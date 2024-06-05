Yum! Brands: Fast-Food Price Wars Could Ding The P/E, Monitoring Momentum Trends

Jun. 05, 2024 2:26 PM ETYum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) StockMCD, WEN
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
6.17K Followers

Summary

  • Retail and restaurant price wars are underway, with companies like Target and Walmart cutting prices on groceries and McDonald's and Burger King offering new low-price meals.
  • Yum! Brands, the parent company of KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell, faces challenges in China and may need to make price-cutting efforts to compete.
  • But with solid EPS growth expected, its high earnings multiple is justified for now.
  • I highlight key price levels on the chart to monitor ahead of earnings due out in July.

Pizza Hut restaurant. Pizza Hut is offering delivery, Carry Out and Curbside Pickup pizza and drinks.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Retail price wars have commenced. At least that’s the narrative of many companies in the Consumer Discretionary sector seeking to relay relief to inflation-weary households. Just so far this quarter, we’ve heard plans from firms like Target (

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
6.17K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to WisdomTree Investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About YUM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on YUM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
YUM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News