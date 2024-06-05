hapabapa

Generally speaking, I do not gravitate all that much toward clothing and apparel companies. This is especially true for those that have a retail presence. Every so often, however, I make an exception. After all, it's important to be flexible when it comes to opportunities.

One company that I identified that is most certainly interesting is J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL). With a physical presence that consists of over 200 stores, the company it's a sizable player in the clothing and apparel retail space. Admittedly, it's not massive. But with a market capitalization of $380.5 million as of this writing, it should come across the radar of most investors at some point or another.

Over the past few years, the company has had financial results that have been undoubtedly mixed. Revenue has been a bit lumpy, while profits and cash flows have been mixed. Having said that, shares of the company do look attractively priced, particularly compared to other clothing and apparel retailers. And with earnings covering the first quarter of 2024 expected to be announced before the market opens on June 7th, investors have a lot to look out for.

Despite my concerns about retail in general, the company looks just attractive enough to warrant a soft "buy" rating. But obviously, that could change based on new data that comes out when management reports earnings.

A retailer worth looking at

According to the management team at J.Jill, the company is a lifestyle firm that sells apparel, footwear, and accessories to its customers. Its emphasis is on serving women, usually those aged 45 or older. But it's not just any women. The company locates its stores and prices its products to appeal to those making a median annual household income of approximately $150,000. In terms of physical presence, as of the end of the 2023 fiscal year, the company had 244 stores in operation. This represented an increase from the 243 stores operating one year earlier, but it was down from the 253 at the end of 2021.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

After the pandemic ended, the company saw an initial surge in comparable store sales. In 2021, this amounted to 23.4%. But that's to be expected when you consider how painful the pandemic was for any company with a storefront. We have seen some weakening since then. In 2022, comparable store sales growth was about 6.5%. But then, last year, comparable store sales declined by 1.4%. Despite these problems, overall revenue for the company has remained in a fairly narrow range. Sales expanded from $585.2 million in 2021 to $615.3 million in 2022. However, then, in 2023, sales dropped to $604.7 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to its physical locations, J.Jill sells its products through its ecommerce platform and a catalog. Management considers these two different sources of revenue to be the company’s "Direct channel." About 47% of overall revenue in 2023 came from these particular activities. Of that, about 95% was attributable to its ecommerce operations. The remaining 5% involved orders placed over the phone after customers looked through products in the retailer’s catalog.

On the bottom line, the picture has been rather mixed for the firm. In 2021, the company actually generated a net loss of $28.1 million. This turned to a nice profit of $42.2 million one year later. But as revenue declined in 2023, net profits pulled back to $36.2 million. Other profitability metrics have been mixed as well. Over the past three years, operating cash flow has fallen consistently, dipping from $75 million to $63.3 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, however, we would get a very narrow range of between $77.5 million and $79.3 million. The only profitability metric to improve year after year has been EBITDA. This grew consistently, climbing from $91.8 million in 2021 to $112.2 million last year.

Before we move on to valuing the company, it is imperative that I cover an update provided by management. This update came out on May 14th of this year. After the end of the first quarter of 2024, J.Jill’s management team decided to use some of the cash on hand that the company had to pay down debt. At the end of 2023, the company had $155.9 million in debt on its books. It also had $62.2 million in cash. All of this debt was in the form of a $175 million term loan that the company took out in April 2023. Management decided to allocate $60.4 million toward this debt repayment, dropping the total debt balance as of May 10th of this year down to $108 million.

The business was not required to do this. But it felt as though it made sense financially. As of the end of this debt reduction move, the enterprise claims to have $28.2 million in cash on its books. Management also feels confident in the company's position to the point where it decided to institute a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07. That translates to a yield right now of about 0.8%.

Personally, I would have preferred that capital be used for further debt reduction or improving operations. But at least management has a strategy in place for how to deploy capital. Having said that, for the purpose of analyzing this company, particularly when valuing it from an EV to EBITDA perspective, I'm using these updated figures as opposed to the results reported at the end of last year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

If we use historical results from 2022 and 2023, we can value the company as shown in the chart above. On a price to earnings basis, the stock looks more or less fairly valued for a retail play. But when it comes to cash flows, things are looking very positive. It's rare that you find a company with price to cash flow multiples in the low to mid-single digit range.

In the table below, I then decided to compare the enterprise to five similar firms. What I found was that, on a price to earnings basis, it ended up being the cheapest of the group. On a price to operating cash flow basis, two of the five companies ended up being cheaper than it. But when it came to the EV to EBITDA approach, our candidate was once again the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA J.Jill 10.5 4.8 4.1 Zumiez (ZUMZ) 126.1 25.1 41.2 Genesco (GCO) 57.5 3.1 25.5 Urban Outfitters (URBN) 13.3 7.4 7.1 Lands' End (LE) 36.3 3.4 6.8 American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) 19.5 7.8 6.4 Click to enlarge

As I mentioned at the start of this article, things can change, both for the better and for the worse, as new data comes out. And it just so happens that, before the market opens on June 7th, management is expected to announce financial results covering the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. When the company put out its May 14th press release, management stated that revenue would come in at around $160 million for that quarter. They also estimated EBITDA of between $33 million and $34 million. Analysts also expect revenue of $160 million. But they have not provided estimates themselves of EBITDA. They did, on the other hand, estimate that earnings per share would be about $1.20. That would translate to $17.3 million in net profits.

If this all comes to fruition, the revenue would represent a nice improvement over the $149.4 million reported for the first quarter of 2023. The earnings per share would also come in significantly higher than the $0.32 reported last year. That implies a near quadrupling in net profits from the $4.6 million the company reported last year. In the table below, you can also see other profitability metrics for that time. If revenue and profits are on the rise, these very likely will be as well.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

While certainly not a prime candidate for investors, J.Jill, Inc. strikes me as an interesting opportunity. Shares look attractively priced, and the company has returned to the state of increasing its store count as opposed to decreasing it. Revenue, profits, and cash flows, also seem to be set to rise. Given these factors, combined with management's decision to cut debt, I would argue that a soft "buy" rating is appropriate at this time.