AB Volvo (publ) (OTCPK:VLVLY), often confused with Volvo Cars, is the second-largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. Its operations are global in nature and it produces and sells commercial vehicles under the following brands; Volvo, Volvo Penta, Rokbak, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus, Mack, and Arquus.

There's a lot to like about AB Volvo, and as per Figures 1 and 2, the Seeking Alpha algorithm loves it. However, in my opinion, AB Volvo and the ADR that tracks its Swedish common stock, VLVLY, is a Sell.

Figure 1: Seeking Alpha Quant Rating

Figure 2: Seeking Alpha Quant Factor Grades

Here's why I disagree with Seeking Alpha's algorithm.

AB Volvo is carrying too much financial leverage, and its dividend payout rate is too high, especially in light of AB Volvo's recent first quarter results.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating doesn't factor in the following factors, nor does the market appear to either. There is a large block of shares that is overhanging AB Volvo. It could be liquidated at any time. There is a political risk that hasn't been factored into the valuation. AB Volvo should have a Minority Discount applied to its Common Equity. It's being used as a cash cow for the controlling shareholder, which will always put its interests above those of outside shareholders. AB Volvo is in a sector of the economy that will likely grow at a slower rate than overall GDP. Going forward, AB Volvo will be required to invest large amounts of capital in zero-emission vehicles. It is far from a certainty that these investments will produce an acceptable return.



The Transportation Industry

A core function of any economy is moving raw materials and goods from suppliers to producers, and then moving finished goods from producers to consumers. The alternatives available are Rail, Marine, Air Freight, and Trucks/Lorries. Historically, the long-term growth of the transportation sector has closely tracked the growth of GDP. If a country has an economic output of 100 Widgets, and GDP grows by 3%, then next year 103 Widgets will need to be moved. If the inflation rate increases by 3% per annum, analysts will tack on another 3% to arrive at forecasts for sector-wide growth in revenue of 6%.

This decades-long paradigm may be changing, especially with respect to Commercial Vehicle Manufacturers.

The Service Sector now outweighs the Goods Sector in most advanced economies, comprising anywhere between 65 and 80 percent of total economic output. Music and movies are now streamed digitally - CDs, Vinyl Albums, and VHS Tapes are not moved by truck.

The Service Sector is the fastest-growing sector of the economy. Despite its impressive growth and the decades-long build-out of infrastructure, China is probably the best example of this. According to the World Bank, in 1980 the Service Sector comprised 22% of China's total economy, and in 2022, this figure was 53%. So in a typical advanced economy, a 3% growth rate in GDP might now be comprised of 2% growth in the 25% of the economy represented by the Goods Sector and growth of 3.35% in the Service Sector. The portion of the economy that requires transport is growing at a slower rate than the economy as a whole.

Commercial Vehicle manufacturers are being forced by government regulation and market forces to invest significant amounts of capital into the development of carbon-neutral vehicles. It is not a certainty that these investments will produce an acceptable ROE given the possibility of new entrants who have a core competency in this area. One response of legacy Commercial Vehicle manufacturers has been to enter into a series of joint ventures to share the cost and risk of building changing networks, producing batteries, and conducting R&D. Interested readers should reference the two articles mentioned below for more details. While JVs have the advantage of spreading risk and cost, they also mean that costs and technology will be very similar for all JV partners. When products become commoditized, price is one of the few ways to compete, and margins decrease.

Self-driving software has the possibility of changing the Labour/Capital mix for trucking companies that are the customers of Commercial Vehicle manufacturers. There is the possibility of significant economic value being produced. Unfortunately, the entities best placed to capture this value are technology companies like Alphabet/Waymo, or possibly, customers such as Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), whose Robotaxi subsidiary Zoox has applied for regulatory approval to operate Self-driving taxis that don't have steering wheels. Obviously, Amazon wants to incorporate this technology into its own delivery vehicles so that it can reduce, or even eliminate the number of truck drivers that it employs without worrying about its vehicles being hijacked. In other words. Amazon is now a potential threat, as well as a potential competitor.

