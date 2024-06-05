Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Jefferies 2024 Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Jefferies 2024 Global Healthcare Conference June 5, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert McMahon - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tycho Peterson - Jefferies

Tycho Peterson

All right, we're good to go. Good morning, everyone. I'm a Tycho Peterson from the life science team here at Jefferies. Pleased to introduce Bob McMahon from Agilent.

Robert McMahon

Great, thanks. Thanks, Michael. Good to see you. Great to be here, and good to see you in the saddle.

Tycho Peterson

Thank you. Two old men wearing glasses. We're getting old. Let's talk about 2Q. Why don't we start there? And just as you're kind of thinking about things going forward, obviously, a lot of headwinds – NASD, pharma instruments, China. Maybe just kind of talk through each of those dynamics and how we should be kind of thinking about the next couple of quarters.

Robert McMahon

Yeah, yeah. So, our Q2, we actually met expectations. Revenue was down about 7%, right in the midpoint of our guidance and actually had leverage on the bottom line, declined about 4%, exceeding our expectations. And as you were saying, we did have some headwinds. But if I look across the group, we delivered what we expected to deliver in Q2.

And there were actually some positives coming out of there. And I'm sure we'll talk about some of the challenges that we see in the back half of the year. But one of the things that was good is, for the third quarter in a row, we did have a positive book-to-bill. And then, first quarter in seven quarters, our orders actually grew. And now, they didn't grow the expense that we expected. And that was the reason for the take down for the second half of the year. But there were some things that did

