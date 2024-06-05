Liz Leyden/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is a real estate investment trust comprised of hotels and net lease retail properties with no employees and external management that controls their operations. Last year, I wrote about the income opportunities with the company’s high yield debt. Earlier this week, I participated in a tender offer for my debt holdings. With several high-yielding options remaining, I reviewed the company’s financials and decided against putting new money into Service Properties’ debt.

FINRA

Service Properties Trust Financial Results

Service Properties Trust’s first quarter financial results showed a slight uptick in revenue, led by the performance of the net lease properties. While overall expenses remained under control, it was mainly due to lower depreciation. Operating expenses rose, and interest expenses jumped by $10 million, which led to a $72 million loss before taxes.

SEC 10-Q

The net lease portion of Service Properties’ business is performing well, but it is not large enough to support the company’s corporate costs (which is mostly interest expense). The hotel segment is much larger, but it is not profitable. The leading cause of Service Properties’ woes is hotel occupancy, which continues to slip lower as the last two months have seen year-over-year drops in occupancy. While net lease occupancy is above 97%, they can’t generate much more revenue/profitability from the existing assets in that segment.

SEC 10-Q Investor Presentation SEC 10-Q

Despite the lack of changes, investors can get a good idea of the capital structure by examining the company’s balance sheet. Not much changed in the first quarter, except the company reduced its cash position by roughly $110 million. Service Properties Trust has $6.58 billion in net real estate assets against approximately $5.5 billion in secured, unsecured, and mortgage debt. Shareholder equity did decline by $100 million to $1.1 billion during the first quarter.

SEC 10-Q

The cash flow statement explains my primary concern for Service Properties Trust, its ability to generate cash flow and sustain its dividend. Operating cash flow dropped to below zero in the first quarter. Add $76 million in capital expenditures, and the company had free cash flow burn of $77 million. The company is not able to support a dividend at this level in my view, and the dividend of $33 million only added to the cash flow burn for the quarter of $110 million. Additionally, the trend in trailing twelve-month free cash flow has been discouraging since I last wrote about the company. Cash flow burns also highlight an inability to service debt without taking on more debt. Service Properties Trust does have an untapped $650 million credit revolver it can turn to, but that also comes at the expense of additional interest obligations.

SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q TIKR SEC 10-Q

The Changes in Debt

Service Properties Trust has undergone some recent changes to some of its $5.5 billion in debt. Last fall, the company issued $1 billion in 8.625% senior secured notes due in 2031. The company used those proceeds to pay off $1.2 billion in notes due in 2024. More recently, Service Properties priced $1.2 billion in unsecured notes at 8.375% and 8.875% with maturity dates in 2029 and 2032, respectively. These notes will be used to pay off the company’s 2025 maturities and extend the next maturity out to 2026.

Investor Presentation Investor Presentation

While the ability to refinance has been good, and the ability to not increase the secured class of creditors beyond what was created last fall is even better, investors need to be mindful of the cost of this refinancing. Service Properties Trust is refinancing debt that previously bore interest of $75.75 million per year with debt that will bore interest of $103 million, which further strains cash flow generation.

SEC 10-Q

Conclusion

The decline in Service Properties Trust’s hotel segment is raising serious concerns about the viability of the company’s dividend. Add in the higher cost of financing its debt load, and investors can almost certainly expect a drag on free cash flow in future quarters. With the company burning cash, I’m going to take the money earned from my tender offer and look for another opportunity.