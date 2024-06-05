AB Volvo: One Time When I Disagree With The Algorithm

Marty Popoff profile picture
Marty Popoff
311 Followers

Summary

  • AB Volvo has elevated financial and operational leverage at a time when new orders are declining.
  • AB Volvo's shares do not fully price in a minority discount. Its largest shareholder treats it as a cash cow, using it to fund higher growth companies in its portfolio.
  • Its second-largest shareholder, Geely Automotive Holdings, recently sold $1.32 billion of AB Volvo's B-shares. More sales could follow.

White Trucks with containers on highway

IvanSpasic/iStock via Getty Images

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCPK:VLVLY), often confused with Volvo Cars, is the second-largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. Its operations are global in nature and it produces and sells commercial vehicles under the following

This article was written by

Marty Popoff profile picture
Marty Popoff
311 Followers
Marty Popoff has over 20 years of capital markets experience, as a trader, marketer and in a pinch, structurer, primarily in the fields of Government and Corporate Bonds, Interest Rate Derivatives, Credit Derivatives, and Securitization. He has spoken at many conferences and taught Risk Management at the graduate level. From time to time he writes about topics that interest him. He often feels that investing in the markets takes a leap of faith.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VLVLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VLVLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VLVLY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News