This is the third of three articles covering three of the four (TRATON SE being the fourth) leading Commercial Vehicle manufacturers in the world, and these themes are explored in more detail in articles covering PACCAR Inc (PCAR) and Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCPK:DTRUY).

Table 1

AB Volvo: Operational & Financial Leverage

AB Volvo's common equity has been flat (approximately negative 1% depending on the class of shares) over the past three years, but its shareholders have done extremely well over the past 12 months.

Graph 1

Recent Results - Lower Volumes:

On April 17, AB Volvo released its Q1 2024 financial results. It was a mixed quarter at best. Compared to the same quarter in 2023;

Revenues were flat, SEK 131.2 billion vs. 131.3 billion.

Adjusted Gross Margin was lower, 13.8% vs. 14%.

Adjusted Operating Income Net Income decreased by 3.2%, to SEK 18,159M vs. SEK 18,566M the year before.

EPS increased from SEK 8.35 to SEK 8.92.

The higher bottom line that is reflected in the increased EPS was largely brought about by cuts to R&D (Research & Development) and Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses. Going forward, investors shouldn't expect Volvo to be able to continue to deliver cuts of similar magnitude on an ongoing basis.

A closer look at Volvo's results reveals a disturbing trend. Although AB Volvo's revenue was basically unchanged, this was only due to price increases in 2023 that were designed to catch up to the unexpected and elevated levels of inflation that were first experienced in 2022. The actual number of trucks that Volvo delivered to customers in Q1 2024 declined by 10% compared to the same period in 2023, from 61,530 to 55,470 vehicles. More disturbingly, new orders fell by an even greater amount, from 60,000 vehicles ordered in Q1 2023, to 48,700 in Q1 2024, for an overall decrease of 19%. These numbers do not bode well for a company which has a high degree of operational leverage (the proportion of fixed versus variable costs), as fixed costs will be spread over a smaller amount of vehicles produced than had been the case in the past.

Financial Leverage and other ratios:

Table 2 compares the select financial ratios of AB Volvo to those of other commercial and passenger vehicle manufacturers.

Table 2

Seeking Alpha

AB Volvo's Gross Profit Margin of 26.52% exceeds that of its peers, and this is a definite strength. However, unless its orders for new vehicles rebounds, fixed costs will be spread out over fewer vehicles produced, and margins will decrease.

Two other numbers catch the eye. The first is AB Volvo's dividend yield which is higher than those of PACCAR and Daimler Truck. Volvo pays dividends annually that consist of a relatively small fixed dividend, and a special dividend that depends upon financial results. Last year's total dividends equated to $1.69 per share, meaning that 72% of 2023's EPS of $2.35 was paid to shareholders. A Dividend Payout Ratio of 72% is extremely high - PACCAR's payout ratio for example is only 11%.

In my opinion, it appears that Volvo's parent treats it as a cash cow, as it is cutting R&D and funneling cashflows to higher growth companies within its overall corporate group, at the expense of AB Volvo's growth. Besides reduced investment in growth opportunities, another result of this policy is that cash is not available to pay down debt. At 155%, AB Volvo's Debt/Equity ratio is much higher than those of similar companies.

Elevated levels of financial and operational leverage are not a good recipe for a stock in a low-growth industry, where many investors are seeking income. I note that this is one area where Seeking Alpha's algorithm scores Volvo poorly. AB Volvo's Dividend Safety Score is C-, and its Dividend Consistency Score is D.

AB Volvo's Ownership

Table 3 is a screenshot that is directly sourced from Volvo's website, and it reflects information contained in Volvo's 2023 Annual Report, which was released on February 29, 2024. In fact, there appears to be a material error. As detailed below, soon after the release of Volvo's first quarter results on April 17, 2024, Geely Holding sold its 49.466 million B-shares. This transaction reduced the number of Geely's B-shares to zero, and its total votes from 93.421 million votes to 88.475 million votes. Nevertheless, AB Volvo's two largest shareholders still have in excess of 40% of the total votes between them, and it is worth taking a closer look at each of them.

