the third quarter, or around three months from now. That's great news, as it suggests that Cenovus Energy could ramp up its shareholder returns further towards the end of the current year.

With free funds flows coming in at around 10% of the market capitalization at the current level, and with a little less than one-third of that going to dividends, Cenovus Energy has ample cash for buybacks. At the current valuation, those will be quite accretive, I believe.

Between a declining share count due to the company's future buybacks, growing production -- Cenovus Energy plans to grow its output by 150,000 barrels per day by 2028 thanks to the West White Rose project and other investments -- and tight cost controls, cash flow per share should climb meaningfully over the coming years. This will allow the company to grow its dividend at an attractive pace. The company guides for dividends per share of around CAD$0.30 per share per quarter four years from now:

CVE dividend (CVE presentation)

This would make for an annual growth rate of around 13% to 14%, which I deem pretty attractive, especially when combined with an already very solid dividend yield of 2.8%. If Cenovus Energy does indeed pay out CAD$0.30 per share in 2028, the yield on cost for someone buying today would be 4.6%. If dividends between now and then are reinvested at an average yield of 3%, the yield on cost would grow to more than 5%. And I believe that it is very likely that dividend growth won't grind to a halt in 2028. Instead, the dividend payout ratio should still be rather low in 2028, meaning Cenovus should be able to maintain a nice dividend growth pace beyond 2028.

Cenovus: An Attractive Dividend Growth Investment

While I believe that Cenovus Energy is not the best-managed Canadian oil company (that would be Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), I believe), Cenovus Energy is still on the right track. Net debt is being lowered at a solid pace and the company will hit its net debt target soon, which I believe will allow for much higher shareholder returns. At the current level, buybacks will be highly accretive and will help fuel future dividend growth, as a lower share count means overall dividend costs will decline, all else equal.

Trading at just 10x free fund flows and with substantial production growth (and thus future cash flow growth) in the coming years, Cenovus Energy is an attractive investment right here, I believe.