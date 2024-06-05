Michael Vi

As you can see on the chart below, investors rushed in to buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock on weakness after the last, big pullback to $544. Now, the price is pulling back again, and our SID score is a strong Buy signal at 90 out of a possible 100. That means that a price pullback, like the last one, will trigger our buy-on-weakness signal in the Timing, Tmg, column of our daily reports.

This is a signal for portfolio managers to buy. They have no choice because of their large buying in size. They have to wait to buy on weakness. It is a completely predictable buying pattern that every trader and investor knows.

Here is our daily chart showing our short-term vertical, red line Sell Signal and price dropping and targeting a test of support at the line we have drawn at $610. We expect the buyers on weakness to show up again.

NFLX pullback in price targeting buyers on weakness at $610 or the next support line. (StockCharts.com)

Notice on the above chart that all the signals are dropping, taking price down. Traders and small investors will wait for the signals to turn up and the red vertical line to change to a blue one. Portfolio managers will buy the bottom, before the signals improve.

Here is our Earnings Pop Watchlist, and you can see NFLX is on it after reporting good earnings. Notice our Stocks In Demand, SID signal in the SID column. This is our most important Buy signal. You can see the score is 90 out of 100, and that is a strong Buy signal.

NFLX on our Earnings. Pop Watchlist with our most important Buy Signal in the SID column. (Daily Index Beaters)

In the above report, you can see that NFLX has our most important Buy Signal in the SID column. In addition, you can see our fundamental and technical Buy signals in the Fund and Tech columns. The green bars in the 20-day bar charts are buy signals for us. There is also a green Buy Signal in the Implied return column. We are waiting for the buy on weakness signal to flash in the Tmg column when the price drops to $610.

Finally, we want to do our due diligence by checking with SA analysts and Quant System ratings. The consensus SA analyst rating and the Quant ratings are both Holds. The Quant ratings for Growth, Profitability, Momentum and Revisions are very good, but Valuation gets a bad grade. The most recent SA Analyst has a Sell, but several other analysts have Buys. SA also indicates that the Wall St. analyst consensus is a Buy.

Overall, I think our due diligence confirms our adding NFLX to our Model Portfolio. When NFLX stops outperforming the Index, we will delete it from the Model Portfolio.