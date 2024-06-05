Yum! Brands: Fast-Food Price Wars Could Ding The P/E, Monitoring Momentum Trends

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Retail price wars have commenced. At least that’s the narrative of many companies in the Consumer Discretionary sector seeking to relay relief to inflation-weary households. Just so far this quarter, we’ve heard plans from firms like Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) which detail price cuts on many items, primarily in groceries.

But fast-food chains have gotten in on the action, too, highlighted by McDonald's (MCD) new $5 meal deal. Others, like Wendy’s (WEN) and Burger King, have fallen in line with their own value-based options. That could pressure competitors, such as Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM).

I reiterate a hold rating on the international Restaurant industry firm given its current valuation situation and uncertain macro trends. The stock has returned 9%, underperforming the S&P 500 by more than 15 percentage points since my previous analysis in June 2023. A pair of earnings misses lately have cast shadows on the management team's ability to weather tougher macro conditions, including a weakening trend in consumer spending and ongoing challenges in China. Specifically, since my previous analysis, there were significant weather impacts to begin calendar-year 2024 and ongoing geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East derailed the growth trajectory modestly. On the plus side, and offering some hope for the outlook, YUM's portfolio of restaurants has taken steps to improve menu options with particular emphasis on digital initiatives to drive higher revenues.

Retail Price Cuts & Fast-Food Meal Deal News

According to Bank of America Global Research, Louisville-based Yum! Brands, Inc., whose brands include KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell, is one of the largest restaurant operators in the world with about 55,000 stores in more than 120 countries. A significant portion of operating profits are derived internationally, with a growing contribution from emerging markets, including a heavy presence in China.

Back in May, Yum! Brands reported a mixed quarter. Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $1.15 missed the Wall Street consensus forecast by a nickel while sales of $1.6 billion, down 3% from year-ago levels, was a significant $112 million miss. YUM’s worldwide system sales grew 2%, with solid 4% growth with KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut. Performance was soft in China and its US and international markets, with particular weakness at Pizza Hut. Higher G&A costs were a primary culprit pressuring margins.

As with many fast-food firms, digital sales growth is a focus with more app-based transactions and offers discounted to users – digital sales are now close to $8 billion for YUM. Shares fell 4.2% in the session after the report, and the options market currently prices in a 3.4% earnings-related stock price swing after the July Q2 report. The consensus EPS estimate is $1.34 on $1.81 billion in revenue. That would be a modest EPS decline from the same quarter last year.

Improved growth out of China would, of course, be a significant upside driver, but uncertainties in that region are perhaps among YUM’s biggest operational challenges. Also, if traditional fast-food firms indeed take share with their current price-cutting efforts, that may force YUM to make similar efforts to keep up sales.

On earnings, analysts at BofA see earnings rising close to 6% this year, with stronger EPS growth in the out years. The current Seeking Alpha consensus estimates call for low-double-digit per-share profit growth this year through 2026 while the top line is seen increasing at a solid 7% to 9% clip. Given its diversified operations around the world, I see the earnings growth as achievable, but same-store growth trends from the recent quarter are concerning. As consumers seek value in their eating-out decisions, YUM could be a beneficiary, which would support the EPS growth analysts see. I'd like to see evidence of high-single-digit earnings growth in the quarters ahead before upgrading the stock to a buy.

Dividends, meanwhile, are expected to retreat toward $2 per share annually. A lot of the operational optimism is priced into the stock already, considering its P/E, currently at 25x. What’s more, the capital-intensive company has an EV/EBITDA ratio above the market’s average, but free cash flow is healthy with YUM.

Key risks to my hold thesis include a more robust recovery in China, which could lead to stronger earnings and a better stock price, while domestic competition and softer margins as consumer turned more strapped is a downside risk to the stock price. Monitoring same-store sales trends and updates from the firm's management team at conferences may offer clues on emerging trends and new threats and opportunities.

Yum! Brands: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Forecasts

BofA Global Research

If we assume $6 of non-GAAP EPS over the next 12 months, close to what analysts are currently expecting, and apply a 24 multiple, three turns below its 5-year average but still at a premium to the sector median, then shares should trade in the mid-$140s, not far from where they are today. I don't believe the valuation situation has changed in a major way since I last reviewed the stock, and a mid-20s valuation multiple continues to be appropriate given the earnings growth trajectory.

I am concerned about the lofty P/E given some of the re-ratings we have seen in the space, such as with Starbucks lately, so a low-20s earnings multiple could be where YUM ends the year, but we’ll know more after the July quarterly report.

YUM: High Valuation Multiples Offset The Rosy Growth Outlook

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, YUM features a premium valuation, but the sanguine sales and earnings growth outlooks warrant a somewhat high P/E today. Profitability trends are likewise strong, evidenced by the company’s consistent free cash flow, as evidenced in the chart below.

YUM Free Cash Flow History

Seeking Alpha

But there has been a slew of sellside EPS downgrades in the past 90 days, compared with just three upward revisions following the soft Q1 report. Still, share-price momentum is rather solid today, and I will highlight key price levels on the chart to monitor as the summer stretch gets underway.

Competitor Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q2 2024 earnings date of Wednesday, July 31 BMO. Before that, the company’s buyback program is set to end at the finish of the first half – so be on the lookout for any new share repurchase plans in the Q2 update. Finally, YUM’s $0.67 dividend will be paid on June 7.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

With a premium earnings multiple, wavering operational performance, and solid profit growth expected, YUM’s technical chart is encouraging. Notice in the graph below that there’s key resistance in the low to mid-$140s. If the stock can climb through that area, then a bullish upside measured move price objective to the $180 to $185 range would be in play based on the $40 height of the ongoing consolidation.

Also, take a look at the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the chart – it's ranging in a bullish area between 40 and 70. Shares have not hit oversold levels in many months, which is a positive. The uptrend off the $116 nadir from last October has been steady, though the long-term 200-day moving average is merely flat in its slope. With a high amount of volume by price now underneath the current price, the presumption is that there’s solid downside support with little in the way of overhead resistance.

Overall, YUM’s chart looks good in my view. A bullish breakout above $145 would be encouraging.

YUM: Bullish Consolidation, Watching $145 For A Breakout

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a hold rating on YUM. While I like the technical situation, its valuation is elevated today as doubts are cast on the profitability of restaurants that are pressured to lower prices. What’s more, YUM’s China exposure is a question mark while households at home turn more cautious with their purse strings.