Table 3

AB Volvo Website

A-shares versus B-shares and the ADRs that track them

A-shares and B-shares are identical in most respects, as holders of each class receive the same dividend and have the same ownership rights to AB Volvo. Where they differ is in the number of votes that they carry. Each A-share entitles its owner to one vote, whereas B-shares only entitle owners to one-tenth of a vote. As a result, B-shares usually trade at a small discount to A-shares, currently around 2.5%, and over the past three years, it has ranged between 0.5% and 5%. There have been odd occasions over the past 10 years where the B-shares have actually closed at a small premium to the B-shares when the market has had difficulty digesting a large sale of A-shares.

Volvo's underlying shares trade on the NASDAQ Nordic Exchange under the tickers VOLV A (ISIN: SE0000115420) and VOLV B (ISIN: SE0000115446) and there are three ADRs that trade in the United States. Two of these, OTCPK:VOLVF (which tracks B-shares) and VOLAF (which tracks A-shares) are sponsored and supported by AB Volvo. Unfortunately, both are extremely illiquid, often going weeks between trades, with Bid/Ask Spreads of a point and a half on the OTC Bulletin Board. Investors should exercise caution when trading these securities. VLVLY tracks B-shares, and it really is the only ADR with sufficient liquidity to be investible.

Industrivarden and the Lundberg Family

It's fair to say that there isn't a lot that happens in Sweden that the Lundberg family isn't involved in. It owns 40.8% of the shares of L E Lundbergforetagen AB, a publicly listed company while controlling 70% of its votes. L E Lundberg in turn has large ownership and voting stakes in a number of large publicly listed Swedish companies that are active in all spheres of the economy. A common theme is that companies in the LE Lundberg conglomerate usually have at least two classes of shares, each with different voting rights, that allow the Lundberg Family to have a proportion of votes that exceeds their economic interest in the subsidiary, and which often allows them to have a controlling position.

One of the companies that LE Lundberg controls is another publicly listed holding company, Industrivarden. Industrivarden in turn controls or has large voting blocks in a number of other companies that range from banks and insurance companies to mining companies, engineering groups, and many other industries. One of the companies in Industrivarden's stable is AB Volvo, and as per Table 3, it has 27.9% of the votes of AB Volvo.

In his wonderful book Animal Farm, George Orwell skewered the Soviet Union with the saying that all animals are equal. Later in the story, it turned out that all animals were equal, but pigs were more equal. Outside shareholders of AB Volvo and ADRs like VLVLY that track its equity should ask themselves if all shareholders in AB Volvo are equal. Do they believe, and have faith, that when the Lundberg family directs LE Lundberg to exercise its votes in Industrivarden, to in turn exercise its votes in AB Volvo, their interests are paramount? In other words, does the Lundberg family care about the interests of Joe Retail in America, as much as they care about their own family interests?

My own opinion is that if, for example, AB Volvo did business with another company in the Lundberg portfolio that happened to be in a lower taxed country, then if it were legally possible to do so, prices would be set so that profits were maximized in the lower taxed company, and not in Volvo. Or, if Volvo developed some new technology, the value of which could be best developed in another Lundberg portfolio company, then that technology would eventually wind up in the hands of the other company, even if this disadvantaged AB Volvo.

As per Table 2, AB Volvo's P/E Ratio is significantly higher than the P/E Ratio of most other Commercial and Passenger Vehicle manufacturers. In my opinion, the market is not applying enough of a minority discount to Volvo's shares.

Geely Holding

Li Shufu is one of the ten richest people in China, with, as reported by Forbes in April 2023, a net worth of $19 billion. He is also the founder of Geely, a large Chinese manufacturer of automobiles that has a network of companies and a variety of subsidiaries that have a similar degree of complexity as AB Volvo's. Figure 3 is a simplified outline of the group structure.

Figure 3

Zhejiang Geely Holding Website

Zhejiang Geely Holding (ZGH) is a Chinese company headquartered in Hangzhou Zhejiang China. Details of its ownership are somewhat opaque and difficult to obtain, but it is believed that Li Shufu has a majority position in it. In total, ZGH companies manufactured 2.79 million passenger vehicles in 2023 under a variety of different brands, with 1.68 million of those being produced by its subsidiary Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

Geely Automobile Holdings is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HK .015) and its largest shareholder is ZGH, which owns approximately 40% of its shares. A further 35% is owned by other companies controlled by Li Shifu. As well as being the second-largest shareholder in AB Volvo, some of the other well-known brands and companies that Geely Automobile Holding also owns in whole or part, are;

Volvo Cars, which Geely purchased from Ford Motor Company (F) in 2009. Approximately 18% of Volvo Cars has since been listed on the Nasdaq Nordic exchange, and there are two ADRs that track its equity, OTCPK:VLVCY and VLVOF.

