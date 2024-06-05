Nordroden

The Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) is finally over and investors are now anxiously awaiting Q2 results, with the average realized gold price set to be up over 10% sequentially. Unfortunately, one name that has its work cut out for it this year to claw itself out of much lower than planned production rates is Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), one of the top-6 largest gold producers globally. In this update, we'll dig into the Q1 results, recent developments, and how the stock's valuation stacks up vs. peers after its recent underperformance.

Salares Norte Gold Pour - Company Website

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise stated. G/T refers to grams per tonne of gold. AISC refers to all-in sustaining costs. GEOs refer to gold-equivalent ounces. All production figures are on an attributable basis unless otherwise stated.

Gold Fields Q1 Production

Gold Fields released its Q1 results last month, reporting quarterly attributable production of ~464,000 ounces, an 18% decline from the year-ago period. The significant decline in output was related to unfavorable weather at Gruyere, a tragic fatality and backfill rehandling, with the latter trending higher over the past few years and affecting stope turnaround time and availability. Finally, Gold Fields saw much lower grades at Cerro Corona, which was further impacted by unfavorable weather, and St. Ives processed much lower grades. And while this could have been partially offset by Salares Norte, which was set to have a monster Q1 2024 under its initial schedule provided in 2022, the asset processed just ~4,000 tonnes and produced less than 1,000 GEOs in Q1.

Gold Fields Quarterly Attributable GEO Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Starting with South Deep, the South African mine produced just ~56,300 ounces in Q1 2024 at AISC of $1,886/oz, a far worse result than the ~84,800 ounces at $1,317/oz in the year-ago period. The lower production was related to lower throughput (~729,000 tonnes) at lower grades (2.5 G/T of gold vs. 3.7 G/T of gold), with costs affected by the much lower denominator in the period. Unfortunately, this has affected guidance for the year which has been cut to ~310,000 ounces at $1,590/oz to $1,625/oz vs. ~335,000 ounces previously.

South Deep Operations - Company Website

As for tackling backfill rehandling, the company noted that a recovery plan is in place that includes increasing longhole stope drilling capacity and operator competence as well as improving ventilation, road conditions and service utilities underground. As the company called out in its Q4 2023 results, one of the headwinds last year was key skills with the loss of drill rig operators to new underground mining projects that were willing to pay more. However, Gold Fields shared in its Q1 comments that it does not think this is a systemic problem that erodes the significant progress made over the past few years.

South Deep Backfill Rehandling & Other KPIs - Company Presentation

Moving to its Tarkwa Mine in Ghana, production came in at ~118,600 ounces at $1,751/oz AISC vs. ~124,900 ounces at $1,131/oz AISC. Lower production was attributed to lower grades (1.1 G/T vs. 1.3 G/T of gold) which more than offset the higher throughput (3.68 million tonnes processed), and AISC spiked due to significantly fewer ounces sold year-over-year. Gold Fields noted that grades were impacted by higher waste stripping which was planned due to the mining sequence, but that tonnes of ore mined will increase as the year progresses. As for the company's smaller Damang operation in Ghana, production was ~31,100 ounces at $2,063/oz AISC with production back to lower levels vs. previous years with mining completed in December and operations now processing stockpiles for the next two years.

Moving to Australia, Gruyere had a rough start to the year with just ~32,200 ounces produced at $1,737/oz AISC vs. ~42,200 ounces at $1,061/oz in the year-ago period. The operation was impacted by heavy rainfall which caused damage/closure of roads that are critical access routes for the mine and ultimately mining/processing were halted given the inability to receive diesel and key consumables (namely cyanide). The operation pulled forward planned maintenance and mining restarted on April 12 (using other routes) with processing restarting on April 19 with operations returning to more normalized levels by the third week of April. Gold Fields has maintained guidance of 150,000 to 167,500 ounces and hopes to make up the shortfall in H2. On a positive note, the primary access has since been re-opened at the end of April, and while we'll see an impact to Q2 due to downtime, the gold price should make up for the lower production.

