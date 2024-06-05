SeventyFour/iStock via Getty Images

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) is a biotech that should be on everyone's watch list. The reason why I state this is that it has been able to make substantial improvements in the MDMA treatment space against certain types of disorders.

In a prior Seeking Alpha article entitled "Mind Medicine: GAD Program Success Continues With BTD and Positive Treatment Data," I noted that the company had already achieved positive results from its phase 2b MMED008 study using MM-120 for the treatment of patients with generalized anxiety disorder [GAD]. The catalysts for it are rapidly approaching, but I believe that it was highly important that I go over this company again, because of an issue that has come about in the MDMA space.

I'm talking about the fact that a competitor in the space known as Lykos Therapeutics, which developed an MDMA drug for the treatment of patients with post-traumatic stress disorder [PTSD], had the FDA advisory panel reject the drug. For starters, it's still possible that the FDA could still decide to approve the drug anyway in August 2024. Second, the scrutinization comes because the data was not clear-cut. I believe that MindMed's data is a far clearer cut and targets a population that has not seen another drug approval since 2007 for GAD. This might make the FDA a bit more lenient when it comes to reviewing this drug.

Finally, it has a backup candidate which is being developed in the pipeline known as MM-402. What makes this drug unique is that it still had the same premise as an MDMA drug, but developed to be entirely different with a superior safety profile, less stimulation being present and strong prosocial effects. With all of these differentiating factors, I believe that even if the FDA ends up being stringent upon Lykos Therapeutics U.S. marketing approval, MindMed has items in place to be entirely different. Thus, why I believe that despite recent regulatory activities in this MDMA space, it still remains a good buy.

Lykos Therapeutics' Regulatory Update Is A Dilemma, But MindMed Could Be An Entirely Different Case

As I stated above, MindMed is advancing the use of MM-120 for the treatment of patients with Generalized Anxiety Disorder [GAD]. It was revealed in the phase 2b MMED008 study that the primary endpoint of improvement of HAM-A score over a 4-week period, was met with a significant dose-dependent manner. The global Generalized Anxiety Disorder treatment market is expected to reach $4.26 billion by 2033. I also discussed this in my prior Seeking Alpha article entitled above as well, and that there were several catalysts approaching that investors could look forward to. For instance, the phase 3 study using MM-120 for the treatment of patients with GAD, is still on track to be initiated in the 2nd half of 2024.

As you can see, MindMed is on the right track in terms of advancing this program. Where a major issue for MDMA agonist drugs comes about is in terms of recent regulatory advancements from Lykos Therapeutics. The briefing documents first released by the FDA seemed to be favorable. It was noted that there were some questions which the agency would put forth to the advisory panel. Not only that, but I believe it is important to highlight that the FDA in the past has been lenient on psychedelic drugs. Consider that Spravato from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), which was approved by the FDA to target treatment-resistant depression [TRD] patients, has a warning label. The bottom-line is that this drug is only obtained through a restricted type of distribution system, under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy [REMS]. Thus, patients can only receive this treatment either at a Doctor's office or at a certain clinic. Thus, as a worst-case scenario according to Lykos Therapeutics with its drug Midomafetamine [MDMA] capsules, it might be able to still receive FDA approval with a REMS in place. Despite the PDAC panel overwhelmingly rejecting the drug, this doesn't mean that the FDA has to follow its guidance. If it believes that such a drug is needed by the PTSD community, then it can go against the recommendations from the PDAC panel.

The chance of Lykos Therapeutics receiving FDA approval of Midomafetamine [MDMA] capsules looks bad, but there is still a chance that the U.S. agency might approve it. One question as part of PDAC, which was rejected with 2 "yes" votes and 9 "no" votes, was that if whether the data available shows that this drug was effective in patients with PTSD? Consider that this could be the fact that the study design was not enough to prove that this drug works in this specific patient population. Thus, this may not be the case with MindMed's MM-120 drug for GAD.

Another thing that this GAD drug has going for itself is that there have been no new treatment options since 2007. It is quite possible that the FDA might be more lenient for this indication, compared to PTSD. What could shift the market's mind in terms of MDMA drugs to treat neurological disorders would be if the FDA ultimately approves Lykos' drug for PTSD. Such a decision is expected on or before August 11th of 2024.

MM-402 Could Be A Huge Comeback Story If It Pans Out

The MDMA drugs being developed now have safety issues and thus, this is where the reluctance of the PDAC panel comes in. However, Midomafetamine [MDMA] capsules were shown to achieve the primary endpoint of both of its studies. There is a backup candidate for MindMed though, which is another drug by the name of MM-402.

