Investment summary

My recommendation for Wayfair (NYSE:W) is a buy rating. I think the industry has strong secular tailwinds that W is going to benefit from over the long term. As the largest player in the industry, W's competitive advantage continues to scale as it gets larger, enabling it to continue capturing share. I also believe W is at an EBITDA margin inflection point, where if growth comes back online, the EBITDA margin could inflect just like it did during the COVID period.

Business Overview

W is an online retailer managing a portfolio of home-related sites targeted at mass market consumers, mainly in the US (87% of revenue). W portfolio brands include Wayfair.com, Joss & Main, Birch Lane, AllModern, and Perigold, which collectively serve more than 20 million active customers and provide access to more than 30 million home products.

Strong secular tailwind

The industry that W operates in has a very strong secular tailwind that I expect to continue driving growth. I believe online furniture shopping offers so many value propositions to consumers that there should be a growing mix of online shoppers. The main problem when it comes to furniture shopping is that there are simply too many choices available on the market, which makes it hard for consumers to discover and compare. In the physical world, there are limitations to: (1) how many products the owner can place in the showrooms or shops; and (2) comparing prices across different stores, as not all showrooms or shops are placed side by side. Searching for the product online makes life so much easier. For instance, you can basically browse through thousands of products in the category and compare prices, reviews, styles, etc. All of this is done in the comfort of one’s home.

The pushback is that consumers would want to test out the product (physically touch it and use it) before purchasing. I think there are merits to this pushback, but I think the upside from convenience and ease of discovery and comparison outweigh the need to test. Industry estimates also support my view, as the industry is expected to reach a size of ~$436 billion from 2024 estimated levels of $283 billion.

Competitive advantage enables consistent share gains

W's scale advantage as the largest player enables it to consistently win share from subscale players. Scale matters a lot in the industry because it gives:

Strong logistical cost advantage: route density enables W to reduce the cost of delivery and also justify investment in building large warehouses and delivery terminals in dense regions, which increases the speed of delivery (the warehouse is nearer the destination). Financial resources to reinvest in marketing: this enables W to reach out and capture more consumer eyeballs and traffic to the website. Flywheel effect: More consumer traffic attracts more product suppliers to list their products on the website as there is a larger audience. This flywheel effect increases W's competitive advantage as it scales.

This scale advantage and ability to capture share can be well seen in the recent quarter's performance, where W remains a market share winner despite continued macro pressures that put pressure on consumer spending. Based on management’s estimates, 1Q24 represented the sixth consecutive quarter of market share gains vs. the industry that was down low-double-digits over the same period. I think management estimates are pretty accurate, as February furniture store sales were down double digits vs. last year, but W revenue was only down 160bps in 1Q24.

Strategic initiative to drive growth

While management noted that the industry remained sluggish and that there were no signs of industry softness having changed in April, I think W’s company-specific initiatives can help it drive positive growth inflection in the coming quarter.

To start, in March, W launched its brand refresh, "Welcome to the Wayborhood," and customer feedback has been strong so far. Wayfair also reinstated their free white glove delivery service in 4Q23 after cutting it during the pandemic owing to COVID restrictions. Since customers are required to pay for white-glove delivery, I expect this to be a revenue tailwind (which also helps in y/y growth since this revenue stream was absent last year). W is also launching a tender neutral loyalty program this fall that is open to all customers, and this should attract a wider audience of consumers, as the current program only benefits shoppers with Wayfair-branded credit cards. The program's specifics have not been finalized, but management has hinted that it could offer perks like rewards points and early access to promotional events.

Longer-term, I view management decisions to expand into omnichannel offerings as strategic ones. W has recently opened its first Wayfair-branded 150,000 sq ft physical retail store in the suburbs of Chicago. It is important to note that this is meant to complement W's pre-existing online capabilities, and not for W to heavily penetrate the offline space. My opinion is that this will improve consumer's overall purchasing journey as they can now physically touch, see, or feel the products before purchasing them. Importantly, this large physical retail store also acts as a “marketing element” in that it enhances W’s consumer mindshare whenever they pass through it. Depending on how successful this is (something to monitor), I will not be surprised to see W building more big retail stores to strengthen its competitive position.

Adj EBITDA at inflection point

After years of loss-making performance (excluding the COVID period), W has finally turned profitable, and I think W is at an inflection point where margins could accelerate when growth reignites. Remember that W experienced an average growth rate of -2.2% over the past 6 quarters, but EBITDA margins inflected to positive low single-digits. In 1Q24, adj EBITDA margin was 2.7% on $2.729 billion of revenue, and in 1Q23, adj EBITDA margin was -0.5% on a higher revenue base of $2.774 billion. What this suggests is that W has managed to streamline its cost structure. When growth accelerates to positive rates, I expect very high incremental margins to push up margin.

A good precedent is what happened during the COVID period. The surge in revenue drove adj EBITDA incremental margins up to as high as 40% in 4Q20, and this resulted in W reporting very strong adj EBITDA margins (touching 10% at one point).

Valuation

I model W using a forward revenue approach, and using my assumptions, I believe W is worth $72. I assumed growth would revert back to positive rates over the next 2 years as the economy gets better, supported by less pressure on consumer spending and a secular tailwind for online furniture shopping. Historically, W has grown at a high double-digit rate (~40% on average pre-covid), and given the larger revenue base today, I don’t think it is likely that it can repeat that same growth rate. However, I think it should still be able to achieve the rate above which the industry is expected to grow (~9%), given that it should continue to capture share.

Making an assumption on what multiples W should trade at is tough because growth is slower today, but margins are better relative to the past. I am assuming W multiples to stay flat at 0.8x, as I do not want to sound too aggressive. But I want to note that peers like Williams-Sonoma (WSM) are trading at 2.3x forward revenue with expected growth rates of low single-digits, and their EBITDA margin is at 23%. As such, there is a possible case for W multiples to go up when the EBITDA margin inflects upwards.

Risk

No matter how much share W can capture, it cannot escape the fate of a declining industry due to macroeconomic conditions. If the macro environment continues to get worse, W is going to get dragged down in it, and this will delay the timeline for W to drive EBITDA margin upwards due to the absence of growth.

Conclusion

My view for W is a buy rating. W benefits from powerful secular tailwinds in online furniture shopping and a strong competitive advantage that drives consistent market share gains. W's recent brand refresh, white-glove delivery service reinstatement, and loyalty program launch should enable it to drive growth despite the slowdown in the industry over the near-term. Additionally, W is at an EBITDA margin inflection point, where EBITDA margin could accelerate strongly when growth comes back.