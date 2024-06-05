Monty Rakusen

Today, we are putting Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the spotlight. The company's stock has more than doubled from the lows of late October when the summer swoon within the overall market ended. That seems an enormous move for a large animal health concern. Does the rally have "paws" or are the shares likely to see some profit taking in the months ahead? An analysis around Elanco follows below.

Elanco Animal Health is headquartered in Indiana and markets a wide variety of products for pets and farm animals. It markets and distributes this large product portfolio via third-party distributors; veterinarians; and farm animal producers. With the recent rise in the equity, the stock trades just north of $18.00 a share, with an approximate market cap of $9 billion.

Recent Results:

May 2024 Company Presentation

Elanco Animal Health reported its Q1 results on May 8th. The company delivered non-GAAP earnings per share of 34 cents a share, seven cents a share above the consensus. Revenues came in at $1.21 billion. This beat expectations by some $40 million, even as overall sales were down four percent on a year-over-year basis. It should be noted that approximately $90 million to $110 million worth of customer purchases from legacy Bayer Animal Health products were shifted from 2Q2023 as a result of a recently implemented ERP system.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Overall, management is guiding to two to three percent revenue growth in FY2024. Sales growth should be boosted a bit in FY2025 by some product launches (current analyst estimates see four to five percent sales growth for Elanco in FY2025) as the company continues to bring new products to market.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community has mixed views on Elanco Animal Health currently. Since first quarter results hit the wires, three analyst firms, including Bank of America and Barclays, have reissued Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered are in the muted range of $20 to $23 a share. J.P. Morgan ($16 price target) and Piper Sandler ($19 price target) have maintained Hold ratings on the stock, while Goldman Sachs ($16 price target) has stuck to its Sell rating on ELAN.

Of note, three insiders have bought nearly $900,000 worth of new shares collectively since early March between $16 and $17 a share. According to the 10-Q filed for the first quarter, at the end of March, Elanco had $345 million worth of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet against long-term debt of just over $5.8 billion. The company had $66 million of interest expense in the first quarter and expects to incur $275 million of net interest expense in FY2024. The company's net leverage on its balance sheet at the end of FY2024 was 5.6x.

May 2024 Company Presentation

It should be noted, Elanco has no major debt maturities until 2027.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Conclusion:

Elanco made 89 cents a share on $4.42 billion in revenue in FY2023. The analyst firm consensus has profits rising a nickel a share to 94 cents in FY2024 on $4.5 billion in sales. They project earnings of $1.08 a share in FY2025 on sales growth of four to five percent.

The stock trades for north of 19 times forward earnings. This is the slight discount to the just over 21 times forward earnings the S&P 500 is valued at in an overbought market. However, Elanco is projected to have slow earnings and revenue growth over the next couple of years. The shares also pay no dividend, and Elanco has a good slug of debt on its balance sheet as well.

Therefore, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock seems at least fully valued, especially given slow growth and a significant debt load. I would not be surprised to see some profit taking in the equity this summer after the huge recent rally in the stock.