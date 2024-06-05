Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Management presents at Jefferies 2024 Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.19K Followers

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Jefferies 2024 Global Healthcare Conference June 5, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Hudson - Investor Relations
Israel Lowy - SVP of Translational & Clinical Sciences, Oncology
Andres Sirulnik - SVP of Translational & Clinical Sciences, Hematology

Conference Call Participants

Akash Tewari - Jefferies

Akash Tewari

All righty. Good morning, everyone. Day 1 of public companies for Jefferies Healthcare Conference here in beautiful Times Square. I'm not going to hear anything else. It's beautiful. For those who don't know me, my name is Akash Tewari. I cover pharma and biotech companies here at Jefferies. And I have the pleasure of hosting the Pride of Tarrytown, Regeneron. And this is actually quite unique because we have leaders both in the hematology and oncology division areas where I think investors definitely should be paying a lot more attention to at Regeneron.

I'm going to hand it off to Mark, who's going to give some introductory remarks and also introduce the execs who are joining us today. Thank you.

Mark Hudson

Good morning, everyone. And good morning, Akash. And thank you very much for hosting us today at the Jefferies Conference. As Akash said, I'm Mark Hudson from the Investor Relations team. Joining me today, as Akash said, we have two leaders from our solid oncology and hematology division. So to my right is Dr. Israel Lowy, who heads up the solid oncology efforts. And also to my right is Andres Sirulnik, who heads up our hematology efforts at Regeneron. And I echo Akash's views that these two verticals are becoming very important to the Regeneron story and we're glad that we're here post ASCO. So we're excited to address any questions that you may post about these ongoing programs.

Before I turn it over, I do have to

Recommended For You

About REGN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on REGN

Trending Analysis

Trending News