Monty Rakusen

After the strong performance in late 2021 and early 2022, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) stock has been a relatively poor performer over the past 12-month period. It underperformed not only the S&P 500 (SP500) but the Energy sector as well.

Data by YCharts

To an extent, this performance has been caused by the soft oil prices over the past year, which made energy stocks far less attractive in comparison to high-duration areas of the market, such as technology.

Data by YCharts

Another reason has been Chevron's valuation, which was running ahead of business fundamentals in early 2022. Investors became complacent with Chevron's earnings improvements in FY 2022 and seem to have extrapolated a linear growth onwards.

As it usually happens, especially in high cyclical industries, these expectations failed to materialize as Chevron's return on capital employed fell in 2023 and is still well-below its recent highs during the first quarter of 2024.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha and Investor Presentations

All that could be easily illustrated by plotting Chevron's ROCE on the x-axis and the stock's price/book ratio on the y-axis. Over the long run, we see that the two variables exhibit a relatively strong relationship, with certain periods standing out as outliers.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha and Investor Presentations

The year 2022 is an obvious one, with CVX's P/B multiple standing well-above the one implied by the company's ROCE at the time. The reason was fairly obvious, as investors were basing their expectations based on strong ROCE improvements from the near-record lows in 2020 to an ROCE of nearly 10% in 2021 and a record high rate of return in 2022 (see the graph above).

As we see from the graph above, Chevron's current share price of around $155 gives us a price/book multiple that is still somehow elevated, assuming that ROCE stays at around 12%. Although this is likely to weigh on the stock in the near-term, it does not have a meaningful impact on long-term expected returns.

Having A Long-Term Horizon

A couple of years ago, I went into detail on the necessity of having a long-term investment horizon when investing in the Oil & Gas space.

The reason why I specified the industry is that investment projects in the sector usually take years if not decades before shareholders could reap the benefits. This is in stark contrast with the short-term oriented equity markets, where analysts are predominantly focused on quarterly results. This mismatch could create significant opportunities, but could also easily lead to disappointing returns for anyone who lacks patience and tends to go with the flow.

In the aforementioned article, I focused on Exxon Mobil (XOM) and highlighted the big opportunity for anyone who was willing to ride the short-term wave of pessimism. Since then, Exxon's total return has been nearly 250%, while the S&P 500 increased by merely 46%.

Seeking Alpha

Although future expected returns for Chevron are likely to be much lower, I still see the stock as a long-term buy.

To begin with, the current investment cycle is still in its early stages. We could see that on the graph below, where we have Chevron's capital expenditure to depreciation & amortization expense ratio. For the past 12-month period, this ratio stands at only 107%, but since 2023 has been above 100% for the first time since 2016.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Chevron's management is also gradually increasing the amount spent on capex, with the total amount in FY 2024 expected to come within the range of $15.5bn to $16.5bn, up from $15.2bn during FY 2023.

Chevron Investor Presentation

Annual production in Q1 2024 grew by over 12% from last year, which was largely driven by PDC Energy acquisition and organic growth in the Permian Basin. As we see above, however, production growth in 2024 is expected to be within the range of 4% to 7%, but that does not consider the impact of acquisitions.

Chevron Investor Presentation

And just a few days ago, shareholders of Hess Corporation (HES) approved the merger with Chevron.

Seeking Alpha

The $53bn deal would give a significant boost to Chevron's annual production, especially in Guyana, where HES currently has 30% interest in the high-growth Stabroek Block.

Hess Investor Presentation

Upstream Guyana projects are among the key pillars of Exxon Mobil's expected earnings growth through 2027 which highlights the enormous potential of these assets.

Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Of course, in the short-term this is likely already priced-in as HES has been trading at significantly higher multiples than Chevron.

Data by YCharts

Over the medium to long-term, however, the deal gives Chevron enormous leverage when it comes to the future price of oil. With global energy security coming under threat from recent geopolitical events and demand for energy only set to increase from here on, the true value creation of the HES deal would likely become obvious years from now. Until then, we could see short-term pressure for CVX, but that's hardly something long-term investors should be concerned about.

Investor Takeaway

Chevron's share price has been a poor performer over the past 12-month period, and this is likely a major disappointment for shareholders with short investment horizons. The value proposition of Chevron Corporation stock, however, is not measured in months or quarters, but rather in years. Following the recent deals, Chevron has a long runway of growth projects ahead and is well-positioned to retain its industry-leading return on capital.