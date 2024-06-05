SNDL Inc. (SNDL) KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference - (Transcript)

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Call June 5, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Phil Carlson - KCSA Strategic Communications

Zachary George - Chief Executive Officer

Frederico Gomes - Vice President of Institutional Research, ATB Capital Markets

Phil Carlson

Hello and welcome to Virtual Investor Conferences. My name is Phil Carlson and on behalf of KCSA Strategic Communications as well as our co-host OTC Markets Group, we're very pleased you have joined us for a fireside chat with SNDL, the largest private sector liquor and cannabis retailer in Canada as well as a licensed cannabis producer in one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies in Canada. Their session will be moderated by Frederico Gomes, Vice President of Institutional Research at ATB Capital Markets.

At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome Zach George, Chief Executive Officer of SNDL, which trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol SNDL. Welcome back Zach and Frederico.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Frederico Gomes

Thank you, Phil. Good morning, everyone, and, thank you, Zack, for participating, and welcome. I guess, Zach, first question here, for those unfamiliar with SNDL, could you provide a brief overview of your operating segments and your strategy?

Zachary George

Sure. Good morning, Frederico. Thanks, Phil, and shout out to KCSA for hosting. Really appreciate the opportunity. Just jumping right into an introduction on SNDL. We're a vertically integrated, diversified, regulated products platform, and we have four segments, three of which are operating segments, based in Canada, cannabis ops, cannabis retail, and liquor retail. And then we've also built out a sizable, investment portfolio that's largely exposed to, US cannabis credits.

Frederico Gomes

Going to some of your segments, starting with cannabis operations, I guess that includes operations in Canada. We see that margins have been improving in that segment. So could you talk about some of the initiatives that you have taken to improve those operations? And what else are you working on for the remainder of the year?

Zachary George

It would be my pleasure. So we've gone through significant change in our upstream business in Canada. When I started, I had inherited a large or what was the largest pure indoor cultivation and processing facility in Canada sort of back in 2020. That facility is based in Alberta and was subject to material, power price volatility. And so it was noncompetitive on that basis. The acquisition of Valens, which we completed in January of 2023, and we're just, you know, kind of over a year into that integration work, has put us in a position where we have, manufacturing capabilities in every material product segment and a very strong, procurement arm, which has enabled us to take advantage of oversupply and mispricing in the Canadian market in terms of, biomass and flower, which has improved our COGS profile, materially. So we are very much a work in progress, continue to gain scale and work with, critical LP partners in Canada. But, we're -- we were excited to put up our very first, positive unadjusted gross margin quarter in Q1 and are looking for material improvements from here.

Frederico Gomes

And Zach you mentioned the procurement, as a part of your strategy and your improvement there. So how do you view the pricing environment in Canada right now? Do you think prices are improving or are we still in a state of oversupply? And because of that, you can sort of, take advantage of your procurement capabilities.

Zachary George

It's a great question. The way I would describe this, I mean, the commodity risk is ever present. The same facilities, or acreage, in whatever form that is taken offline can be brought back on, and we've seen that a number of times in Canada, already. But we've been calling for the Canadian market to effectively be troughing for several quarters now. And we are seeing, quality biomass and other inputs, increase in price. And so some of the prices we were able to acquire flower at scale, just six months ago are unavailable in that same in that same price band today.

Frederico Gomes

Got it. And do you think that that's a risk to your strategy?

Zachary George

Well, we have a hybrid strategy because we still have, exposure to cultivation, and we take a different approach in all of the markets that we operate in. So we have competitive low cost indoor grow that's based in Eastern Canada. There are a number of opportunities for that cultivation mix and this isn't an industry that despite being over five years in the federal legalization in Canada, long-term supply agreements between counterparties haven't tended to hold up all that well. And so I think you're going to see that evolve and mature over time. And, we work with some, very strong, reliable partners who are producing great flower in hybrid glasshouse environments. And so we continue to look at a bit of a hedge strategy where we can, in certain moments, use our balance sheet and capital to procure at attractive prices, but also continue to own cultivation as well so that we can kind of sensibly ride through commodity cycles without getting websaw too hard.