Gruyere Mine - Google Earth

As for St. Ives, it wasn't a much better quarter here as well with production of just ~68,900 ounces at AISC of $1,811/oz vs. ~92,700 ounces at $999/oz in the year-ago period. While throughput was higher at ~1.01 million tonnes, grades fell to 2.1 G/T of gold (Q1 2023: 2.9 G/T of gold) and costs were impacted by significantly higher sustaining capital year-over-year. The fewer tonnes of ore mined (~407,000 tonnes vs. ~449,000 tonnes) at lower grade was the culprit for the lower underground operation with a change in bulk stopes at Invincible. The additional headwind in the period was that work was focused on pre-stripping the Invincible Footwall South and Swiftsure pits, resulting in no open pit or toned mine in the period. Fortunately, St. Ives has a much stronger H2 on deck and a monster Q4 planned, with production set to return to 90,000 ounces in the second half of the year at much lower costs.

Gold Fields Quarterly Production by Mine - Company Filings, Author's Chart

As for Cerro Corona and Salares Norte in South America, Cerro Corona was also impacted by weather which affected the stability of its north pit wall and resulted in mining moving to lower-grade areas in the period. When combined with lower grades in line with its mining sequence, grades slid from 1.4 G/T gold-equivalent to 0.80 G/T gold-equivalent and production fell to ~41,800 ounces vs. ~74,700 ounces in Q1 2023. Meanwhile, although Salares Norte poured its first gold on March 29, just ~4,000 tonnes were processed at 0.1 G/T of gold in the period. The company noted that circuit A and B were currently being commissioned as of May but that the ramp-up was slower than planned due to "early winter weather events." The good news is that 2025 remains on track to be a massive year with up to 580,000 GEOs at industry-leading costs and ~70% AISC margins at current spot gold prices.

Cerro Corona Mine - Google Earth

Costs and Margins

As for costs and margins, there wasn't anything to write home about, with costs up at nearly every operation year-over-year, with the exception of its Agnew Mine in Australia. This is not surprising given the sticky labor inflation and one-time impacts to several operations (weather-related impacts and/or downtime and tragic fatality at South Deep), and the higher sustaining capital spend in the period (~174.2 million vs. $158.7 million). On a positive note, we should see costs back to more reasonable levels at most operations as the year progresses, and Cerro Corona will benefit from higher copper prices in the second quarter as well. Plus, while Salares Norte may not be contributing yet, this is an asset that's set to drag down Gold Fields consolidated costs once it ramps up to commercial production by year-end, with what's likely to be sub $750/oz AISC in peak production years.

Gold Fields Quarterly AISC by Mine - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Given the elevated costs across its operations including several of its larger operations that typically help to drag down costs (St. Ives, Tarkwa), quarterly AISC soared to $1,738/oz for the group, up 51% from $1,152/oz in the year-ago period. This was a huge disappointment and resulted in lower AISC margins ($341/oz vs. $749/oz) despite the benefit of a record gold price of $2,079/oz in the period. That said, the higher gold price will help in Q2 with it set to average $2,300/oz or better. Hence, if we can see AISC drop back below $1,625/oz in Q2, AISC margins would improve to ~$700/oz or better before increasing to closer to $1,000/oz in Q4 of this year if the gold price continues to cooperate. However, with this being a higher year for sustaining capital (partially impacted by St. Ives renewable project), costs will remain elevated in Q2 vs. previous years.

Gold Fields AISC, Gold Price & AISC Margins - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Recent Developments

Salares Norte

The most significant recent development was the much-awaited first gold pour at Salares Norte, the company's massive new mine in Chile that's capable of producing more than 480,000 GEOs in its first five years. Unfortunately, the pour came with the news that production has been revised down to 220,000 to 240,000 GEOs at $1,925/oz AISC at the mid-point, a dip from 250,000 ounces previously in 2024 and a significant departure from "500,000 ounces in 2024" in the 2022 Annual Report. And even with the robust 2025 outlook for Salares Norte (580,000 ounces), it will come up miles short of its 2024/2025 average production target of 2,755,000 ounces (FY2024 guidance: 2.33 to 2.43 million ounces of gold).

