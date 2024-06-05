Martin Barraud/OJO Images via Getty Images

Shares of SiteOne Landscape (NYSE:SITE) have come under renewed pressure as the pullback in the landscape industry continues in the post-pandemic era. A valuation which has been stretched way beyond reasonable valuations in recent years continues to normalize. And even as shares are down quite a bit, they remain under pressure.

For now, real execution is needed to drive appeal, as I'm not just buying the dip here yet, with few to no green shoots on the horizon.

Landscape Supplier

SiteOne claims to be the largest and only national full product line distributor of landscape products. With a market share of 17% in a $25 billion market, SiteOne claims to be three times as large as its second-largest competitor.

The company carries some 160,000 SKUs which are distributed from nearly 700 branches in the US and Canada, supplied by four large distribution centers. Typical product categories to think of include irrigation, hardscapes, fertilizers, accessories, nursery, products and lighting. In terms of demand markets, the revenue split is split pretty evenly between new construction, maintenance and repair and upgrade.

Since its IPO in 2016, SiteOne has grown sales from $1.6 billion to $4.3 billion in 2023 as this solid growth has been supported by continued bolt-on acquisitions. EBITDA margins have grown from about 8% of sales at the time to about 12% in 2021/2022 amidst the post-pandemic peak, having fallen to below 10% again in 2023 as some kind of normalization and inflationary impacts were seen that year, and set to continue in 2024.

These trends are seen in the share price developments, as a high-$20 share in 2016 peaked around $250 in 2021. Shares fell to a low of $100 in 2022 to have traded largely in a $120-$180 range ever since. Trading in the $180s in March, shares have come down to $136 as of now. This comes after the latest earnings release shows that the post-pandemic normalization trends seems to take a bit longer.

The Valuation Discussion

In February, the company posted a 7% increase in 2023 sales to $4.30 billion, albeit that organic sales came in flat. The problem was seen in the margins amidst real margin pressure, with adjusted EBITDA down 12% in dollar terms to $410 million, as margins of 9.5% were down over 200 basis points.

Fortunately, net debt was pretty manageable at $382 million, right here still trailing adjusted EBITDA. The earnings pressure meant that operating earnings were down to a quarter of a billion as net earnings of $173 million worked down to earnings of $3.80 per share based on a share count of 45 million shares (compared to earnings of $5.36 per share in 2022).

Needless to say, a stock in the $160s traded at rather demanding valuations as investors believed that 2023 earnings were abnormally low, as they furthermore seemed to believe in the secular growth story of the business. The company guided for another 1%-2% fall in prices in 2024, although that trends should improve throughout the year, with volume growth more than offsetting pricing headwinds. The company guided for EBITDA to improve to $420-$455 million, suggesting perhaps modest margin expansion from here, but nothing too spectacular.

Continued Struggles

In May, reported an 8% increase in first quarter sales, with organic growth posted at 1%, as the difference is the impact and contribution of continued bolt-on dealmaking efforts. Margin pressure was continued to be seen as the company posted an operating loss of $22 million in the seasonally softer quarter, which compares to a break-even result on that front this period last year.

The company now sees full-year sales down 2%, worsening from a previous 1%-2% guidance decline as the company maintained the full-year EBITDA guidance, and that's before factoring in two recent acquisitions. Net debt was reported at $508 million, which was up from the fourth quarter, but this comes amidst the timing of the seasonal cash flows as well here, for a 1.3 times leverage ratio.

Shares fell in June as the company presented itself at the William Blair growth conference, while announcing its third bolt-on deal this year. A particular slide of weakness stood out which indicated that second quarter pricing was down 3%-4%, but moreover a 1% decline in volumes resulted in organic daily sales being down 4-5%, while the company initially guided for modest grow for the year. This clearly creates some risks to the full-year guidance here in terms of a higher but manageable leverage ratio, but likely earnings will take another leg lower.

The 45 million shares of the business have now fallen to $136 per share, reducing the market value to $6.1 billion and the entire business at $6.6 billion. This values the business at around 1.5 times sales, but the real question is what margins will look like. These now are not sufficient to support the valuation, but I have no doubts that this could be a $5 billion business in a year or two, which combined with EBIT margins of 8% would yield operating ratios of $400 million, as net earnings of around $300 million could really support a >$6 per share number at that point in time, which meant that still quite some good news appears to be priced in here.

Management itself targets EBITDA margins equal to 13%-15% of sales over time, as this should easily support 10% operating margins. This could yield earnings closer to $8 per share, and would indeed be necessary to drive real appeal for the shares here.

What Now?

The current performance feels very soft as it's clear that the second quarter will be weak, with no immediate recovery seen it the key third quarter. This is all quite concerning from an earnings point of view, but fortunately leverage is relatively modest.

It simply seems that shares have gotten far too carried away in recent years, as they remain expensive at just half their value of the 2021 peak. For now, appeal can be found if margins recover, but for that topline and margins growth should return and be pretty impressive.

After doing 93 deals since 2014, the company itself should focus on execution, realization of synergies, just at a time when Home Depot (HD) acquires SiteOne´s peer in an $8.8 billion deal by the end of the quarter. This raises some questions on the competitiveness and competitive field of SiteOne here.

Amidst all this, I'm taking a very cautious stance, even after shares have seen a sluggish performance for quite a while yet, as the fundamental story seems quite demanding.