Frederico Gomes

When we look at the Canadian market, I guess, it continues to be very challenging, because of all the restrictions, because of the excise taxes, etcetera. So I think you touched a bit on this already, but, in your view, what is the competitive advantage, that SNDL has compared to other LPs?

Zachary George

It's a great question. There's a number of advantages that we have. We've become very critical members of the ecosystem in Canada. We've done manufacturing and B2B work for almost, every single one of the top dozen LPs in the country. The retail network that we've built out is a critical link in the chain in terms of trying to own the relationship with the consumer. And we're able to, showcase, innovations and great products from our partners as well as our own branded product in certain cases. So, we are, we built out infrastructure that is really a critical part of the supply chain, in order to deliver high quality, and reasonably priced, THC products, to consumers. So, that comes with, scale, capability. I would also say that the way we've managed our balance sheet has also been a significant advantage as a number of, companies have, historically taken on financings, which were very expensive and have in certain cases become very problematic, for those companies over time. So being debt free, and nimble with a diversified platform has been a significant advantage for us. But we're really just starting to inflect, I would say, at this scale. So, we are looking to take risks, deploy further capital, and two areas of focus for us would be, pushing further into Canadian retail, number one, and then, also, supporting US exposures that we have that are prime for growth.

Frederico Gomes

Got it. So I think we'll go into that a little bit later. But just first, I want to ask you about still in Canada. You have acquired some companies in Canada, but we still see the market very fragmented. So are we going to see consolidation happening anytime soon? Are we going to see some, I guess, the market getting a little bit less fragmented, a little bit more concentrated in terms of the top LPs? Do you think we have the conditions right now for that to happen?

Zachary George

We do believe in further consolidation. I think it's going to take time. Again the state of balance sheets is become -- can become very problematic. Social issues and governance between, even the most logical of counterparties can stand in the way of sensible deals. So, yes, we expect further consolidation, and I would suggest that will happen both upstream and downstream. And there's a lot of chatter around potential transactions less, less action, I would say. So very, very difficult to time, but we do believe, and I've been saying this for several years now that, the Canadian cannabis industry is going to end up looking like most Canadian industries in the future in the next three to five years, which will have it, looking much like an oligopoly with a small number of strong handed players and a series of smaller ancillary businesses that also participate in the industry.

Frederico Gomes

And while that happens, I think, international markets, have become a big point of emphasis for many LPs, especially Germany and the changes there that we've seen in April. So what is your international strategy?

Zachary George

We're taking a cautious approach. We have our plate very much full when you look at the initiatives we have, going on in Canada and the US as well for that matter. So still working through operational improvement, really focused internally on best practices and winning in our core markets. We do have a history of export, to a handful of, international, you know, partners. The German opportunity is sort of new and fresh. We have received first POs, and we'll be -- we expect to be shipping product to Germany in the second half of the year. But we're also sort of scanning that landscape and trying to assess, who the stronger players are, for potential partnerships that are more meaningful in the future. You know, does that mean that we will be deploying capital or looking at investment opportunities, potentially, but we're taking a cautious approach right now. I think it's worth noting over the last year, the run rate of flower being exported from Canada has been sort of less than 200 million. So that is going to grow, but I think we have to be realistic about the size of the opportunity today and really take a cautious view on the pace of growth over time.

Frederico Gomes

Perfect. I want to move on to your other segment, in Canada cannabis, which is a Canadian cannabis retail. So can you expand on your relationship, with Nova Cannabis, and you know your strategy for that segment?