Mining & Previous Salares Norte Guidance - Company Website/Video

Gold Fields 2.8 Million Ounce 2025 Target - Company Website

As for other recent developments, Gold Fields' Chinchilla Relocation Program appears to be back on track and progressing well, with it previously started in 2020 but halted after two of four of the endangered short hairs perished after being re-released. The program since restarted in February of this year and Gold Fields has stated that no chinchillas were found in the first tested rockery area (rockery No. 3 closest to the waste dump which is a priority), which is one of nine rockeries identified that would be ideal chinchillas habitats. Gold Fields noted that it meticulously deconstructs these rocky areas with a "sensor inserted into all the cracks and crevices between the rocks before they are removed" which is done to ensure no chinchillas are present at the time of removal.

This removal occurs after three attempts at capture, reducing the risk that any chinchillas are present in the rockeries before the removal begins.

"The rockeries are thoroughly probed for any signs of life. A heat sensor is inserted into all the cracks and crevices between the rocks before the rocks are removed. So it's a very thorough process to ensure there are no chinchillas present."

- Mystery of missing chinchillas at Gold Fields' new Chilean mine - Daily Maverick

Although the cost has apparently risen into the millions to ensure no harm is done to the furry critters and that they don’t suffer the same fate of their comrades in 2020, it’s encouraging to see that the chinchillas may be proactively migrating and possibly reducing Gold Fields’ required relocation efforts. Outside of the motivation to move on their own to get out of a dusty and noisy area where a new mine has been constructed, it’s possible that they’ve finally given up on getting hired for jobs at their beloved mine site after not meeting mandatory height requirements. The other possibility is that they’ve already dug up enough gold nuggets prior to mine commissioning to ensure a comfortable retirement.

We won’t know on the latter until Gold Fields has mined more areas, but any severe negative grade reconciliation could mean the chinchillas made out like bandits in their own digging efforts prior to commercial production.

Windfall

As for work at the Windfall Project in Quebec, Gold Fields stated it expects the EIA decisions in early 2025, allowing for major construction to begin and setting up a first gold pour by Q2 2026 assuming the receipt of permits. For those unfamiliar, significant work has already been completed at the mine to date, with the James Bay site now powered by hydro-electricity while the exploration ramp sits at a depth of ~650 meters. Additionally, the installation of LTE infrastructure has begun underground and a new pumping station was completed on the 460-meter level of the future mine. Finally, work on a fourth bulk sample has begun which will give a better idea of just how significant the positive grade reconciliation could be at this asset. As it stands, bulk samples have seen massive outperformance relative to expectations, suggesting that the projected grades in the mine plan could end up being conservative.

Windfall Site - Gold Fields/Osisko Mining

Regarding the significance of this asset to Gold Fields, it may only be a ~310,000 ounce per annum producer with ~155,000 ounces attributable to Gold Fields, but peak production is ~380,000 ounces in Year 2 (~190,000 ounces to Gold Fields) and it trounces nearly all other operating mines for costs. In fact, Windfall should produce at sub $850/oz AISC in its early years and that figure could be improved upon if we see positive grade reconciliation. So, while we're still two years away from commercial production and significant capex has to be spent (~$400 million for Gold Fields' share), this is one asset that will materially benefit Gold Fields bottom line with the potential for up to $360 million in free cash flow on a 100% basis (~$180 million to Gold Fields) in 2027.

Gold Price

The last positive development is the gold price which continues to hover above $2,300/oz and it's looking like it could average upwards of $2,250/oz for 2024. In most cases, a delayed start of production is not ideal and it would have been much nicer to see Gold Fields come in near its target of 2.75+ million ounces this year. However, in the case of Salares Norte, leaving ~120,000 ounces in the ground in Q1 2024 vs. the prior timeline was a silver lining, with those ounces now worth nearly $250/oz more than they would have if sold in the previous quarter. Hence, if the gold price can hold most of its gains, Gold Fields should have a monster year ahead even incorporating shared construction costs at Windfall, with the potential to generate upwards of $1.3 billion in free cash flow next year.