Lotus Group - Geely owns 51% and has three of five board members.

Proton Group - Geely owns 49% of Proton, the largest manufacturer of passenger vehicles in Malaysia

LEVC - Geely owns 100% of LEVC, the largest manufacturer of London Black Cabs, with a market share in excess of 50%.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (ZK) - ZEEKR manufacturers Battery Electric Vehicles, and Geely recently floated approximately 8.6% of its shares on the NYSE in a $441 million IPO, the largest IPO by a Chinese company in five years. Geely Automobile retained ownership of $300 million of the securities offered in the IPO, CATL, (300750.SZ) the largest battery manufacturer in the world purchased $19.1 million of the IPO, and Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY), purchased $10 million worth of shares.

Aston Martin - Geely increased its stake in Aston Martin to 17% in May of 2022.

As well as the holdings that Li Shufu owns through ZGH and its affiliates, he also owns the one and only share of Tenacious3 Prospect Investment Ltd. In 2018, Shufu was able to use Tenacious3 to surreptitiously purchase $9 billion of the shares of Daimler AG, becoming its largest single shareholder in the process. Eventually, Daimler was split into two companies, Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTRUY), a direct competitor of AB Volvo, and Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCPK:MBGYY). In March of 2023, Shufu sold his stake in Daimler Truck for an undisclosed price to an undisclosed buyer. However, he still owns 10% of the shares of Mercedes Benz, which in turn owns 30% of the shares of Daimler Truck, giving him an indirect stake of 3% of Daimler Truck.

ZEEKR's listing on the NYSE in May of 2024 raised approximately $140 million of new capital for Geely Automobile Holdings, and Tenacious3's sale of its shares of Daimler Truck also raised capital. Other moves Geely has recently made, include:

Selling $350 million, or 3.4%, of Volvo Cars in November 2023.

Acquiring the 48% of shares that it did not own in Polestar, a Swedish EV Manufacturer, from Volvo Cars in a non-cash deal. Analysts speculate that this rationalization will facilitate further sales of Volvo Car's shares by Geely.

Selling its entire holdings of AB Volvo B-shares at a 2.2% discount, for $1.32 billion on April 18, 2024, the day after Q1 results were announced.

It is no longer clear if AB Volvo is a core holding for it. Indeed, ZGH's website lists five companies that it owns which are Commercial Vehicle Manufacturers, AB Volvo is not one of them. Clearly, Geely has a need for capital, and more sales could follow.

Conclusion

The pond that AB Volvo swims in, the industrial sector, is growing slower than other parts of the economy. Unfortunately, despite this, Volvo will need to invest significant amounts of capital just to maintain its existing market share. New entrants such as Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) make it uncertain that these investments will earn an acceptable return. The fact that AB Volvo's largest shareholder appears to treat it as a cash cow, draining cash from AB Volvo to fund growth in its other companies, adds further uncertainty, because AB Volvo may not be able to generate sufficient capital internally for these purposes.

AB Volvo is geared more highly than similar companies, with a Debt/Equity Ratio of 155%. It also faces a declining order book, meaning that its margins are likely to come under pressure. At the same time, its second-largest shareholder appears to be raising capital, and it recently sold $1.32B of Volvo's equity at a discount. There is every possibility of further sales.

AB Volvo's current valuation doesn't offer the discount that is warranted by its largest shareholder's controlling interest. Nor does it take into account the political risk inherent in the fact Volvo's second-largest shareholder is a Chinese EV maker, at a time when the EU has opened up an investigation into Chinese Government support of EV makers. There is already a considerable amount of uncertainty surrounding Geely's stake in Volvo, this just adds to it.

AB Volvo and VLVLY is a Sell.