Zachary George

Sure. So I would say that we're a super majority or almost super majority shareholder of Nova and a sponsor. So we provide services corporately, to the entity, and we've been, our capital has been instrumental in growing that portfolio beyond a 100 doors. So we have a very good relationship. The Value Buds banner was very disruptive in the early days of Canadian cannabis. We've seen a number of discount strategies emerge, following that. And so, it's been the source of a lot of great data and consumer insights when we think about, you know, what's working with the Canadian consumer. We have a strong relationship, generally with the operating team, and we'll continue to support, Nova and the Value Buds banner kind of going forward as evidenced recently by the effective vend-in of several licenses, including, three former Dutch Love locations that were very well located in the City of Vancouver and British Columbia.

Frederico Gomes

And do you see any further opportunities there in terms of, you know, executing on M&A in Canada? [Technical Difficulty] retail?

Zachary George

Yes. There is quite a lot of chatter and conversations happening today. I can't really, get into too many details, but we are aggressively underwriting a number of portfolios and looking at everything from, you know, one-off acquisition opportunities for well located, and performing, retail doors to, larger portfolios or banner acquisitions that would, you know, potentially require a significant amount of our cash, you know, balance to be used. So it's a keen focus for us and part of our growth objectives. And I would expect that we do continue to see material growth in our retail platform over the next 12.

Frederico Gomes

On the retail side still, so you mentioned that you think that the LP market could eventually evolve to mirror other Canadian industries. So I guess that would imply consolidation and concentration of market share. Do you think the same is going to happen in Canadian retail?

Zachary George

Yes. Absolutely. I do believe there'll be more consolidation. It's a low margin game. You're looking at very small footprints. Scale is an absolute requirement to be, to truly be successful, in the retail game. And so you've seen companies like Nova and High Tide, for example, already post free cash flow and positive net earnings. And that that's been quite elusive in other, links in the chain, in the cannabis sector, and scale and solid operating footprints are really critical to that. So I would expect that we see material, additional consolidation, where it's possible, obviously, in certain regions of the country. It is not, you know, Quebec is one example. Government run retail there, and you've got, license caps currently in British Columbia that would stifle, you know, would be acquirer of large swaths of retail there as well.

Frederico Gomes

Moving on to your other segment your other operating segment, which is the Liquor Retail. Could you talk about that segment, the initiatives that you have been working on to improve margins?

Zachary George

Absolutely. We've been working with the legacy Alcanna management for just over two years, to continue to improve, our offering, and Liquor Retail segments. We've been able to improve margins by over 200 basis points. We've launched for the very first time a data program. I'm really taking a page out of the cannabis industry book. That's been a modest help and driver, but we've also leaned heavily into, private label strategies and, trying to get more aggressive and tactical when it comes to procurement and warehousing. Again, our scale, really helps in terms of the ability to strategically, purchase, you know, at moments when we can access, scale inventory at attractive prices. So all of those factors have contributed to gross margins today that are at all-time highs. So while we are flagging sort of a very mature, industry, you're going to see, bumps along the way. We're still sort of settling, I would say, after the impacts of COVID. And in addition to that, you have, both, some changes in consumer tastes and trends, but also a Canadian consumer that is being just, you know, absolutely hammered, at every turn by inflation. So, the perfect time to be, you know, optimizing margins as we may see some volatility revenue going forward.

Frederico Gomes

And in addition to those initiatives, to enhance margins, how should we think about growth in that segment? Are you planning to expand your footprint or allocate more capital into that?

Zachary George

Great question. So we've already announced the acquisition of two licenses where we had intend to roll out, Wine and Beyond, locations in Saskatchewan. And then we're also watching these privatization trends, roll across the provinces. So there certainly is an opportunity for growth, but when you think about, the comparable, risk adjusted returns that we see across our various segments in the SNDL platform. Liquor may or may not, you know, become a top priority when it comes to capital deployment. So, yes, we are committed to additional modest growth, but, certainly not growth for the sake of growth, because we've got a number of opportunities that will be competing for our capital going forward.

Frederico Gomes

Got it. And then finally, how does Liquor Retail fit within your broader cannabis strategy? And I guess just how does it help cannabis focus?