Gold Monthly Chart - StockCharts.com

Valuation

Based on ~895 million shares and a share price of US$15.20, Gold Fields trades at a market cap of ~$13.6 billion and an enterprise value of ~$14.7 billion. This makes Gold Fields one of the largest capitalization names in the sector today, though well behind the top-3 gold producers in the industry group, which have an average market cap closer to ~$35 billion. Gold Fields' lower market cap relative to these peers can be explained by its lower production profile (~2.3 million ounces), it being one of the few producers with exposure to South Africa, which is a less favorably ranked jurisdiction, and a disappointing start to 2024 which has led to significant underperformance since April, with operating costs well above the industry average.

Gold Fields vs. Peers Valuations - Koyfin

Fortunately, the business is nearing an inflection point and the portfolio will be higher-margin, more weighted to Tier-1 ranked jurisdictions, and less concentrated towards Africa going forward. This is because Damang operations are winding down (Ghana), and the company will see 700,000-plus attributable gold-equivalent ounces come online by H2 2026 based on its share of Windfall (Canada) and peak production rates from Salares Norte (Chile). And not only will these operations reduce the Gold Fields' exposure to Africa with Tarkwa (Ghana) and South Deep (South Africa), they'll also significantly reduce its cost profile, with Windfall and Salares Norte expected to produce gold for less than $800/oz in their peak production years. So, while Gold Fields has traded between 5-7x cash flow over the past decade, I don't think a re-rating to 7.0x - 9.0x cash flow is unreasonable given this significant upgrade in the portfolio.

So, what's a fair value for the stock?

Using what I believe to be fair multiples of 1.1x P/NAV and 8.5x cash flow (FY2025 estimates) and a 65/35 weighting to P/NAV vs. P/CF, Gold Fields' estimated fair value comes in at US$16.90. This points to a 13% upside from current levels and one of the lower upside cases relative to peers in its peer group of major producers. However, if the stock were to trade on purely P/CF and using a multiple in the lower portion of what I believe to be the new fair value range (7.5x FY2025 estimates), GFI could trade as high as US$20.80 which would represent a new high for the stock. The key to commanding a premium multiple will be the receipt of the EIA for Windfall to start major construction and a successful ramp up at Salares Norte, which has seen a much slower than planned delivery to date.

GFI Weekly Chart (2001-2024) - StockCharts.com

Summary

Gold Fields had a rough start to 2024, requiring significant catch-up to deliver at its guidance midpoint of 2.38 million gold-equivalent ounces. Worse, after a very disappointing year for safety performance in 2023, the year is off to a worse start, with two tragic fatalities in the first four months alone (plus one serious injury), matching the number of fatalities in all of FY2023 while Gold Fields TRIFR has jumped ~40% in Q1 vs. FY2023 levels. Combined with a massive miss on delivering Salares Norte on schedule, operating results have left a lot to be desired.

On a positive note, the company will get bailed out by the gold price in Q2 to offset lower than planned production from Salares Norte (guidance cut) and Gruyere (weather impacts). Plus, the future for Gold Fields remains bright with the portfolio pivoting to higher margin mines in more attractive jurisdictions (Windfall/Salares Norte) with one project complete and the other barely six months away from receiving its full permits.

Still, I'm looking for a minimum 30% discount to fair value to justify starting new positions in major producers, and while GFI may be down from its highs, I don't see enough of a margin of safety here just yet. Hence, I continue to focus on other opportunities elsewhere in the sector like B2Gold (BTG) at ~6.0x FY2025 free cash flow estimates, which also boasts a 6.3% dividend yield vs. GFI at ~11.0x FY2025 estimates.