Visa Inc. (V) Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference (Transcript)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference June 5, 2024 9:40 AM ET

Company Participants

David Koning - Robert W. Baird

Conference Call Participants

Lisa Ellis - Global Head of Strategy

David Koning

Good morning, everyone. We're live, and yes, welcome to our day here. So, thanks so much for joining. My name is David Koning. I'm a senior research analyst at Baird. I cover Payments and BPO. And very pleased to have Lisa with us, I think everybody's very familiar with Lisa. We all swipe a lot, get a lot of rewards points. So, it's been a great company for many, many years. Thrilled to have Lisa Ellis, their Global Head of Strategy with us. So, Lisa used to be a competitor of mine. She asked a ton of great strategic calls, or asked a ton of great strategic questions on the conference calls, so no surprise she's Head of Strategy now at Visa. So, glad to have you here with us today, Lisa. And you're relatively new. You just hit kind of six months at Visa in this role. Maybe give a quick overview of your role, your priorities, and what it's like to be on the other side after being a sell-side analyst for many years?

Lisa Ellis

Yes, sure. Thanks, David, great to be here. Thanks, everyone. Yes, I just crossed over my six-month anniversary at Visa. I run Global Strategy for Visa. So, that means that I have a set of teams, both at the corporate level, as well as in each region, and each business unit of Visa. And we focus on everything from relatively near-term, out to 10-plus years' strategy for Visa. So, thinking about trends, where the market is going, obviously, and then how that fits into what we should be doing with our business. And yes, you're right, I came -- many of you know me. I covered Visa as a sell-side analyst for 10