Zachary George

That's a great question, Fred. So, you know, as you would well know, that some of our listeners may not, but we would share the same regulator across provinces. So the same folks at the AGLC, for example, that govern, you know, gaming, liquor, and cannabis would be dealt with by our governance and compliance teams. And also, you know, as a NASDAQ listed, Sarbanes-Oxley compliant SEC Registrant, our corporate and public company costs are quite extreme. And so, this was never going to be a model where we could simply play at, you know, being a high quality craft grower of cannabis. And when the opportunity presented itself as we were building out retail to acquire not only Alcanna, but, in addition, this majority stake in Nova. We really jumped at the chance because of the operating income and retail experience that came with it. And we were always committed to managing and working over the business for at least a two year period. And the next chapter has yet to be written. It may be that, you know, our board, decides to explore options for any of these segments, including liquor, in the future, and in which case could create new opportunities to recycle capital.

Frederico Gomes

Perfect. Moving on to your, I guess, your other vertical, your investment platform. In the day, you announced that SunStream USA would be moving forward in acquiring equity positions in Parallel and Skymint, which are two operators in the US. Do you have any update into the progress of that restructuring? And when can we expect to get some more details into their financial performance?

Zachary George

When we announced Q1, Frederico, we committed to updating the market on our progress in and around the time of our Q2 release. So, in the case of Skymint and Parallel, we are still working through, a number of, conditions that need to be met in order to close those restructurings. Many have been met, but also, you know, we are not in control of, things like license transfer, timing. So we do expect, activity and announceable and material activity to come in the Q3 time frame. But I want to just remind you as you've been following the story that these restructurings have taken a very long, time relative to conventional, bankruptcy or restructuring processes. Parallel, for example, will be north of two years, which in many ways is absurd. So we don't control the timing, but we're getting very close to the end here. And there's a few more I's to dot and conditions to be met. But, we look forward to updating the marketplace and, seeing these businesses continue to turn around.

Frederico Gomes

And, SunStream USA, especially I guess with Parallel initial legalization in Florida in November, how should we think about the capital requirements of those businesses? And if they require more capital to fund operations and growth over the near term, how would that, you know, play out?

Zachary George

How would it play out in terms of the ability to deploy capital?

Frederico Gomes

Yes.

Zachary George

So in the case of these turnarounds, we're focused on a few things. You know, one is making sure that, we have, the right culture and really the quality of financial operations. These businesses have gone through tremendous change. They've been put under stress. In the case of Skymint, the model has been, effectively divericalized, so really focused on retail. In the case of, Parallel, they've gone through a number of iterations in terms of both management and strategy. So, stability, first and foremost, has been the objective of those teams. Getting out from under the restructuring process itself will help in that manner. And there have been a number of recent hires for these kind of independently governed businesses that have been made recently and I believe will be very impactful. So once we have, you know, critical markets, for example, like Florida or Michigan stabilized, I think that the management team and boards in those cases will be able to lift their heads up and think about, the most intelligent means of growth and expansion. If you look at the publicly available stats, in Florida, for example, the Certara model has performed extremely well, on a number of measures, but has not grown its door count, largely because of the restructuring and the work that's going on, you know, today. So once that bail has been lifted, I think we will be looking at growth opportunities. The question is what's, you know, what kind of capital base will be required? What will be funded out of free cash? And I think that we've -- it's -- one thing is clear. We've worked well with all of our, the relevant regulatory bodies to be a key participant and build in this industry and be and sort of build the platform that we have today. And we have successfully deployed in a compliant and structured manner over $600 million Canadian into the US sector. So I think we've proven, time and time again that we have the ability to deploy capital if required. And so don't have, you know, firm commitments on that today. But as these restructurings get wrapped up and these businesses find their footing and look towards growth opportunities, that will be a, for sure, a topic of conversation.

Frederico Gomes

Can you talk about, some of the other investments that you have in your credit portfolio in the US? How are they performing? And then secondly, are you looking at any other price investments at the moment?

Zachary George

Any other assets in the US or just, for investment purposes?

