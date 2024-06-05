Prologis, Inc. (PLD) Nareit's REITweek: 2024 Investor Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 05, 2024 12:41 PM ETPrologis, Inc. (PLD) Stock, PLDGP Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.19K Followers

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Nareit's REITweek: 2024 Investor Conference June 5, 2024 10:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan Letter - President
Tim Arndt - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ki Bin Kim - Truist Securities

Ki Bin Kim

Okay. Thank you, everyone for joining the Prologis panel session here. My name is Ki Bin Kim, Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst at Truist. To my right is Dan Letter, President and to his right, Tim Arndt, Chief Financial Officer at Prologis. I'll kick-off the meeting with some opening Q&A, and we will pause periodically to take any questions from the audience. To start off, I was just wondering if you can share your perspective on what makes Prologis unique and different from the other industrial peers in the sector.

Dan Letter

Yes. Why don't I start and then, Tim maybe pile on here. So I would look at Prologis in a unique fashion. We have multiple diverse drivers of growth. We own 1.2 billion square feet of the best quality, highest quality, best located logistics portfolio in the world. We are active in 20 countries that represent about 75% of global GDP. Secondly, we had a robust development business.

We own or control about 12,000 acres worth of land that embedded in that land portfolio is about a 225 million square foot build-out, representing about $38 billion, $39 billion worth of TEI. So a long runway for growth in the development business. Third is our strategic capital business. Around the globe, we have 11 different vehicles, public and private, that we manage. It represents about $60 billion of AUM. We have very consistent cash flows from the asset management fees to the [$2.5 billion] (ph) a year, as well as promotes that come out of that business. And you can see we've been very successful with those promotes over the last several years.

Recommended For You

About PLD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PLD

Trending Analysis

Trending News