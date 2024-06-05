Luis Alvarez

Introduction

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) has underperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) so far in 2024, posting a negative return of 12.5%, more than double the benchmark ETF's drop:

CHCT vs VNQ in 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

I think this has created a buying opportunity, with the company trading at a market implied cap rate of 9%, and at the same time growing its occupancy and property portfolio. Community Healthcare Trust is also recovering from the bankruptcy of GenesisCare and management is moving to address shareholder concerns on executive compensation.

Company Overview

You can access all company results here. Community Healthcare Trust is a healthcare REIT with heavy exposure to medical offices (39.9% of annualized rent), followed by inpatient rehabilitation facilities (17.7%) and acute inpatient behavioral facilities (13.2%). The remaining 30% of annualized rent by property is shown in the chart below:

Portfolio by property type (Community Healthcare Trust Q1 2024 Supplemental Info)

From a geographic perspective, Community Healthcare Trust operates 197 properties across 35 different states, with the largest single exposure to Texas (15.5% of annualized rent), followed by Illinois (11.2%) and Ohio at 10.4%:

Portfolio by state (Community Healthcare Trust Q1 2024 Supplemental Info)

The tenant structure is also well diversified, with the single largest exposure to Lifepoint Health (11.1% of annualized rent) and US HealthVest (7.6%). The remaining 81.3% of annualized rent is spread across 313 separate tenants:

Tenant exposure breakdown (Community Healthcare Trust Q1 2024 Investor Presentation)

Operational Overview

At the end of Q1 2024, the occupancy rate stood at 92.3%, up 0.7% Y/Y, which I believe is an excellent result given the 40% exposure to medical offices and the sector-wide weakness affecting office REITs. Furthermore, the company has been buying additional almost fully let properties, with four 98.6% leased buildings purchased in Q1 and one more added post-quarter end. CEO Dave Dupuy added further details on occupancy during the Q1 2024 conference call:

A key component for the increased occupancy with the long-term lease signed on one of our buildings to deliver in- and outpatient behavioral health care services. This new lease will require redevelopment of the property from its former use, and we expect the property redevelopment to be completed and the lease to commence in 2026. In addition to this project, we have four properties or significant portions of them that are undergoing redevelopment or significant renovations with long-term tenants in place when the renovations or redevelopment is completed.

FFO, which is more conservative compared to AFFO since it does not add back stock-based compensation, was 0.53/share in Q1 2024, down 7% Q/Q on higher interest rates and the timing of acquisitions. Year-over-year comparisons are not meaningful since Q1 of 2023 included unusually large stock-based compensation:

FFO and AFFO bridge (Community Healthcare Trust Q1 2024 Supplemental Info)

Also with its Q1 2024 results press release the company noted that "one of the Company's tenants, GenesisCare and certain of its affiliates ("GenesisCare"), emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and GenesisCare U.S. is now an independent business delivering oncology and specialty care services in Florida and North Carolina. Of the Company's seven leases with GenesisCare, five were assumed or assigned to buyers as part of the bankruptcy process and two remain with the GenesisCare U.S. entity"

One of the two GenesisCare assets is expected to be sold in Q2 or Q3 of 2024, while the other GenesisCare property is set to be released at rates similar to those under the original GenesisCare lease.

Debt Overview

Community Healthcare Trust ended Q1 2024 with net debt of $439 million, implying that net debt accounts for 41% of enterprise value. 20% of the debt is floating rate, while 80% is fixed rate. The weighted average cost on the floating rate was 7.1% as of the end of Q1 2024, while the rate on the fixed-rate debt was 4.4%. The average cost of debt was about 4.6% at the end of Q1 2024, benefitting from interest rate swaps. The company has no substantial maturities in 2024 and 2025:

Debt maturity profile (Community Healthcare Trust Q1 2024 Supplemental Info)

Market implied cap rate

Community Healthcare Trust generated $23.5 million in net operating income, or NOI, in Q1 2024, which may be a bit understated since the company acquired four of its properties at the end of the quarter, as highlighted on the conference call:

On a pro forma basis, if all $34.2 million of the acquisitions we completed during the first quarter of 2024 had occurred on the first day of the first quarter, our total revenue would have increased by an additional $774,000 to a pro forma total of $30.1 million in the first quarter.

As a result, I estimate the company generates about $24 million in NOI on a quarterly basis, or about $96 million annualized. Against an enterprise value of $1.06 billion, this represents a market-implied capitalization rate of 9%, which is quite attractive for a healthcare REIT, notwithstanding the substantial medical office exposure.

One point of attention recently has been elevated executive compensation, with a new executive compensation plan coming into effect on July 1, 2024, which should reduce the overall level of administrative expenses. As such, while general and administrative expenses were elevated in Q1 due to one-offs and totaled $4.5 million, I estimate, with high uncertainty, a run-rate closer to $15 million per year going forward. This would represent a 1.4% drag on the market cap rate from administrative expenses, which is still quite high.

Risks

To me, the main risk facing the company is its 40% exposure to medical offices. Office REITs routinely report an occupancy of between 75-85%, meaning there is plenty of vacant space competing for Community Healthcare Trust's 92.3% occupancy rate. As such, monitoring vacancy developments will be key to assessing the REIT's position. The silver lining is that converting conventional offices to medical offices is not always easy, providing a defensive moat for Community Healthcare Trust.

The other factor to watch is how executive compensation develops going forward, given the backlash against excessive payments over the past year. As always, if the company cannot bring expenses in line with industry norms, an outside investor may always step in.

Conclusion

Community Healthcare Trust trades at a market-implied cap rate of about 9% and continues to grow its property portfolio through value-creating acquisitions (indicative returns on acquisitions in the 9-10% range). The increasing occupancy is a clear bright spot for management, which is also working to reduce the overall administrative expenses at the company.

The company is also recovering well from the bankruptcy of GenesisCare, with plans to lease one of the remaining assets and sell the other.

Given the attractive valuation and generally modest leverage in a growing healthcare market, I think the shares are worth a buy rating, notwithstanding the need to keep an eye on office occupancy and management compensation.

Thank you for reading.