Frederico Gomes

Yeah. Assets in the US. Yes.

Zachary George

So in addition to Skymint and Parallel, which we've discussed, we have credit exposure to Ascend, Jushi and Cannabis. Those credits are performing today. There may be opportunities in the future where stakeholders can assist in, accelerating, balance sheet health in some of those cases, which I think is sort of TBD today, but not terribly concerned. And we do expect, a material amount of those, exposures to actually be, repaid, you know, inside of the next 12 months and including this year. So, that will be a source of capital, going forward. Of course, in this industry, anything can happen and we are monitoring credit quality and operating performance very closely, but don't have any imminent concerns today. It's worth noting that the valuation methodology that we've used to mark the NAV for that fund, that portfolio has even those performing credits, which, we feel strongest about, effectively marked below par. So we believe that our the valuation that's reflected in our book value is quite conservative and are in certain cases, expecting, you know, upside to current balances.

Frederico Gomes

Perfect. I think one of your key objectives for this year is to reach positive free cash flow. Can you talk about that? What are some of the drivers behind that guidance? How confident are you that you're going to be able to achieve it?

Zachary George

It's a great question. So just to put this in perspective, Q3 and Q4 of last year were the first ever free cash flow positive quarters for our business. We are looking to level up in everything that we do. And so as you track our performance, year-over-year and look at the path we've been on for the last three years in terms of acquisitions and a lot of very difficult challenging integration work. We are very much on a path to doing what we say we're going to do. That being said, we did consume about $6 million in Q1. We do have a number of investments and potential noise that can enter the portfolio through just the nature of the platform that we have, in various, accounting requirements. And so we expect to continue to put up higher, quality earnings, over time and certainly this year, but are still a work in progress. In some ways we are, you know, August of this year will be a five year old, public company. So very much still a pre profit, business with, we think a very attractive prospects and an undemanding valuation when you look at the equity today. But still a lot to prove. And we're very focused internally on improved results and hitting targets. So the objective this year is to go from, you know, last year where we just hit free cash flow, positive status in two quarters for the very first time to a year where an aggregate in 2024, we're able to generate, you know, free cash. We're also in the process of, finalizing a strategic, planning exercise. We've mentioned we mentioned this in our Q1 call, but taking it to our board in late June. And that will outline a three year path and a more specific target for free cash flow and a path to get there. So very, very excited about the future and the opportunity set we have in front of us. Just we do have a lot of work on our plate and we'll be working to simplify the business to increase, simplicity and focus, you know, going forward.

Frederico Gomes

Perfect. So I think we're close to the end of the session here. Maybe just a final quick question. I think you mentioned some of this, but what are some of the key catalysts that investors should be looking for the remainder of this year for SNDL.

Zachary George

It's a great question, and there are a number of catalysts. Let's just call them potential because we're not giving specific guidance and some of the timing is, it's just not in our control. But it's sort of moving from north to south. We do expect, to see some material activity in terms of our, cannabis retail network in Canada. We also have a number of credits or loans that have been extended to Canadian companies. One would be Diva, one would be Delta 9. And so the resolution of those situations will be, have the potential to be material catalyst, for the company. In addition to that, I would expect further, rationalization of our portfolio and, you know, new relationships on the B2B side, which will be, material opportunities for our upstream business in Canada. And then when you look at, what's happening in the United States clearly the close we first got clearance or I would say complete had NASDAQ complete their review of our intended compliant US structure. But finally seeing, some of these, restructurings come to a close and solidify those structures. It's going to enable us to provide a tremendous amount of transparency to the marketplace where we've been unable to do that previously. So giving more details on that US credit portfolio and the pro forma capital structures for reorganized, credits, I think will be another important source of data for investors to be able to judge the value of this platform and our strategic direction.

Frederico Gomes

Thank you. Thank you, Zach. That concludes our chat. So thank you everyone that attended and have a great rest of your day. Thank you.

Zachary George

Thank you.