Every investment has potential risk and the prospect of reward. We must ask ourselves if the rewards on offer justify the risk. With the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK), the rewards on offer are clear - a higher yield and modest capital gains. However, the yield premium does not seem to justify the added risk to holding junk bonds, particularly under a deteriorating macroeconomic picture.

Introducing JNK

JNK was launched in 2007 and has $8.19B in AUM. It is a passively managed fund which seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg High Yield Very Liquid Index. According to the prospectus, the Index "includes publicly issued U.S. dollar denominated, non-investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have remaining maturity of at least one year, but not more than fifteen years, regardless of optionality."

Additional rules are applied in the selection process. Bonds must:

Have $500 million or more of outstanding face value.

Have been issued within the past five years.

The fund holds around 1,192 bonds, with no bond currently weighted above 0.5%. Furthermore, "exposure to each eligible issuer will be capped at two percent of the Index." This does give the portfolio good diversity, although the exposure to sectors is quite concentrated.

Sector Exposure (SSGA)

Here is a breakdown of the credit ratings of the holdings.

Credit Ratings (SSGA)

Over 99% of the holdings are rated below investment grade (BAA3) and are consequently "junk bonds." The credit risk is therefore high and, as the fact sheet warns, "These Lower-quality debt securities involve greater risk of default or price changes due to potential changes in the credit quality of the issuer."

Risk of default for an individual issuer is hard to quantify, but the portfolio as a whole is sensitive to macro factors such as whether the US economy is contracting or expanding. More on this later.

Other important metrics of the portfolio are shown on the fund page.

Key Metrics (SSGA)

The option adjusted duration of 3.26 years is low and means JNK is not very sensitive to changes in interest rates. It currently trades around $94, -20% lower than the pre-Covid price. Compare this to the higher duration iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) which has fallen around -50% in the same period. JNK may be high risk, but volatility is fairly low during calm periods in the market. That said, when the risk of defaults rises, JNK is dangerous; it fell nearly -25% in March 2020.

The Dividend

Due to the low duration, the potential for capital gains is relatively low. JNK rallied around 10% from the October 2022 low to the 2024 high, but this was partly driven by the market pricing out recession and the risk of defaults.

JNK is primarily about the yield, and this is where it disappoints. Distributions are monthly and the current yield (TTM) is 6.61%. The expense ratio of 0.40% is high for a bond ETF and brings the current yield from 6.61% to just 6.21%.

In the context of historical yields, 6.61% is decent.

Data by YCharts

However, the spread with the risk-free rate, the 10-year yield of a US Treasury bond, is not attractive at all. There is only a 2.07% premium for the much higher risk.

Data by YCharts

This spread remains the same if you swap the 10-year bond for a 5-year one to match the average maturity of JNK's holdings. This is a major turn off. JNK was attractive during the ZIRP days when Treasuries yielded next to nothing, and it was one of the only ways to get a yield of over 5%. The higher risk may have been worth it. Taking the expense ratio into account, the premium is now only 1.67%. The higher risk is not worth an extra 1.67% yield.

The Macro Picture

As mentioned earlier, JNK has benefited from an improving macro backdrop since late 2022. It's worth noting JNK bottomed on October 13, 2022, the same day as the S&P 500 (SP500). Other bond funds such as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) and TLT only bottomed a year later in October 2023.

The US economy surprised most recession callers in 2022 and 2023, and they have all but disappeared this year, as the economy was particularly strong in Q1. However, cracks have started to appear again, from weak consumer data, ISM PMI Manufacturing in contraction, and a cooling labour market. None of this is overly concerning yet, but the backdrop is turning cloudier for the economy and this could weigh on JNK.

This week Albert Edwards at Societe Generale warned, "investors might be wrong in swapping their recession forecasts for a 'no landing' outcome." He also pointed out signs of distress were spreading.

"This distress is now showing up in the CCC junk universe (HYG) (JNK) where spreads are widening sharply, despite higher grade bonds enjoying the tightest of tight spreads versus US treasuries," Edwards said.

I do think the distress can be shrugged off for quite some time, as the prospect of rate cuts will keep markets bullish. However, the cooling economy is not an ideal backdrop for holding JNK and problems may arise later this year. Perhaps rate cuts won't be the magic fix many think they will be.

A Bullish Chart

JNK has formed a "bull flag" on the chart and bounced strongly from the test of the 200dma. The outlook should be positive for the coming weeks and months, and the flag likely breaks higher above $95.59. However, if this break should fail and the price drops back below $95.59, JNK could be in danger of a large drop. Depending on the macro picture, a drop back to $87.80 is not impossible.

JNK Chart (TradingView)

In short, JNK looks short-term bullish, but is at risk of a major reversal later this year. This fits my view of the macro picture.

Conclusions

JNK has a yield of 6.21% when taking the 0.40% expense ratio into account. This is only a 1.67% premium on a 10-year US Treasury and is simply too low for the additional risk. Given the cooling in the economy, and the potential for distress later this year, JNK is an avoid.