Why is this another drug that investors should monitor closely? That's because this particular drug holds potential to overcome the issues associated with first-generation MDMA drug types. MM-402 is being developed to treat patients with Autism Spectrum Disorder [ASD] in a phase 1 study. The classification of this drug is that it still has the very same mechanism of action [MOA] as MDMA, but with possibly reduced side effects. If differentiation of safety can be displayed adequately in treatment data, then this might keep MindMed alive in the biotech space, should MDMA continuously become a problem in terms of FDA approvals. The bottom-line is that this other drug is an R[-]- MDMA type, which means it still offers the prosocial effects [For improved efficacy], but at the same time has a superior safety profile compared to other MDM A drug types. Other advantages are having a standard dosing regimen in place and less stimulation as well [improved safety profile for patients]. One last item to consider is that there is exploration of several drug types beyond R[-]-MDMA. The other two MDMA drug types being evaluated in the phase 1 UHB investigator-initiated trial are S[+]-MDMA and R/S-MDMA. The goal is to look at tolerability and pharmacokinetics, but to also evaluate physiological and endocrine effects of all three of these drugs as well. Having said that, it is expected that data from this phase 1 study could be released any day now in Q2 of 2024.

Mind Medicince Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, MindMed had cash and cash equivalents of $252.3 million as of March 31, 2024. The reason for the cash on hand is that it had been able to complete several financial transactions. One of such transactions would be the use of an ATM, which had been established back on May 4th of 2022 with an S-3 filing shelf registration statement. As of March 7th, of 2024 it raised an aggregate $40.9 million under this ATM agreement, however, the very same day it had terminated the remainder part of this deal. Two other financial transactions occurred on March 7th of 2024, which were a public offering and a private placement agreement. Each of these transactions were able to raise $93.5 million and $70.1 million respectively.

MindMed believes that it has enough cash on hand for a cash runway to fund its operations into 2026. It has a cash burn of $22.2 million in cash per quarter.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in MindMed. The first risk to consider would be regarding the advancement of MM-120 for the treatment of patients with GAD. Even though the primary endpoint was met with statistical significance in the phase 2b MMED008 study for these patients, there is no assurance that a similar or superior outcome will be achieved in the soon-to-be initiated phase 3 trial.

A second risk to consider would be regarding the development of MM-402 for the treatment of patients with ASD. A phase 1 investigator-initiated trial is ongoing using this drug to treat this patient population, and there is no assurance that the results will turn out to be positive. The goal is to use R[-]- MDMA to achieve similar prosocial effects like current MDMA drugs, but with a highly improved safety profile. There is no way of knowing if this and other next-generation MDMA drugs are capable of achieving similar or superior efficacy compared to first-generation ones.

The third and final risk to consider would be regarding the development of MDMA drugs themselves. Especially, because Lykos Therapeutics did not a positive PDAC vote regarding the two questions that were asked. This is a risk because an FDA rejection on or before August 11th of 2024 could cause MindMed's stock to trade considerably lower. Along with the fact that this could be another negative stigma that these MDMA drug developers would have to face in the coming years. I believe though that the differentiating factors that MindMed has with its drug targeting an even bigger unmet medical need might allow for more leniency. Plus, it is quite possible that management might do a better job at explaining the data that they obtained with their study using MM-120 for GAD. Lastly, MindMed is not relying solely on this drug as an MDMA type. It is also developing next-generation types, the three listed above in the investigator-initiated phase 1 trial, with R[-]-MDMA being the most prevalent.

Conclusion

MindMed is still an adequate biotech for investors to keep an eye on, despite the setback that Lykos Therapeutics had just faced with its drug Midomafetamine [MDMA] capsule for the treatment of patients with PTSD. Especially, since the FDA has still had a pretty favorable view on a lot of these MDMA companies. Many of such MDMA drugs have received Breakthrough Therapy Designation [BTD] for many disorders.

I believe that MindMed still has a shot at carrying this industry forward in going after GAD, which has not seen a new drug option for a few decades. In a worst-case scenario, it could be that a lot of these companies might be forced into a REMS for approval, like J&J's Spravato. Even further than that, the other MDMA drug types still offer the same function as MM-120, but provide a superior safety profile. It is quite possible that for the MDMA space to be successful, some tweaks and changes in chemistry might have to be made to eventually gain regulatory approvals.

