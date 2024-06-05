The Labor Market Is Rapidly Weakening

RUNSTUDIO

I'm generally not a fan of making trades based on jobs reports, either from the government or private providers like ADP. Payroll reports are heavily revised and backward-looking. Making matters worse, markets will frequently treat "good news as bad news" and vice versa. But recent higher-frequency data shows a stark weakening in the labor market, and I think it's worth discussing here with readers ahead of Friday's nonfarm payroll report. Many of you might be surprised by what the data is saying. The S&P 500 (SPY) is rallying again to near an all-time high off of rate cut hopes, but little attention is being paid to why the Fed might need to cut.

Data by YCharts

Traditional Data Doesn't Show Cause For Concern

ADP's payroll figures came out today, showing that companies added 152,000 jobs in May, below consensus estimates of 175,000. There's nothing too bad with this report. The report showed that the services sector of the economy continued to add jobs, while the manufacturing/goods sector was about flat. The service sector is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic, and job gains there have been steady since reopening. If you look at other traditional data like jobless claims, there's no real cause for concern. Jobless claims are still quite low and in line with pre-pandemic levels.

But the questions start to pop up when you look at data that traders don't traditionally look at.

The first thing that comes to mind is to look at some of the Fed's preferred labor market indicators– JOLTs. JOLTs stands for job openings and labor turnover, and the indicator gained favor with the Fed during the pandemic for understanding how labor market churn was driving inflation.

Here are the figures for job openings.

Data by YCharts

This graph tells us a story. Job openings crashed in 2008, remained sluggish until around 2015, rose healthily until 2019, and were starting to fall as the economy likely was headed for a mild recession in 2020 or 2021. That process was interrupted by COVID. The pandemic caused a plunge in jobs, followed by a surge in stimulus money that drove job openings to a record-high 12 million in early 2022. Since then, these job openings have been falling dramatically, along with hiring. The speed at which job openings are falling should immediately make you question whether we're headed for a soft landing.

Data by YCharts

Here we can see that hiring is falling to levels below where it was in 2019. Hiring is pretty low and approaching levels seen in 2007. This is concerning but not anything crazy. I'd be very curious to see how the hiring numbers look in Friday's nonfarm payrolls report. The issues start to compound when you look at other more forward-looking data.

High-Frequency Data Tells A Different Story

Having superior data in the markets gives you a competitive edge. Hedge funds have been known to buy satellite data to study how busy parking lots are at retailers, and anonymous credit card transaction data has become a mainstay of high-end hedge fund market intel. I recently learned that Indeed.com posts daily data on job openings (credit to Mott Capital for publishing on this as well). Indeed is the largest jobs website by web traffic in the US, Canada, and the UK.

Here are the figures for the US, with 100 representing the level of job openings in February 2020.

Job Postings in the US (Indeed, Via St. Louis Fed)

We see here the same story– job availability plunged during the pandemic, soared when the stimulus hit, and peaked around January 1, 2022, the same time that the S&P 500 hit its initial all-time high. The last monthly payment of the child tax credit was December 15th, 2021 to 36 million households, for all intents and purposes this was when the last big stimulus ended.

Since then, the S&P 500 swung in two big waves, first to the downside to ~3500, and then to the upside to our current all-time high of ~5300. Corporate profits have been fairly steady since then, with no big increase or decrease. There's no real reason for the swings, at least not with regard to corporate profits.

For all intents and purposes, the business cycle peaked in the US in January of 2022. What you can see from the data on job openings and the Indeed data is that we haven't had any sort of "landing" for the economy yet. Hiring continues to slide, and other leading areas of the economy continue to weaken, month after month. Even though the market is getting excited about Fed cuts later this year, they're still going to leave the pressure on for six more months, and all the while the labor market is going to progressively weaken. The market sees a September Fed rate cut now, which I agree with. Even since January 1, we've seen roughly 11% of the job postings disappear. If nothing else changes, I expect that job postings will be below levels seen in early 2020 by late summer.

And this isn't just happening in the US. Canada is back to its pre-pandemic level of job openings and is seeing a rapid fall in the number of new job postings.

Job Openings In Canada (Indeed, Via St. Louis Fed)

The situation is similar in the UK, which is now seeing jobs below pre-pandemic levels.

Job Openings In the UK (Indeed, Via St. Louis Fed)

Anyone can take data from the Fed and draw FRED graphs. But I think what we're seeing in the labor market is now consistent with what other leading economic indicators have been telling us for a while. We're headed for a big slowdown, and the Fed and Treasury are going to have a limited ability to deal with it due to public distrust over inflation and tight budget constraints.

Everything I'm seeing is pointing to the idea that we're headed toward having a real recession– where unemployment rises for years, millions of personal and business loans get restructured, and thousands of weak unprofitable companies go out of business. I don't think it will be as bad as 2008, but it probably will be equal to or worse than 2000-2002.

Some areas of the economy are quite problematic. Flashy private credit funds are lending to unprofitable companies to make interest payments to previous creditors. Jamie Dimon is concerned, saying investment-grade ratings of certain private credit funds "shocked him". "AI" companies are raising tons of money, but the entire industry has so far seen $3 billion in revenue against $50 billion in Nvidia chip purchases. That's revenue, before salaries, electricity costs, etc.

Housing inventory just soared in Sunbelt real estate markets to above pre-pandemic levels, while there are still 800,000 units under construction in the South census region. Commercial real estate problems have been largely swept under the rug. I could deal with these issues if the S&P were trading for 15x earnings as it's a fair argument at that price that you're getting enough compensation. But the market is actually trading closer to 24x current earnings. And that's how you overpay at the wrong point in the business cycle and get stuck underwater on your purchases for 10 years.

Bottom Line

The weakening trend in the labor market is likely to continue. Hiring has rapidly slowed, and any increase in layoffs is likely to flood the job market with unemployed job seekers. Even if that doesn't happen, it seems likely that the unemployment rate will continue to rise as signs mount that hiring continues to slow. The economy looks increasingly set for a recession as the Fed keeps the pressure on with its tightening campaign. That's a problem for stocks trading at all-time highs.