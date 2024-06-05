Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 5, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ben Schwarz - Head, Investor Relations
Gavin Jones - Chief Accounting Officer and CFO
Frederico Figueira de Chaves - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Erwan Kerouredan - RBC Capital Markets
Jeff Grampp - Alliance Global Partners

Ben Schwarz

Hello everyone. Welcome to Fusion Fuel Green’s First Quarter 2024 Investor Update. My name is Ben Schwarz, and I lead Investor Relations.

I would like to first remind everyone that some of the information provided during the conference call may contain statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements. These expectations are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

It’s possible that our actual results and financial condition may differ from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. For discussion of some of the risks and important factors that affect Fusion Fuel’s future results, please see the risk factors in the company’s latest annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC.

Fusion Fuel assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information provided during the conference call and shall not be liable for any action taken in reliance upon such information.

So, with that out of the way, thank you again for joining us today. I’ll briefly run through our agenda. As always, I’ll begin with an overview of Fusion Fuel, followed by some observations on the market and industry dynamics within the green hydrogen space.

Gavin and Frederico will then review first quarter highlights, subsequent developments and commercial updates, including a deep dive into our pipeline, before wrapping up by checking in on our progress against our 2024 priorities.

We’ll then open up the floor for facilitated Q&A. As

